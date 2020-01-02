-
-
PGA TOUR players set goals for 2020
-
January 02, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- January 02, 2020
-
Interviews
Rickie Fowler on success at Sentry
As the calendar flips to a new year, and a new decade, PGA TOUR players such as Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson and Joaquín Niemann set goals to strive for in 2020. From charitable impact to multiple wins, check out what they hope to accomplish this year both on and off the course.
Rickie Fowler
• Multiple wins
• Win a major
• Make the Olympics
• Start an event with our foundation
• Help bring Challenge (Jarrod Lyle’s charity) to the USA to keep Jarrod Lyle’s name alive
• Enjoy my free time
Dustin Johnson
• Return my wedge game (150 and in) to a higher standard
• Improve putting inside 10 feet
• Go fishing with my kids more
Lanto Griffin
• Buy Mom and brother a piece of land with a gardening pad
• Help Mom start her own tincture business
• Make it to East Lake
• Enjoy the moments I’ve created
Collin Morikawa
• Keep improving across the board
• Set new goals after achieving others
• Make the Olympics
• Make the Ryder Cup team
Joaquín Niemann
• Eat more avocados
• Be more positive on short game and putting
• Buy a house
• Get stronger abs
Sebastián Muñoz
• Focus more on fitness
• Learn how to meditate
• Travel more without my golf bag
Brendon Todd
One year ago, I was rediscovering my game after Monday qualifying for the RSM Classic and my first made cut in over a year. My goal was to keep improving my game, get into as many PGA TOUR events as I could and qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. That was as far as my mind could dream at that time. I was working hard on my golf swing with Bradley Hughes and my mental game with Ward Jarvis.
• Trust what got me here
• Compete to win each week
• Use off weeks to enjoy family
• Win FedExCup
• Make Ryder Cup Team
Rafael Campos
• Finish in the top 80 in FedExCup standings in first year on TOUR
• Have at least four top-10 finishes
• Win on the PGA TOUR
• Get officially married (recently engaged)
• Give back to develop better golf in Puerto Rico
• Finish top 50 in Strokes Gained: Putting at end of the year
• Fully recover from injuries
• Play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open
Harry Higgs
• Improve physical fitness
• Make TOUR Championship
• Drink less Titos
• Be rookie of the year
Matt Wallace
• To win … anywhere – apart from the Par 3 Contest at the Masters.
• Spend quality time with my friends and family and get to know more new places.
• Play a little less than I did last year.
-
-
