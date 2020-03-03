-
-
World Golf Hall of Fame announces Woods as finalist for 2021 induction class
-
March 03, 2020
- March 03, 2020
- Tiger Woods has been named as a finalist for the World Golf Hall of Fame. (Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The World Golf Hall of Fame released the names of 10 finalists who will be considered for enshrinement in 2021. The list of finalists includes Male and Female Competitors and Contributors.
Below is the list of finalists (listed alphabetically by category):
Male Competitor (4)
Johnny Farrell, United States
Padraig Harrington, Ireland
Tom Weiskopf, United States
Tiger Woods, United States
Female Competitor (4)
Susie Maxwell Berning, United States
Beverly Hanson, United States
Sandra Palmer, United States
Dottie Pepper, United States
Contributor (2)
Tim Finchem, United States
Marion Hollins, United States
The finalists were selected by the Nominating Committee comprised of 26 individuals, including six Hall of Fame Members: Juli Inkster, Hale Irwin, Meg Mallon, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O’Meara and Karrie Webb. Before gaining consideration, each finalist met the necessary qualifications in his or her respective category by way of on-course accomplishments or significant contributions to the game.
"The Nominating Committee has selected 10 finalists who represent the highest caliber of golfers and contributors," said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of World Golf Foundation. "The recent enhancements to the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction criteria provide a great process to ensure the most worthy of candidates are being considered. We are grateful to the Nominating Committee for their work and anticipate the Class of 2021 being one of our strongest to date."
The World Golf Foundation Board of Directors recently approved changes to the eligibility include lowering the age of a Male or Female Competitor from 50 to 45 years of age or three years retired from the game. Additional changes included retiring the Veterans category and changing the name of the former Lifetime Achievement category to the Contributor category.
The Selection Committee, a 20-member panel comprised of Hall of Fame Members, media representatives and leaders of the major golf organizations, will be tasked with discussing the merits of each finalist and ultimately selecting the Class of 2021.
The 2021 Induction Ceremony date, location and class will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the Induction process, visit www.worldgolfhalloffame.org.
Class of 2021 Nominating Committee
Chairman
Greg McLaughlin, World Golf Foundation
Hall of Fame Members
Juli Inkster
Hale Irwin
Meg Mallon
Colin Montgomerie
Mark O'Meara
Karrie Webb
Institutional Seats
World Golf Foundation Board Organizations
Heather Daly-Donofrio, LPGA
Steve Ethun, The Masters
Angela Howe, The R&A
Rand Jerris, USGA
Allison Keller, PGA TOUR
Guy Kinnings, European Tour
Julius Mason, PGA of America
At-Large Seats
Media and at-large selections chosen by World Golf Foundation Board
Ron Green, Jr., Global Golf Post
Bob Harig, ESPN
Nicki Hirayama, International Golf Federation
Alastair Johnston, IMG
Derek Lawrenson, Daily Mail
Rich Lerner, Golf Channel
Lewine Mair, Global Golf Post UK
Randall Mell, Golf Channel
Jimmy Roberts, NBC
Dave Shedloski, Golf Digest/Discovery
Reiko Takekawa, Golf Digest
Kelly Tilghman
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.