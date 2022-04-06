Five Things to Know for the first round of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- The patrons are back at Augusta National and so is Tiger Woods.

Rory McIlroy spoke for many when he said, “It feels like a normal Masters again.”

This is the first Masters with full attendance since 2019, which also was when Woods won his fifth Green Jacket. Now he’s on the cusp of an incredible comeback. Woods has looked promising in his nine-hole practice rounds at Augusta National, drawing rave reviews from his playing partners, and said his recovery after each round has gone better than expected.

Woods’ presence adds another element to the year’s first major, where a wide-open field may have to overcome difficult weather conditions to win the Green Jacket. Here’s Five Things to Know for the first round from Augusta National.

1. CHANGE AGENT

Augusta National is ever-evolving. Changes are made to the famed layout on an annual basis. Sometimes they are subtle. Not this year. Two of the most famous holes on the second nine underwent dramatic changes, while tinier tweaks were made to three more holes.

The biggest changes came to the hole that serves as the introduction to Amen Corner, the long par-4 11th that is traditionally the second-hardest hole on the course. The renovations are expected to make one of Augusta National’s most difficult holes even harder.

It starts on the tee, which was moved back 15 yards and to the players’ left. The 11th hole now measures 520 yards, longer than the par-5 13th. New contours to the downhill fairway at 11 could give more roll to tee shots and leave players with a shorter second shot after a properly-executed drive, but changes around the putting surface make the penalty for a miss even more severe.

Gone is the thick strand of trees that lined the right side of the landing area. The fairway has been widened and only three trees remain from the cluster that were planted during the club’s Tiger-proofing era. But the removal of those trees is meant to tempt players to try a risky recovery shot.

The lake on the front-left portion of the green has been extended back toward the tee, while the area right of the green, a popular bail-out area for those playing away from the water, has been lowered, making a par save harder to come by.

“The tee shots may be slightly easier, but then it leaves you with a longer second shot in and I think that’s where the hole becomes a lot more difficult,” said Rory McIlroy. “The penalty for missing the second shot is greater than it was before. … That drop-off on the right side is significantly deeper than it used to be.”

The 15th hole has been lengthened 20 yards, as well, and the tee dropped below the level of the fairway. The fairway also was sloped right-to-left, allowing players to get added roll with a draw but also increasing the chances that their ball will roll behind the grove of trees on the left side of the fairway. The added length may force players to hit fairway woods and long-irons into this green again. Gene Sarazen used a 4-wood to hit the most famous shot in Masters history, his albatross on the 15th hole in the final round en route to a playoff victory over Craig Wood in 1935. In 1957, Doug Ford’s caddie, nicknamed Fireball, wouldn’t let Ford take 3-wood out of the bag in the final round. They tussled over the club, drawing laughter from the patrons. Ford finally won, hit his second shot on the green and two-putted for birdie en route to victory. Players have been hitting mid- and short-iron second shots into the 15th green in recent years, however.

There have been more subtle changes to the greens on three holes – Nos. 3, 13 and 17 – as well.

2. FORE-CAST

Augusta National is capable of controlling even the tiniest detail on its grounds. The weather isn’t one of them, however. The forecast looks like it could have a large impact on the week. Augusta National was playing firm and fast Monday but it was hit hard by rain the next day – the course was closed for the day at 10:55 a.m. because of thunderstorms – and more were in the forecast Wednesday.

Players will see cooler temperatures and stronger winds when competition begins. Gusts of 25 mph are expected for each of the first three rounds and the temperature on Friday and Saturday isn’t expected to get above the mid-60s, with lows in the 40s. The winds are expected to weaken for the final round, but the low will dip into the 30s.