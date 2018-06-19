The education of Patrick Cantlay

Editor's Note: This article was orginally published on June 19, 2018. Since then Patrick Cantlay has become a PGA TOUR star with a FedExCup title to go along with six career TOUR titles.

When he tees it up at this week’s Travelers Championship, Patrick Cantlay will be celebrating an anniversary, of sorts. He shot a second-round 60 at the 2011 Travelers Championship, the first 60 or better by an amateur in PGA TOUR history, and while he faded to a T24 finish, he had announced his arrival.

He turned pro in 2012, and nearly saw his career end in 2013.

For three-plus years, Cantlay coped with career-threatening back problems and the heartbreaking loss of his best friend, dropping off the radar completely. But to watch him today, you would never know it; he never lost a step. How is that possible?

Cantlay talks a lot about process, and while you could interpret that to mean his strict regimen of back exercises, and taking one hole at a time, it’s more illuminating to go back further into his formative years, when he learned the game on an almost cellular level. He has all the shots, yes, but according to those who know him best, it’s what’s between those ears that makes Cantlay stand out most of all.

“Poise is the combination of how to get yourself relaxed, seeing the big picture and what makes things happen, and being practical,” says Jamie Mulligan, Cantlay’s coach at Virginia Country Club in Long Beach, California. “A lot of people get one of those. He got all three.”

Says UCLA coach Derek Freeman, for whom Cantlay played for two years, “As I watched him from junior golf, maturing into the world’s best amateur, I watched a kid that understood the game at a higher level. He knew what architects were doing, what they were trying to draw your eye toward. I’m not sure I’ve ever had another young player understand the things that he did.”

‘Soaking it all in’

At first glance, little about Cantlay stands out. He is listed at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and 160 pounds; is 26; is an introvert; and has good genes. Pat Neylan, Patrick’s grandfather, brought his grandson Patrick to the course when he was still a toddler. Steve Cantlay, Patrick’s father, is a former club champion at Virginia Country Club in Long Beach.

As it happened, Virginia C.C. was then a breeding ground for touring professionals. Paul Goydos. Peter Tomasulo. John Cook. John Mallinger. John Merrick. Cantlay watched them intently when he wasn’t working on his swing with the club’s pro, Jamie Mulligan, or playing the course each Saturday with the other pro, Mike Miles.

“I was starting my PGA TOUR Champions career,” Cook says, “and Patrick was this kid who you could tell was not just a kid who played golf. He was something a little bit different. We liked being around him; he would come down and watch us practice and listen to how we talked to each other. You could tell he was soaking it all in.”

Miles, who is now the Director of Golf at Oak Bridge Club in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, says Cantlay was an exceptionally observant learner.

“Patrick basically distilled all the information,” says Miles, who played the TOUR in the 80s. “He knew who had the best short game, so he would sit and watch John Mallinger. He asked me, ‘Who’s got the best iron shots?’ I said, ‘Watch John Cook, because he was taught by Ken Venturi.’”

Cantlay does not disagree.

“There was some of that,” he says. “It was good to see how they prepared and practiced, and what TOUR golf was like at a young age. They were all really great to me. They would always take me out to play, or if I asked any questions they’d be really helpful.”

By the time he was 12, Cantlay started taking on Miles, himself a former prodigy. Miles would play the kid using only a 3-wood, and it was only a matter of time before the student surpassed the teacher.

Soon, Cantlay had a decision to make between Mater Dei and Servite, two local Catholic high schools with exceptional sports programs.