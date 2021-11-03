'Big Mike' makes most of viral moment

After a wild eight months, and with Justin Thomas' help, Mike Visacki is playing in the final stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School

November 03, 2021
By Cameron Morfit, PGATOUR.COM
Mike Visacki at the 2021 Valspar Championship. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
