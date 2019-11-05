Finding a better solution

“I've got to drink the right amount at night so that I feel normal the next day,” Kirk remembers. “Not too much so that I'm really hung over, but I can't not have anything or I'm going to feel weird the next day.”

Kirk quit drinking beer at the end of 2017 after he looked at the scales and saw that there were 195 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame. It was by far the most he’d ever weighed. Instead, he started drinking wine, vodka and soda or a few fingers of bourbon, neat with no ice.

“Switching from beer to hard liquor probably accelerated things for me a little bit as well,” he says.

When he was on the road, Kirk often started his evenings by having a couple of drinks with friends at dinner. When he got back to his hotel room, he usually kept drinking.

“Sometimes it would be one or two more,” Kirk says. “Sometimes it would be more than that. It just depended on my mood and … what I felt like I needed at that time.”

By November of 2018, Kirk knew he needed some changes in his life. There were times he felt like he wasn’t in control, and it worried him. So, he stopped drinking for the first time. It wasn’t a success long-term.

“Something I have learned more recently is that, most people, if they drink a decent amount and they have a legitimate reason to not drink, everything gets better,” Kirk says. “Their mental clarity gets better. Their health gets better. All these things get better.

“But for an alcoholic, if you just stop drinking on your own and do not really do anything else and just fight it every day, then everything gets worse. That was definitely the case for me. My anxiety about my golf. My anxiety about money. My anxiety about my relationships.

“Everything spikes after that. I was in a really bad place, a much worse place mentally than when I was drinking.”

Several weeks later, he started drinking again.

Tahnee says she probably realized Kirk had a drinking problem before he did. His parents were concerned, too. So was her family.

“But it was easy for me to just block it out or make excuses for it and pretend like it wasn't as bad as it was,” she says. “And there was a lot that I didn't notice. I didn't notice quite how much he was drinking. And then of course when he's traveling alone, I really don't notice it.

“It was kind of easy for me to turn my head and pretend like it wasn't happening, which is unfortunate.”

The times when the couple did talk about how much he was drinking, Kirk remembers being defensive. He knew it was putting a strain on their relationship, but he had yet to admit to himself – much less to anyone else – that he was an alcoholic.

“I was just fighting it and fighting it,” Kirk recalls. “Finally, after a couple of relapses, if that is what you want to call it, in April it was just like, ‘OK, I can't do this anymore. I have got to change something because I am going to end up with nothing. …’

“It was when I realized I just really, truly do not have control over this, because I really wanted to not be doing it and I still was.”

That’s when Kirk decided to take the leave of absence. He talked to a psychiatrist who prescribed medication to help with the anxiety and the cravings. He also worked regularly with Dr. Greg Cartin, a sports psychologist who for the last six months has served as Kirk’s therapist. They spent hour after hour going over Chris’ mental issues without any mention of golf. He called a friend and started going with him to a support group where he found out he wasn’t the only person struggling with addiction. As he spoke to others, he learned they had the same thoughts and issues he was facing.

He was alone in that hotel room in New Orleans when reality hit, but he was not alone in dealing with it.

“When you are in the moment, you just do not understand it,” Kirk says. “… That helped me make sense of it. I realized just how powerless I was.”