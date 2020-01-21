Preview: Woods at the Farmers Insurance Open

Even though this is Tiger’s first official TOUR start since his win in Japan, that victory last October is not the last time we’ve seen him play.

In early December, he played in his annual Hero World Challenge, an 18-man field in the Bahamas that he hosts to benefit his foundation. Woods got off to a slow start, shooting a 72 but followed with three rounds in the 60s to finish solo fourth, four strokes behind winner Henrik Stenson.

“Golf-wise, it was a good solid week,” Woods said after his final round. “I wish I could have hit the ball a little bit closer. I had a few 9-irons on down I normally would hit in there a little bit closer than I did this week. If I would have given myself a few more looks, this might have been a different story.”

Woods and the rest of his American team immediately flew to Australia for the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne. Woods, as player captain, had double duty.

It turned out to be a very successful week for Tiger on both fronts.

Not only did the U.S. Team rally in Sunday Singles to beat the Internationals, but Woods played a big part in the outcome. He was the only player on either side to win each of his matches, going 3-0-0 during the week. He led off the Americans’ charge on Sunday, taking down Abraham Ancer – the Internationals’ hottest player – 3 and 2 to set the table for the comeback.

“I hit it well this week,” Woods said in an understatement.

Obviously his form is excellent. Perhaps the biggest question is whether he’ll have to shake off any rust from his five-week layoff. Based on previous results at Torrey Pines, Woods usually doesn’t have a problem coming out of the holiday break with a winning form.