Local star Reiter to play in The American Express

La Quinta native and local star collegiate golfer Charlie Reiter has received a sponsor exemption to compete again this year in The American Express™ PGA TOUR event, January 16-19 at PGA West and La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, CA. Reiter will return again this year on a sponsor invitation to compete against PGA TOUR professionals in the tournament as an amateur in order to maintain his collegiate eligibility.

Reiter earned 2019 Pac-12 All-Freshman honors last year playing for USC. As a junior at Palm Desert High School, Reiter won the CIF/SCGA Southern California Regional Championship earning him a spot in the California State High School Championship. He also led his high school team to their first ever CIF state tournament.

“Charlie is a special talent and great young player with a bright future. His 63 on Saturday on the Stadium Course last year during the tournament was one of the great rounds every played at PGA WEST,” said former PGA TOUR player Jeff Sanders, the Executive Director of The American Express. “I encourage the local community to come out in a big way and support Charlie again this year. He can really play.”

"It's my dream to play on the PGA TOUR and I am grateful for this tremendous opportunity to test my game against the best players in the world in my own backyard," said Charlie.

Charlie will join a strong field made up of major Champions, Masters champions and PGA TOUR winners including Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Francesco Molinari, Paul Casey and many other great players.

The American Express will be played at the iconic PGA WEST Stadium, PGA WEST Nicklaus and La Quinta Country Club courses, January 16-19, 2020.

Daily event tickets are on sale now for just $35 for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and $50 for Friday and Saturday. All tickets include admission to the PGA TOUR golf tournament and three on-course hospitality venues: the Albertsons Vons Pavilions Club 18, Casamigos Tequila Club 17 and Michelob Ultra Beers fore Birdies.

Friday and Saturday tickets will also include admission to the concert after golf on the PGA WEST driving range. Friday night will feature Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks and taking the stage on Saturday night will be country music superstar Luke Bryan.

There are no cover charges or upgraded tickets needed for admission to the on-course hospitality venues or to attend the concerts.