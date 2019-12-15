Tiger the player sets the early tone in U.S. win

Ancer may indeed grow from his opening Sunday Singles match against U.S. Team playing captain Tiger Woods, but he didn’t get the win.

Woods broke open a tied match in the middle of the round with a par to win the ninth hole and a birdie to win the 10th, and then eventually put away Ancer with a birdie at the par-5 15th to give the Americans their first point en route to a 16-14 win over the Internationals to retain the Presidents Cup.

Woods never trailed in the opening match while tallying his third win in as many matches this week. He was the only player on either side to win all of his matches.

It was apparent that while Ancer made his request to play Woods more out of respect, Woods used it for motivation – somewhat like he famously did after Stephen Ames made comments he considered disrespectful. In 2006, Woods beat Ames, 9 and 8, at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, the most lopsided win in that tournament’s history.

Asked Sunday if he was aware of Ancer’s comments, Woods simply replied: “Yes.”

A few minutes earlier, when discussing the match, Woods had said, “Abe wanted it. He got it.”

In actuality, it was Woods that set up the match. During the draw on Saturday night, International Team Captain Ernie Els had the first selection, and he selected Ancer – his hottest player who had won 3.5 out of a possible 4 points in team play.

Els did suspect that Woods may use himself to go out first, or he might go with Justin Thomas, also one of the best U.S. players of the week. Woods chose himself, in part because he wanted to assume captain’s duties as quickly as possible.

But there was certainly no plan for Ancer to face Woods.

It was going to be a tough ask for Ancer to knock off the 82-time PGA TOUR winner, but give him credit for hanging tough on the front side.

Woods, though, would not be denied. Not as a captain. Certainly not as a player.

Royal Melbourne proved to be a perfect course for his game, allowing him to use his experience and his shot-making ability. As he called the course, it’s an Open Championship with Augusta National greens.

“My responsibility as a player is whenever the captain said to go out and play, go earn a point,” Woods said. “This week, as the captain and a player, it was a juggling act.”

Woods proved to be adept at that juggling. As for Ancer? He’ll take the lesson learned. It could prove valuable in his future, one that looks extremely bright despite Sunday’s outcome.