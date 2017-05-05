Leap of faith

Editor's Note: This article was originally published May 8, 2017.

With victory secure, Jerry Pate knew the stage was set for one of the most raucous celebrations in the history of the game.

Pate's ball had avoided the lake guarding the 18th green at THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. With only a short birdie putt standing between him and victory in the 1982 THE PLAYERS Championship, Pate knew he was headed for the water instead.

He pushed both course architect Pete Dye and PGA TOUR Commissioner Deane Beman into the lake as penance for the punishing course they had introduced as the permanent home of THE PLAYERS. He then followed them into the water.

CBS commentator Vin Scully called it "perhaps the wildest moment in the history of any professional sport."

It was the culmination of both a groundbreaking week and an impressive career cut short by injury.

The 1982 PLAYERS was the first conducted at the Stadium Course. Dye’s radical design changed golf course architecture but also was criticized for its severity. In 2022, THE PLAYERS is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the tournament’s debut at TPC Sawgrass.

Pate overcame Dye's visual deceptions with the same ball-striking and optimistic demeanor that helped him win the U.S. Open six years earlier. The gregarious Floridian was 28 when he won at TPC Sawgrass. It was his eighth career win, but a shoulder injury suffered later that year curtailed a career that seemed headed for the World Golf Hall of Fame.

PGATOUR.COM gathered recollections from Scully, the Hall of Fame broadcaster; noted architect Tom Doak, who was interning for Dye in 1982; and several TOUR players, including Pate.

Read below about Pate's stolen 5-irons, the time Dye called TOUR players "chicken," and the player who paid off the mortgage on his motorhome with his winnings that week.

TAKING THE PLUNGE

Pate's final-round 67 was the day's low score, and one of just two Sunday rounds under 70. Birdies at 17 and 18 gave him a final score of 8-under 280 and a two-shot victory.

Walking down the 18th fairway, he stared into a television camera and made his post-victory plans known to the national audience.

"You think I ought to throw the Commissioner in? Pete Dye will go for a swim today," Pate said. "I wasn’t trying to beat the field, I was trying to beat Pete Dye, and I believe I got him today. I already told him I’m putting him in this lake.”

Pate informed Dye of his plans two days earlier, telling him, "I'm going to make you famous."

As Pate waited for the final groups to finish, CBS director Frank Chirkinian tried to heighten the drama by showing footage of an alligator swimming in a lake.

“Frank remembered the alligator in the water at 17, so he put up a split screen,” Scully recently told PGATOUR.COM. “The way Frank put the picture up, it looked like the alligator was in the same water they were. If you were watching at home, you would’ve definitely thought, ‘Oh my God, these three guys are in the water with an alligator.’ Well, not really.”

Scully was familiar with the alligator at No. 17, having seen it earlier in the week when he went to take a peek at the island green.

“I saw a couple of things that shook me up a little bit. There was a woman sitting on the side of an embankment reading a book and at her feet, on a blanket, was a baby,” Scully said. “In the water, was a large alligator. I didn’t like the fact that the baby on the blanket was below the woman’s feet, and alligators, I’ve been told, can run 30 yards really quick. I immediately went back to where lunch was being held ... and told (Beman) I was a little uneasy about the alligator at 17. And, of course, he got up and bolted out of the dining room.”