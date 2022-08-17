Five Things to Know before the BMW Championship

Previously Scheffler had moved to No. 1 in the FedExCup with his victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in early March, the second of his four-win season, and he had stayed there until now.

“There's a lot of golf left. Obviously, I'm in a nice spot, but we've got a lot of golf ahead of us,” Zalatoris said of his new lofty status on the standings.

“I would love to obviously hold my position going into next week and hold a two-shot lead, but we've got the best players in the world here. Just because I won last week doesn't mean it makes this any easier, so I've got to go back out there and do it again.”

Both players are already locks for the TOUR Championship but the two former Texas junior champions will jostle for position heading to East Lake. The leader after the BMW Championship will start the TOUR Championship at 10-under with second place 8-under, third 7-under, fourth 6-under, and fifth at 5-under meaning there is plenty at stake in Wilmington. Starting strokes continue to apply based on seedings with 6-10 at 4-under, 11-15 at 3-under, 16-20 at 2-under, 21-25 at 1-under and 26-30 at even par.

Theoretically there are 13 players in the field who can overtake Zalatoris for top spot this week, but he will head to Atlanta as one of the top three seeds.

Cameron Smith will be an interested onlooker from home after being forced to withdraw with a hip injury, leaving his East Lake seed to the mercy of others. Sitting in third after wins at the Sentry Tournament of Champions (where he shot the lowest score in relation to par in TOUR history), THE PLAYERS and The Open at St. Andrews Smith will be hoping for minimal damage to his seeding.

Sam Burns is 1,251 points back of Zalatoris after his own three-win campaign while Tony Finau jumped from seventh to fifth last week after his rich vein of recent form while Sepp Straka, who lost to Zalatoris in a playoff last week, rocketed from 36th to eighth in the standings.

2. TOP 30 OR BUST

Before you can win the $18 million FedExCup you have to make it to East Lake. Only the top 30 in the standings will continue on past the BMW Championship, and with no cut at Wilmington Country Club this is easier said than done if you start on the outside looking in.

The current bubble boy sitting in 30th place is J.J. Spaun. Spaun is lamenting a final round collapse in Memphis where a round of 78 took him from the 54-hole lead to T42. Despite the missed chance to lock in a spot at East Lake Spaun remains close enough if good enough.

With the current points system in effect just two players played their way into the top 30 from outside the mark at the BMW Championship in 2021 and 2020 with three players making the jump in 2019.

The five most at-risk players of falling out are 26th seed Davis Riley, 27th seed Sahith Theegala, 28th seed Kevin Kisner, 29th seed Corey Conners and of course Spaun at No. 30.

The closest players to bursting into the bubble are 31st seed Aaron Wise, 32nd seed Maverick McNealy, 33rd seed K.H. Lee, 34th seed Lucas Glover and 35th seed Denny McCarthy. Wise sits just 2.289 points behind Spaun so the phrase ‘Every Shot Matters’ has never been more apt for these players around the bubble. Just 96.893 points separate 25th seed Joohyung ‘Tom’ Kim and Wise.

Glover (34), Wyndham Clark (70), Adam Scott (45), and Andrew Putnam (47) played their way inside the top 70 of the FedExCup standings last week and they now look to emulate Erik Van Rooyen’s efforts from a year ago as the only player to burst the bubble two weeks running to make it to East Lake.