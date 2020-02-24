DraftKings preview: The Honda Classic

DraftKings lineups should consist of golfers who are elite or trending positively in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green with winners gaining close to three times more in approach over the field compared to Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. Golfers who come into this week playing well on par-4s should also be considered, as is the case with all par-70s.

Gary Woodland

Woodland hasn’t missed the cut here in his past six appearances and comes into the week gaining strokes with his approach play in 12 of his past 14 events, dating back to March of last season. It looked like Woodland was going to make a run in Mexico after his 65 on Saturday, but he just couldn’t make any putts on Sunday, losing 1.6 strokes on the greens. His putting on Bermuda has been fantastic lately, ranking ninth in Strokes Gained: Putting over his past two tournaments and his ball-striking has been elite here, ranking fifth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and second in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green over his past three Honda Classics.

Billy Horschel

Horschel has been playing great with two consecutive top-10s. He’s now in his home state and now gets on a par-70, the type of course where he feels comfortable. He ranks seventh in Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green over his past three tournaments in the aforementioned layout. Horschel comes into The Honda Classic, ranking just outside the top 40 in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green, but first in Par-4 Efficiency over the past three tournaments. Horschel should also perform well on the greens this week, ranking 10th in Strokes Gained: Putting over the past 50 rounds on fast Bermudagrass greens.

Sam Burns

Burns has now gained strokes with his ball-striking in his past four tournaments and over the two tournaments he’s played here has gained a total of 6.3 strokes through approach and just under eight strokes putting. Burns also ranks fourth in Par-4 Efficiency over the past 12 rounds and not only has a top 10 this season, but he also a top 10 here in 2018.

Chesson Hadley

The missed cut in Puerto Rico could be an outlier with Hadley, who gained strokes through ball-striking in seven of his past eight tournaments. Hopefully, he left Puerto Rico feeling a little better shooting 2 under Friday and should be more comfortable on a course where he’s played well, finishing with a top 20 and two top 25s in three of his past five events here. Hadley could be in line for a good week with a strong mix of course form along with the way he’s hitting his irons, ranking 12th in Strokes Gained: Approach-the-Green over his last 24 rounds.