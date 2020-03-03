World Golf Hall of Fame announces Woods as finalist for 2021 induction class

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The World Golf Hall of Fame released the names of 10 finalists who will be considered for enshrinement in 2021. The list of finalists includes Male and Female Competitors and Contributors.

Below is the list of finalists (listed alphabetically by category):

Male Competitor (4)

Johnny Farrell, United States

Padraig Harrington, Ireland

Tom Weiskopf, United States

Tiger Woods, United States

Female Competitor (4)

Susie Maxwell Berning, United States

Beverly Hanson, United States

Sandra Palmer, United States

Dottie Pepper, United States

Contributor (2)

Tim Finchem, United States

Marion Hollins, United States

The finalists were selected by the Nominating Committee comprised of 26 individuals, including six Hall of Fame Members: Juli Inkster, Hale Irwin, Meg Mallon, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O’Meara and Karrie Webb. Before gaining consideration, each finalist met the necessary qualifications in his or her respective category by way of on-course accomplishments or significant contributions to the game.

"The Nominating Committee has selected 10 finalists who represent the highest caliber of golfers and contributors," said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of World Golf Foundation. "The recent enhancements to the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction criteria provide a great process to ensure the most worthy of candidates are being considered. We are grateful to the Nominating Committee for their work and anticipate the Class of 2021 being one of our strongest to date."

The World Golf Foundation Board of Directors recently approved changes to the eligibility include lowering the age of a Male or Female Competitor from 50 to 45 years of age or three years retired from the game. Additional changes included retiring the Veterans category and changing the name of the former Lifetime Achievement category to the Contributor category.

The Selection Committee , a 20-member panel comprised of Hall of Fame Members, media representatives and leaders of the major golf organizations, will be tasked with discussing the merits of each finalist and ultimately selecting the Class of 2021.

The 2021 Induction Ceremony date, location and class will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information on the Induction process, visit www.worldgolfhalloffame.org .

Class of 2021 Nominating Committee

Chairman

Greg McLaughlin, World Golf Foundation

Hall of Fame Members

Juli Inkster

Hale Irwin

Meg Mallon

Colin Montgomerie

Mark O'Meara

Karrie Webb

Institutional Seats

World Golf Foundation Board Organizations

Heather Daly-Donofrio, LPGA

Steve Ethun, The Masters

Angela Howe, The R&A

Rand Jerris, USGA

Allison Keller, PGA TOUR

Guy Kinnings, European Tour

Julius Mason, PGA of America

At-Large Seats

Media and at-large selections chosen by World Golf Foundation Board

Ron Green, Jr., Global Golf Post

Bob Harig, ESPN

Nicki Hirayama, International Golf Federation

Alastair Johnston, IMG

Derek Lawrenson, Daily Mail

Rich Lerner, Golf Channel

Lewine Mair, Global Golf Post UK

Randall Mell, Golf Channel

Jimmy Roberts, NBC

Dave Shedloski, Golf Digest/Discovery

Reiko Takekawa, Golf Digest

Kelly Tilghman