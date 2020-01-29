-
Koepka to appear in Super Bowl commercial
January 29, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 29, 2020
- Brooks Koepka will have plenty of eyes on him on Super Bowl Sunday. (Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka will be featured in a Michelob Ultra commercial on Super Bowl Sunday. The ad also includes appearances from Jimmy Fallon, John Cena, Usain Bolt, Kerri Walsh, Brooke Sweat and the band The Roots.
Take a peek at the commercial below.
Fitness has never looked so fun. Let @JimmyFallon, @JohnCena, and a few of our pals show you the lighter side of things in our #SuperBowlLIV commercial. @TheRoots @BKoepka @UsainBolt @Kerrileewalsh @BASweat #DoItForTheCheers pic.twitter.com/fHf6Y6Do9c— Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) January 28, 2020
