30 years, 82 wins later

A look back at Tiger Woods' first PGA TOUR start, three decades later

February 14, 2022
By Sean Martin, PGATOUR.COM
Tiger Woods watches his shot during the 1992 Los Angeles Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. (Gary Newkirk/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods watches his shot during the 1992 Los Angeles Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. (Gary Newkirk/Getty Images)