A low-key week for Taylor is about to turn loud

It’s also been a fun family experience for Day, who has his wife and kids in tow this week. His oldest son, 7-year-old Dash, has been particularly keen to see his dad play golf.

“He doesn’t really come out too much,” said Day, looking to finally win at Pebble Beach after top-5 finishes in his three most recent starts here, “but my wife said, did you hear him at all out there, because he can be a little loud.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a mostly low-key and not very loud experience this week for Taylor, whose lone PGA TOUR win came in his rookie season at the Sanderson Farms Championship in the fall of 2014. Since then, Taylor has made 125 TOUR starts; his lone top-5 finish in that span came in 2016 at the Puerto Rico Open.

While he didn’t enter this week as a notable name to watch, Taylor liked how his game was shaping up, and he certainly likes putting on poa annua, which he grew up on in Western Canada. An opening 63 at Monterey Peninsula, still the low round of the week, set the tone and Taylor’s been chugging along ever since.

The low-key approach has worked well for him.

“When you’re playing well, it’s easy to keep it low-key,” Taylor said. “I felt like our group has been very relaxed.”

His amateur partner is esteemed Golf Digest editor-in-chief Jerry Tarde, a winner of the PGA of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism. For the first time in his nine starts as an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tarde has made the team cut to Sunday. He’s definitely been impressed by what he’s seen from the Canadian this week.

“He’s so calm,” Tarde said Saturday. “That’s the amazing thing.”

The challenge for Taylor now is to remain calm in an environment that will be unlike what he’s seen for most of his career. He’s saying all the right things – “Just got to keep my head down, do my thing” – but it’ll be much tougher to put that into practice.

“I’ve played in front of big crowds – not consistent but I’ve done it enough to where it will be fun tomorrow,” Taylor said. “Need to kind of embrace it and see what happens.”

Now that he’s seen Taylor play so well, Tarde was asked if Golf Digest might have any future content devoted to him.

“Whenever we have a chance to meet somebody, we get to know him better and you begin to think of ways you can help him, whether it’s online or in the magazine,” Tarde responded. “I played golf with Luke Donald last year in a practice round and we ended up doing a swing instruction series with him on video.

“So yeah, I was just talking to him. We’d love to do a swing sequence, maybe an instruction article, an interview with him. He’s an impressive guy. Really shows you the depth of field here and how guys are just a good round away from stardom.”

On Sunday, Taylor would gladly settle for the winner’s trophy. After that, he can circle back with Tarde on what Golf Digest might do with him. Or even for him.

“Maybe,” smiled Taylor, “he’ll give me a free subscription.”