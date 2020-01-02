PGA TOUR players set goals for 2020

Rickie Fowler

• Multiple wins

• Win a major

• Make the Olympics

• Start an event with our foundation

• Help bring Challenge (Jarrod Lyle’s charity) to the USA to keep Jarrod Lyle’s name alive

• Enjoy my free time

Dustin Johnson

• Return my wedge game (150 and in) to a higher standard

• Improve putting inside 10 feet

• Go fishing with my kids more

Lanto Griffin



• Buy Mom and brother a piece of land with a gardening pad

• Help Mom start her own tincture business

• Make it to East Lake

• Enjoy the moments I’ve created

Collin Morikawa

• Keep improving across the board

• Set new goals after achieving others

• Make the Olympics

• Make the Ryder Cup team

Joaquín Niemann

• Eat more avocados

• Be more positive on short game and putting

• Buy a house

• Get stronger abs

Sebastián Muñoz

• Focus more on fitness

• Learn how to meditate

• Travel more without my golf bag

Brendon Todd

One year ago, I was rediscovering my game after Monday qualifying for the RSM Classic and my first made cut in over a year. My goal was to keep improving my game, get into as many PGA TOUR events as I could and qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. That was as far as my mind could dream at that time. I was working hard on my golf swing with Bradley Hughes and my mental game with Ward Jarvis.

• Trust what got me here

• Compete to win each week

• Use off weeks to enjoy family

• Win FedExCup

• Make Ryder Cup Team

Rafael Campos

• Finish in the top 80 in FedExCup standings in first year on TOUR

• Have at least four top-10 finishes

• Win on the PGA TOUR

• Get officially married (recently engaged)

• Give back to develop better golf in Puerto Rico

• Finish top 50 in Strokes Gained: Putting at end of the year

• Fully recover from injuries

• Play in the Waste Management Phoenix Open

Harry Higgs

• Improve physical fitness

• Make TOUR Championship

• Drink less Titos

• Be rookie of the year

Matt Wallace

• To win … anywhere – apart from the Par 3 Contest at the Masters.

• Spend quality time with my friends and family and get to know more new places.

• Play a little less than I did last year.