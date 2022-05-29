Five Things to Know: Muirfield Village Golf Club

Now in its second year after its second renovation, Muirfield Village Golf Club will once again challenge the best of the PGA TOUR in its thick rough, on its firm greens and everywhere in between.

Jack Nicklaus' dream for the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday started in his 20s when he hoped to bring Columbus a pro-caliber event. Roughly five decades later, Nicklaus’ mindset is to keep innovating his track to fit the modern game, while maintaining its appeal to amateurs.

If a certain local monument can now just cooperate, we are in for a beautiful week at Muirfield Village.

1. JACK'S TRIBUTE VISION

The course is called Muirfield Village and is located in Dublin. But the Greater Columbus, Ohio area does not exactly present the same features as Scotland and Ireland.

Muirfield Village GC is indeed named after Muirfield Golf Links, where Jack Nicklaus represented the United States for the first time in the 1959 Walker Cup and where he won his first of three Open Championship titles in 1966. The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers, now based at Muirfield, is credited with writing the 13 “Rules of Golf” in 1744. Nicklaus planned to write American golf history in Dublin when he bought the future property for Muirfield Village, where he used to hunt rabbits with his dad, in 1966.

Just 26 at the time of purchasing the land, Nicklaus hoped to provide his hometown of Columbus with its own PGA TOUR-caliber event, taking inspiration from Bobby Jones’ formulation of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters. Construction began in 1972, with Nicklaus teaming with designer Desmond Muirhead (no relation to Muirfield), and in 1974, Nicklaus opened the course with an exhibition match against Tom Weiskopf. He won with a 6-under 66, a course record that stood for Muirfield Village’s first five years.

The Memorial Tournament arrived two years later in 1976 and has not missed a year since. Roger Maltbie won the initial event before Nicklaus won twice in 1977 and 1984.

In 2013, Nicklaus, who has now been tweaking Muirfield Village for 50 years, told The New York Times of Muirfield Village, “What it represents is my total vision as it relates to the golf course.”

It may not have the flat, links terrain of Scotland or Ireland, but Muirfield Village has placed itself among the trademark tracks of American golf. And hey, there is some presence of Muirfield in town. Muirfield Village’s streets are named after Scottish golf communities.