Mythical Match Play championship: Round 3 results

The voting rules are simple: Each expert was asked to pick a match winner, and the golfer with the majority of votes is the match winner. In the case of an equal split of votes, the match is considered tied.

Our 10 expert voters include: GolfBet’s Jason Sobel from The Action Network ; GolfTV’s Jamie Kennedy; Tom Alter and Jim McCabe from PGA TOUR Communications; Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton; PGATOUR.COM writers Ben Everill, Sean Martin, Mike McAllister and Cameron Morfit; and a combined vote from the TOUR’s ShotLink team.

Here are the experts’ picks for Round 3 (each player’s seed is in parentheses). The Round of 16 matchups are at the bottom of this file:

GROUP 1

Rory McIlroy (1) vs. Gary Woodland (18): 9 votes for McIlroy, 1 vote for Woodland. McILROY wins.

Why I picked McIlroy: “Wait ... we're asking why McIlroy over Woodland? No offense to the reigning U.S. Open champion, but here's my rationale on this one: Because he's Rory Freakin' McIlroy, that's why.” – Jason Sobel

Kevin Kisner (36) vs. Sung Kang (52): 8 votes for Kisner, 2 votes for Kang. KISNER wins.

Why I picked Kisner: “Two very streaky players but with Austin Country Club hard and fast layout, Kiz gets the nod here. Not long, but straight and elite on the greens.” – Jamie Kennedy

Final group standings: McIlroy 3-0, Kisner 2-1, Woodland 1-2, Kang 0-3. McILROY wins group.

GROUP 2

Jon Rahm (2) vs. Bernd Wiesberger (26): 8 votes for Rahm, 2 votes for Wiesberger. RAHM wins.

Why I picked Rahm: “Rahm has a T3 in his last PGA TOUR appearance (WGC-Mexico Championship) and five top-20s in five starts this season, making the 2017 runner-up to Dustin Johnson the clear favorite.” – Cameron Morfit

Chez Reavie (37) vs. Tom Lewis (59): 6 votes for Reavie, 4 votes for Lewis. REAVIE wins.

Why I picked Reavie: “This wasn't supposed to be a lame-duck match (as I had Reavie taking down the unproven Wiesberger on U.S. soil on Wednesday), but Lewis' game also has yet to translate on the PGA TOUR.” – Rob Bolton

Final group standings: Rahm 3-0, Wiesberger 2-1, Reavie 1-2, Lewis 0-3. RAHM wins group.

GROUP 3

Brooks Koepka (3) vs. Abraham Ancer (29): 6 votes for Ancer, 4 votes for Koepka. ANCER wins.

Why I picked Ancer: “This one has all the makings of a David v. Goliath matchup, as Koepka would've undoubtedly been looking ahead to the year's first major, while Ancer loves playing the role of giant killer.” – Jason Sobel

Collin Morikawa (44) vs. Shaun Norris (60): 10 votes for Morikawa, 0 votes for Norris. MORIKAWA wins.

Why I picked Morikawa: “I’m big on Morikawa and I think Austin CC is a good venue for him. Just like Kisner, who won here last year and was runner-up in 2018, I thought Morikawa could ride his strong iron play to success in Austin.” – Sean Martin

Final group standings: Morikawa 3-0, Ancer 2-1, Koepka 1-2, Norris 0-3. MORIKAWA wins group.

GROUP 4

Justin Thomas (4) vs. Paul Casey (24): 5 votes for Casey, 5 votes for Thomas. TIED.

Why we picked Thomas: “This season, Thomas has the better performance in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green than Casey (+0.932 to +0.905) and Thomas has averaged over six feet closer than Casey on approach shots between 150 to 175 yards (24 feet, 3 inches to 30 feet, 6 inches).” – ShotLink team

Erik van Rooyen (42) vs. Viktor Hovland (57): 6 votes for Hovland, 4 votes for van Rooyen. HOVLAND wins.

Why I picked Hovland: “I’m big on the young star and I think his great driving and iron play are enough to win this match.” – Sean Martin

Final group standings: Thomas 2-0-1, Hovland 2-1, Casey 1-1-1, van Rooyen 0-3. THOMAS wins group.

GROUP 5

Dustin Johnson (5) vs. Hideki Matsuyama (22): 6 votes for Matsuyama, 4 votes for Johnson. MATSUYAMA wins.

Why I picked Matsuyama: “This is one the sharps would've loved -- an upward-trending ball-striker against a big name who's struggled a bit recently. At even-money or higher, Hideki would've been the smart play.” – Jason Sobel

Cameron Smith (35) vs. Keegan Bradley (62): 8 votes for Smith, 2 votes for Bradley. SMITH wins.

Why I picked Smith: “Cam Smith is still riding the wave from his first Presidents Cup appearance and Sony victory.” – Tom Alter

Final group standings: Matsuyama 3-0, Smith 2-1, Johnson 1-2, Bradley 0-3. MATSUYAMA wins group.

GROUP 6

Adam Scott (6) vs. Lee Westwood (31): 8 votes for Scott, 2 votes for Westwood. SCOTT wins.

Why I picked Scott: “Seeing what length of putt was conceded in this contest would be fascinating as both have been known to miss short ones in match play, but Scott’s resurgence has been greater than Westy’s of late.” – Ben Everill

Shugo Imahira (41) vs. Jordan Spieth (56): 10 votes for Spieth, 0 votes for Imahira. SPIETH wins.

Why I picked Spieth: “Spieth finally puts it all together in front of his Longhorn fans. Alas, too late to advance to the weekend.” – Mike McAllister

Final group standings: Scott 3-0, Westwood 2-1, Spieth 1-2, Imahira 0-3. SCOTT wins group.