Leishman finally tames Torrey Pines for Farmer Insurance Open win

Starting four shots off the lead held by Jon Rahm, a previous Farmers Insurance Open winner and one of the men to previously finish with a 65 to win, made things seem tough enough. Ryan Palmer was three ahead and FedExCup Champion Rory McIlroy also started ahead of the Australian. Tiger Woods, an eight time winner at Torrey Pines was a shot behind.

But Leishman made his intentions clear early with birdies on three of his opening four holes. The par he made included a miss for birdie from four feet. Almost immediately he had the lead and from there he would charge on. At one point his lead was as many as four strokes but Rahm, who had stumbled early, roared back.

In his last six holes the Spaniard would make an eagle and four birdies, but a costly bogey on the 15th hole would ultimately prove costly. He came to the par-5 18th needing an eagle to tie after Leishman made a clutch birdie before him.

He had a chance from 53 feet, similar to the putt he made in 2017 on the way to victory, but it pulled up a foot short. Afterwards Rahm said he didn’t look at a leaderboard and thought birdie would have been enough to tie. He had failed to see Leishman’s birdie posted.

“I saw Adam Scott finish with four straight birdies to give Justin Rose a run last year. I finished with a birdie and eagle to win by three, so I knew it was possible. I hit the shots I needed to,” Rahm said.

“What people probably don't know is that on 18, after I made that putt on 17, I never looked at the scoreboard, so as far as I was concerned I was one back. So with a birdie, I was going to be in a playoff.

“The putt, that's a tough putt … So I did hit it with trying to make it with perfect speed thinking a two‑putt would get into a playoff … but even if I hit the right speed, that putt doesn't go in, it was left of the hole the whole way, so it doesn't matter. Still, it's just a sour feeling.”

Leishman was hitting balls on the nearby first hole on a makeshift range set up by TOUR officials in case extra holes were needed. When Rahm’s putt pulled up short he jumped on the phone to his wife and kids who were back in their Virginia Beach base while hugging his team.

His oldest son, eight-year-old Harvey, is fast becoming golf obsessed. He was riding the telecast all evening and after congratulating his dad on some epic par saves was quick to critique his driving. But even Harvey knows five TOUR wins is very note-worthy.

“My first few years on the TOUR, you're just hoping to keep your card, just have a job. Once you get that first one … it kind of validates it if you can get two and then you can get more,” Leishman said.

“I didn't really ever imagine I would be a five‑time TOUR winner, to be honest. As a kid you don't expect this. You dream to be on the PGA TOUR one day and all of a sudden to have five victories, it's a great feeling.

“So I feel lucky. This is a pretty sweet victory just because I've come close here a few times. From my first year on TOUR I felt like this is a place I could win at and then to finally do it my 12th year on TOUR is really satisfying.”