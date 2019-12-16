Long-time CBS Sports golf coordinating producer Lance Barrow to step down following 2020 golf season

Lance Barrow, Coordinating Producer of Golf on CBS, has announced his decision to step down from producing golf following the Network’s 2020 golf season. Barrow joined CBS Sports in 1976 as a spotter/researcher for Pat Summerall and has served in virtually every position on CBS Sports’ golf production team. He inherited the Coordinating Producer title from Frank Chirkinian in 1997, becoming only the second ever to hold this position.

CBS Sports veteran producer Sellers Shy will succeed Barrow as the Network’s lead golf producer at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Shy, who joined CBS Sports full-time in 1997, produces various events for CBS Sports, including select PGA TOUR tournaments. He will increase his golf producer duties this upcoming season as part of the transition.

“For over 40 years Lance has embodied the tradition and history of CBS Sports golf and set the standard of excellence in golf production,” said Sean McManus, Chairman, CBS Sports. “He is a golf institution and has been a tremendous ambassador of the sport on behalf of CBS Sports. We can’t thank Lance enough for his many contributions.

“We are excited to elevate Sellers into the lead producer role. He is a highly-respected and accomplished producer, and has great relationships with our announcers, production team and across the golf community,” continued McManus. “With his experience and leadership, he is the perfect person to lead our golf production. We look forward to a great season and have no doubt the transition from Lance to Sellers will be seamless.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the CBS Sports golf team for the past 22 years,” said Barrow. “I couldn’t have imagined this career, even in my wildest dreams. It has been an unbelievable journey that has taken me all over the world, but it’s time for me to step aside and hand the reins to Sellers. I have known Sellers since he was in high school and have witnessed first-hand his tremendous talents. I am thrilled for him and know that CBS golf is in great hands.”

“I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this distinguished CBS Sports golf team. I wouldn’t be in this position without Lance’s support throughout my entire career. Lance’s undeniable passion and dedication to sports television has left a remarkable legacy which is truly admirable,” said Shy. “I am inspired by what the future holds, and I am excited to lead this team next season. All of us at CBS Sports share the same vision of maintaining the highest standard of golf coverage in the industry, and I look forward to delivering on that as we chronicle the unique stories of the tournaments and players.”

Barrow, who during his 44-year career at CBS Sports has produced nearly every sport the Network covers, will remain at CBS in an advisory role.

In addition to his golf credits, Barrow served as the Coordinating Producer of THE NFL ON CBS and lead game producer from 2004-2017 and produced four Super Bowls in that role. Additionally, he produced NCAA basketball and football games throughout his career, as well as the 1998 Daytona 500 and select events at the 1994 Olympics. During his tenure at CBS, Barrow earned 12 Emmy Awards.

Shy is an Emmy award-winning producer and currently serves as producer for CBS’ coverage of the PGA TOUR, NFL, NCAA Basketball, Preview and Highlight Shows for the Masters® and PGA Championship, and has served as the producer for Navy football on CBS Sports Network. He also produces golf’s Asia Pacific Amateur Championships and Latin America Amateur Championships.

Sellers, a three-time golf state amateur qualifier, started his career at CBS Sports as a golf spotter in 1987 at the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic and travelled to the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway as a journalism intern. He has covered numerous events as a broadcast associate, associate director, and his credits include the PGA TOUR, Masters®, the PGA Championship, the NFL ON CBS, the SEC on CBS, NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, and the Daytona 500.