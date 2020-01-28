Tiger Woods announces Joseph Bramlett as recipient of the 2020 Charlie Sifford Memorial exemption

LOS ANGELES – Tiger Woods announced Joseph Bramlett as the recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial exemption into the 2020 Genesis Invitational field. Awarded since 2009, the exemption has represented the advancement of diversity in the game of golf.

“It’s great seeing Joseph back on TOUR,” Woods said. “The determination to rebuild his swing and regain his card shows the perseverance Charlie would have admired. I look forward to seeing Joseph at Riviera this year.”

Bramlett, who also received the exemption in 2011, becomes the first two-time recipient of the Sifford exemption.

“Being selected to represent and promote the diversity of the game through this tournament in 2011 was an experience that I’ll never forget,” Bramlett said. “Receiving the exemption again in 2020 is a huge honor, but an even greater opportunity for me to carry on Mr. Sifford’s legacy of promoting the game of golf to minority communities across the country. I sincerely thank Tiger and TGR Foundation for this opportunity and for all the incredible work they do throughout the year.

A rookie on the PGA TOUR in 2011, Bramlett shot 75-74—149 and missed the cut in his first start at The Riviera Country Club. In the following years, while competing on the Korn Ferry Tour in July 2013, Bramlett suffered an annular tear to his L4 and L5 discs, sidelining him completely.

Through an extensive rehabilitation period, Bramlett made three starts on the PGA TOUR between July 2013 and January 2018. During that time, he completely re-built his swing, reducing the pressure on his back and allowing him to again compete on TOUR. In 2019, Bramlett earned his PGA TOUR card for the first time since 2011 by finishing in the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

Since 2009, the exemption has been given to a golfer representing a minority background to play in the annual PGA TOUR event at Riviera. In 2017, the exemption was re-named to honor the memory of Charlie Sifford, the first African-American player to compete on the PGA TOUR. Previous exemption recipients include Vincent Johnson (2009), Joshua Wooding (2010), Bramlett (2011), Andy Walker (2012), Jeremiah Wooding (2013), Harold Varner III (2014), Carlos Sainz, Jr. (2015), J.J. Spaun (2016), Kevin M. Hall (2017), Cameron Champ (2018) and Tim O’Neal (2019).