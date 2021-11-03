'Big Mike' makes most of viral moment

SAVANNAH, Ga. – In one sense “Big Mike” Visacki isn’t so big anymore.

Visacki, who will be one of 149 players teeing it up at the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament starting Thursday at The Landings Club, is working out and eating better. He’s down around 25 pounds since March, when he Monday qualified into the Valspar Championship and broke down in tears while calling to tell his father.

A viral video of that moment introduced his story to fans, some of whom reached out via Venmo and other means to support the mini-tour grinder. Chief among his new benefactors is Justin Thomas, who wrote him a check to help him keep chasing the dream.

Which is why, in another sense, Visacki is bigger than ever.

As part of his preparation for final stage, which will determine the priority ranking for the start of the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season, Visacki and Thomas played Michael Jordan’s exclusive Grove XXIII club last Friday. From Sarasota, Florida, where he lives, Visacki drove three hours to Hobe Sound, where upon piling out of the car he found himself 30 yards from Jordan himself.

Then he shot 5 under to clip Thomas by two.

“He had one bad hole, but he birdied the last four,” Visacki said of Thomas during an interview at The Landings, where his dad, Mike, Sr., will be his caddie for final stage. (Top 40 and ties are guaranteed entry into the first eight events of the upcoming Korn Ferry Tour season.)

“It’s not how you start,” he added. “It’s how you finish.”

Rickie Fowler joined them on the 12th hole. Mike, Sr., whose home in Yugoslavia was made of mud and hay, and who came to New York with his parents when he was 14, tagged along, too. He’s more of a soccer fan – he started playing golf at 42 and was taught by a Hungarian trapeze performer – but relished talking to Thomas’ father, also Mike, whom he calls, “A really great guy.”

Big Mike’s day with the stars was just the latest example of how much things have changed for him.

It also opened Thomas’ eyes.

“I was really impressed,” Thomas said from Mexico, where he’s playing the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. “He drives the ball really well, hits his irons really solid. You can tell he's the kind of guy to where if his wedges and chipping and putting are good, then he's got a chance to really have a good career, professional career.

“I'm obviously pulling for him,” Thomas continued. “I went through Q-School, I went through all that, it's very stressful and it's pressure-filled.”