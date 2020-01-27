Recycle the right way at Waste Management

The Waste Management Phoenix Open has long been one of the most well-attended PGA TOUR events and has earned a reputation as being a bucket-list event for its unparalleled atmosphere.

But Waste Management sees the tournament at TPC Scottsdale as more than just a weeklong celebration of golf and fun. The longtime TOUR sponsor is thrilled to once again use the Waste Management Phoenix Open as a platform to help take action and encourage those who attend the event to do their part to benefit our environment and community.

The PGA TOUR has named the tournament “Best in Title Sponsor Integration” in three of the last five years, and with Waste Management signing on as title sponsor until 2030, the company has an objective of evolving its sustainability goals while continuing to have the tournament be a zero-waste environment.

More than $1 billion has been invested in recycling infrastructure by Waste Management, with more than $220 million in the last two years alone. The company has shown its committed to the betterment of the planet.

That commitment is extended to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, as one of its key goals for 2020 is to educate fans on how to “Recycle Right.”

While all of us were likely taught the three R’s as children – reduce, reuse and recycle – Waste Management will be bringing the Recycling Right concept to life during the tournament in engaging and fun ways.

In 2020, Waste Management is introducing the WM Green Scene – an interactive area where fans can learn about recycling and can shoot, flip and dunk recyclables into bins. On Green Out Day (Saturday of tournament week), the tournament will unveil new caddie bibs in honor of the company’s drivers and its commitment to safety.

There will also be lots of new social media activations this year.

There’s the #BinThereDoneThat contest – fans can take videos of themselves tossing empty bottles or cans into recycling bins in crazy ways to try to win a 2021 VIP tournament package – and #RecycleRight with Red Bull, where fans are encouraged to toss their empty Red Bull cans into a massive interactive display.

More than 4,000 of the cardboard recycle and compost bins used at the tournament are actually made by recycled paper and cardboard by Pratt Industries.

“Waste Management and Pratt have a 20-plus year relationship that has stood the test of time,” said Shawn State, the president of Pratt Recycling. “Recycling not only is creating jobs, but by purchasing products with recycled content, you are creating a demand for materials collected in recycling programs.”

Recycled materials generated at this year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open will go on to help create even more new products in the future.

For example, Puma will produce hats from recycled plastic bottles. Worn by defending champion Rickie Fowler that week, they’ll be available to fans in the merchandise tent.

Loudmouth Golf has sourced REPREVE recycled fibers to produce the Waste Management Phoenix Open Party Pants – on sale in the merchandise tent for the first time in 2020. With each pair sold, Waste Management will make a contribution to an environmental cause or organization.

“The fabric is so luxe, you won’t believe you’re wearing fabric made from recycled water bottles. Now you can help the earth and look great doing it,” said Scott “Woody” Woodworth, the founder of Loudmouth.

New for 2020, Waste Management will be working with vendors to eliminate the use of plastic straws and food wrappers. Recyclable aluminum cups will be replacing compostable plastic cuts in one of the large hospitality tents. The tournament will also purchase 100 percent renewable electricity from the Arizona Public Service, and will once again be a carbon neutral event.

So while the best golfers in the world will be competing on the course at this year’s Waste Management Phoenix Open, the world will continue to be a livable place thanks to Waste Management and its campaign to encourage all of us to recycle right.