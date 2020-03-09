Where’s the right club today?

The right club can be found in the trophy case in the den of Hal Sutton’s house in Houston, resting among the other clubs used to win THE PLAYERS Championship in 2000. Actually, there is one club missing from that set – the putter, which Sutton buried in a time capsule at Boot Ranch just north of Fredericksburg.

Asked recently for the specifics of the right club, Sutton walked over to his trophy case and took it out of the bag. “It has my initials on the back,” he observes. “Yeah, it’s a Hogan X100.”

The right club is the most famous piece of equipment in the history of THE PLAYERS Championship. It’s the 6-iron that Sutton used on his approach shot at the 18th hole in the final hole as he was trying to hold off world No. 1 Tiger Woods and win THE PLAYERS for the second time in his career. From the fairway, 178 yards from the pin, Sutton – leading Woods by a single stroke at the time -- struck what he hoped to be the clinching shot.

As he watched the ball in flight, Sutton, in his Louisiana southern accent, then uttered the most famous phrase from any golfer playing the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.

Be the right club TODAY.

It was, of course. The ball landed 8 feet from the pin, setting up an easy two-putt par for the win. That’s why the club – and Sutton’s unscripted reaction – have gone down in PLAYERS lore. That’s why the shot might be the greatest shot in PLAYERS history. “It’s certainly the greatest shot in Hal Sutton’s history,” he admits.

That’s why, 20 years later, Sutton still hears fans shout the phrase to him when they see him, usually in the airport or at functions that he attends. They see him, sometimes at a considerable difference, and can’t help themselves. It’s a compulsion, really. They have to say it to him.

Sutton recalls one time – he thinks it was at a golf tournament, certainly some type of golf environment – he heard the phrase uttered 36 times. That’s the number he counted, although he admits it’s a guess. “It was one of those days when it seems like everybody was talking to you,” he says.

The club, that specific 6-iron, had been in Sutton’s bag for little more than a year. Sutton generally changed equipment every two years, and the clubs he used in 2000 were on their second year. They had treated him well – he won in Canada in 1999 with them, and after THE PLAYERS win, he would also claim victory later that year in Greensboro, North Carolina. The right club – and its brothers – had been successful more than just that particular Monday when the final round was concluded.

Sutton had never uttered the phrase before he said it on the 72nd hole at TPC Sawgrass. In fact, he’d never heard anybody else utter it, either. And he certainly never uttered it again while playing golf. It was a one-time thing. He calls it a “moment of passion.”

Frankly, to say it again would’ve seemed blasphemous … or certainly forced. This was organic. Not only was it the right club, it was the right moment. The right shot. The right setting. And frankly, the right winner on the right course – a straight-shooting 41-year-old, who might not have been able to match Tiger’s athletic skills on a bomber’s course but could go toe-to-toe with him on a Pete Dye gem that favors all shot-making skills, not simply length off the tee.

It also tests a player’s true grit. Sutton had that in spades.

This was not fate. It was pure skill, a fiery competitive spirit, and the ultimate lesson in knowing one’s golf game.