Finding a better solution

After facing the harsh truth about his alcohol abuse, Chris Kirk is better now – and he’s ready to return to work next week at the Mayakoba Golf Classic

June 20, 2020
By Helen Ross, PGATOUR.COM
Chris Kirk is set to return to PGA TOUR competition at the Mayakoba Golf Classic. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
