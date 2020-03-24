-
-
Get ready for the Mythical Match Play tournament
-
March 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 24, 2020
-
Top 10
Matches in World Golf Championships - Dell Technologies Match Play
OK, so the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play – originally scheduled for this week at Austin Country Club – has been canceled.
But that doesn’t mean we can’t have a Mythical Match Play tournament.
We went ahead and put together a what-could-have-been bracket, utilizing eligible players and having a random draw (by PGA TOUR officials) to determine the matchups for the first three rounds of group-stage play.
To see the results of the draw, just check out the tweet below.
What would have this year's bracket looked like, you ask?— WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (@DellMatchPlay) March 23, 2020
Here you go. pic.twitter.com/kJHmlUxJUZ
But now it’s time to take the next step. Who’ll emerge as our Mythical Match Play champ?
We’ve asked a select group of experts to weigh in with their predictions for each match. Just like with the real WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, we’ll post the results for each round on the corresponding day.
Thus, starting on Wednesday, you’ll get our predictions for the 32 matches for Round 1, then on Thursday, you’ll get Round 2 predictions, and then Round 3 predictions on Friday.
This weekend, we’ll predict our Sweet 16 and quarterfinals picks, then our semifinals and the championship match on Sunday.
Of course, we’d love our golf fans to fill out their own brackets and compare your picks to ours – and feel free to let us know whether you agree or disagree with our choices.
No, there is no real prize in the end. We have no trophy to give the winner. But hopefully it’ll be a fun way to spend the next five days and wonder what might have taken place in Texas this week.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.