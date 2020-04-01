Q&A with 2019 Valero Texas Open champ Corey Conners

Corey Conners is a Canadian who now lives in South Florida, so you may not expect cowboy boots to be part of his wardrobe. He was wearing a pair around his house earlier this week, though.

The boots, which he earned for winning last year’s Valero Texas Open, gave him a boost of “positive energy” during these tough times, he said. Conners was scheduled to defend his title this week at TPC San Antonio before the coronavirus pandemic put the world on hold. Conners made 10 birdies in his final round last year to become the first Monday qualifier to win on TOUR since 2010.

He took some time Wednesday to meet with reporters in a conference call. Conners and his wife, Malory, also will be going live on the PGA TOUR’s Instagram account at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Here are some highlights from Wednesday’s call:

What have you been up to?

I’ve had the clubs away for the most part. I don’t really have a plan for getting back into competitive mode. I’ve just been trying to stay inside, enjoying time with my wife, a little bit of reading and Xbox and doing workouts in the gym in our house, trying to stay in good shape.

What’s your favorite book you’ve read, and what Xbox games have you played?

I read the book Pound the Stone. It’s a really good book about work ethic. It’s by Josh Metcalf. He has another one called Chop Wood, Carry Water. As for Xbox, it’s pretty simple right now. I’ve never had a game system or been a gamer but I’ve been playing NHL and racing games. That’s pretty much it. I’m just trying to peck away at the NHL to get my skills respectable enough where I could challenge some people online, but right now I have a lot of work to do there.

Can you start by taking us back through your memories of last year’s win?

I have a lot of great memories. It’s been a sort of refreshing mental activity to remember the good stuff I did last year and getting my first win. There were a lot of highs from that week, especially from that last round. Making 10 birdies was pretty awesome, and proving to myself that I was able to get it done was pretty awesome. I’m looking forward to getting back in that position.

When you look back at that final round, there were a lot of ups and downs. When you look back at your emotions that day, what stands out?

Things were pretty high after the first five holes. I made four birdies and got off to a terrific start. Then making four bogeys to finish the front nine was definitely a low but I learned a lot from that moment. I had gotten ahead of myself. Making the turn, I was able to reset. I was able to make some birdies starting the back nine and I didn’t get ahead of myself that time. I was really focused and relaxed. Even within the round I learned some things.