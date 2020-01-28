  • Tiger Woods announces Joseph Bramlett as recipient of the 2020 Charlie Sifford Memorial exemption

    Has been given to a golfer representing a minority background to play at the Genesis Invitational

  Joseph Bramlett is the only two-time recipient of the Charlie Sifford Memorial exemption.