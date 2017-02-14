30 years, 82 wins later

PUTTING ON A CLINIC

Woods got another chance to visit Riviera for the tournament’s media day. Defending champion Ted Schulz, who won his second PGA TOUR title with a one-stroke win over Jeff Sluman, also was there to promote the 1992 tournament.

Schulz gave a clinic on Riviera’s driving range as part of the day’s proceedings. Tiger hit balls nearby, seemingly uninterested in Schulz’s tips.

“I was thinking, ‘I wonder why he’s not listening to what I’m saying,’” Schulz said recently with a laugh. “Then I realized he was that good. He didn’t need to hear anything else. That’s what I remember more than anything. … Don’t make that sound negative. It was just kind of funny to me.”

Schulz also ran into the Woods family at the tournament hotel, he said. “His dad was very confident,” Schulz said. “It was the same thing at Milwaukee (when Tiger made his pro debut in 1996). It was unusual because it was like, this guy must know something nobody else knows or he’s just a proud dad. I think he knew something nobody else knew.”

REACTION TIME

Players’ reactions to Woods’ invitation varied greatly. Schulz admits that he didn’t know much about Woods’ accomplishments, while Billy Andrade said he was nervous to introduce himself to the teen.

“I had never heard of him. I knew he was a good player from the local area,” Schulz said. “It wasn’t like, ‘Oh wow, Tiger Woods is here playing this week.’ It was more, ‘They’re giving a local kid an exemption.’ The first I’d heard of him was during the media day, here’s this young kid who’s really good. There’s a lot of those who don’t turn into Tiger Woods.”

Unlike Schulz, Andrade was aware of Woods’ exploits.

“You hear so much about him, I was nervous just going up and saying, ‘Hi’ to him,” Andrade told the New York Times. “Just looking at his swing, the length he hits the ball and the way he carries himself, he’s just way ahead of any junior golfer I’ve ever seen.”

Davis Love III was one of the TOUR’s top players in 1992, but curiosity caused him to stop and watch the teenager hit balls that week.

“There was the buzz, of course,” Love said. “It was exciting. (He was) confident. He didn’t look out of place. And he had the power.”

David Ogrin told the New York Times: “The young man has a gift, a very special gift. If he knows what he has, he is going to be great.”

Willie Wood could relate to Woods as a former U.S. Junior Amateur champion.

“You just have to keep your fingers crossed," Wood, who won the 1977 U.S. Junior, said to the New York Times. "It’s more than just ability. You have to have the right things happen to you at the right times, and try to withstand the bad times.”

And then, of course, there was Sandy Lyle’s famed response to an inquiry about Tiger Woods. “I’ve never played there,” the Scot said.

When asked recently about any memorable interactions with the pros, Woods said he couldn’t recall any.

“I was more of a deer in headlights, just soaking up everything I possibly could that week, watching guys just warm up and hit shots on the range,” Woods told PGATOUR.COM. “And, also, to have perfect golf balls on the range, and they’re free to warm up, it was just a different world and a world I had never experienced.”

Woods, who turned 16 on Dec. 30, 1991, did have his driver’s license but didn’t receive a courtesy car for the week. That perk was less common than today. McLaughlin remembers that the tournament’s sponsor provided 100 cars to past champions and the top players from last year’s money list.

AMATEUR HOUR

Tiger played in the pro-am, but as the “am” portion of the group. Gary Hallberg, who’d won two PGA TOUR titles, was the group’s pro. Actor Peter Falk, who starred in the TV show Columbo, also was in their group, according to Sports Illustrated. The amateurs, of course, teed off well ahead of the pros. Woods wasn’t going to, though.

“The amateur tees are way down the hill. We get on the hill and I say, ‘Hey Tiger, you get to play all the way down there,’” Hallberg said. “He said, ‘I’m playing back here.’ … He was cordial, real friendly, very focused. Every shot, he had a routine.

“Most good, young players tend to steer the ball, hence the sports psychologists come on the scene. There was no ‘guide’ in it. He was hitting it hard. That was really fun to watch, … that freedom.”

Sam Snead, a two-time winner at Riviera (1945, ’50), also watched Woods during the pro-am. Snead was on-hand to be honored by the tournament.

“At 16 years old, you don’t know how much better he can get or if he’s at his top right now,” Snead said. “You’ll just have to wait and see. He looks like he’s going to be a force on the TOUR.”

Snead was right. Woods trails only Snead on the list of all-time PGA TOUR victories, 79 to 82.