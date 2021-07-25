×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Streaks » YTD Par or Better Streak

YTD Par or Better Streak

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME NUMBER OF ROUNDS
1 1 Sam Stevens 24
2 2 Conner Godsey 22
T3 T3 Leandro Marelli 16
T3 T3 Myles Creighton 16
5 5 MJ Maguire 15
6 6 Tommy Cocha 14
T7 T7 Rowin Caron 13
T7 T7 Brandon Matthews 13
T7 T7 Patrick Flavin 13
10 10 A.J. Crouch 12
11 11 Santiago Gomez 11
T12 T12 Scott Wolfes 10
T12 T12 Juan Pablo Luna 10
T12 T12 Alexandre Rocha 10
T12 T12 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 10
T12 T12 Alvaro Ortiz 10
T17 T17 Juan Jose Guerra 9
T17 T17 Toni Hakula 9
T17 T17 Andres Gallegos 9
T17 T17 Jason Thresher 9
T17 T17 Ben Cook 9
T17 T17 Joshua Lee 9
T17 T17 Emilio Gonzalez 9
T24 T24 Austin Squires 8
T24 T24 Camilo Aguado 8
T24 T24 Mario Beltran 8
T24 T24 Sean Busch 8
T24 T24 Jake Marriott 8
T24 T24 Brad Schneider 8
T24 T24 Anthony Paolucci 8
T24 T24 Samuel Del Val 8
T24 T24 Willy Pumarol 8
T24 T24 Jorge Fernández-Valdés 8
T24 T24 Drew Nesbitt 8
T24 T24 Aaron Terrazas 8
T36 T36 Alejandro Tosti 7
T36 T36 Patrick Newcomb 7
T36 T36 Piri Borja 7
T36 T36 Marcos Montenegro 7
T36 T36 Brad Gehl 7
T36 T36 Michael Buttacavoli 7
T36 T36 Tano Goya 7
T36 T36 Matt Gilchrest 7
T36 T36 Nicolo Galletti 7
T36 T36 Linus Lilliedahl 7
T36 T36 Josh Radcliff 7
T36 T36 Luke Kwon 7
T36 T36 Hunter Richardson 7
T36 T36 Michael Perras 7
T36 T36 Kyler Tate 7
T36 T51 Garrett May 7
T52 T51 Andy Spencer 6
T52 T51 Roland Massimino 6
T52 T51 Alex Weiss 6
T52 T51 Matt Hutchins 6
T52 T51 Jordan Gumberg 6
T52 T51 Chase Hanna 6
T52 T51 Neil Gannaway 6
T52 T51 Joseph Winslow 6
T52 T51 Jared du Toit 6
T52 T51 Paul Imondi 6
T52 T51 Domenico Geminiani 6
T52 T51 Edward Figueroa 6
T52 T51 Brian Hughes 6
T52 T51 Rodolfo Cazaubòn 6
T52 T51 Rafael Becker 6
T67 T67 Barrett Kelpin 5
T67 T67 Facundo Villanueva 5
T67 T67 Juan Carlos Benitez 5
T67 T67 Rodrigo Lee 5
T67 T67 Ivan Camilo Ramirez 5
T67 T67 Andreas Halvorsen 5
T67 T67 José Toledo 5
T67 T67 Rafael Echenique 5
T67 T67 Ryan Baca 5
T67 T67 Chris Wiatr 5
T67 T67 Jose Narro 5
T67 T67 Frederick Wedel 5
T67 T67 Isidro Benitez 5
T67 T67 Jeremy Gandon 5
T67 T67 Raul Pereda 5
T67 T67 Manav Shah 5
T67 T67 Trevor Sluman 5
T67 T67 Hugo Bernard 5
T67 T67 Gonzalo Rubio 5
T67 T67 Franck Medale 5
T67 T67 Mitchell Meissner 5
T67 T67 Thomas Walsh 5
T67 T67 John Somers 5
T67 T67 Brendon Doyle 5
T67 T67 Johnny Watts 5
T67 T67 Andrew Alligood 5
T67 T93 Jack Sparrow 5
T94 T93 Chase Johnson 4
T94 T93 Jacob Bergeron 4
T94 T93 Luis Gagne 4
T94 T93 Hayden Shieh 4
T94 T93 Elliott Grayson 4
T94 T93 Sulman Raza 4
T94 T93 Joey Lane 4
T94 T93 Danny Walker 4
T94 T93 Michael Kartrude 4
T94 T93 James Anstiss 4
T94 T93 Danny List 4
T94 T93 Ryann Ree 4
T94 T93 Mario Galiano 4
T94 T93 Graysen Huff 4
T94 T93 Mookie DeMoss 4
T94 T93 Casey Komline 4
T94 T93 Dalan Refioglu 4
T94 T93 Jacob Loya 4
T94 T93 Fernando Cruz Valle 4
T94 T93 Chase Koepka 4
T94 T93 Spencer Mellon 4
T94 T93 Andrés Echavarría 4
T94 T93 Luis Fernando Barco 4
T94 T93 Matt Ryan 4
T94 T93 Matias Simaski 4
T94 T93 Ryan McCormick 4
T94 T93 Eric Steger 4
T94 T93 Cristobal Del Solar 4
T94 T93 Jose Andres Miranda 4
T94 T93 Steven Fox 4
T124 T124 Joaquin Lolas 3
T124 T124 Marcelo Rozo 3
T124 T124 Alejandro Villasana 3
T124 T124 Cyril Bouniol 3
T124 T124 Jacob Eggers 3
T124 T124 Kristian Caparros 3
T124 T124 Seth Fair 3
T124 T124 Juan Cerda 3
T124 T124 Ricardo Celia 3
T124 T124 Puma Dominguez 3
T124 T124 David Vanegas 3
T124 T124 Keith Greene 3
T124 T124 Victor Lange 3
T124 T124 Tyler Torano 3
T124 T124 Brad Brunner 3
T124 T124 Michael McGowan 3
T124 T124 Pablo Rincón Gallardo 3
T124 T124 Harrison Endycott 3
T124 T124 Taylor Funk 3
T124 T124 Chris Nido 3
T124 T124 Carson Jacobs 3
T124 T124 Alfredo Ruiz 3
T124 T124 Ryan Schmitz 3
T124 T124 Jorge Garcia 3
T124 T124 Stanton Schorr 3
T124 T124 Joshua Seiple 3
T124 T124 Chris Korte 3
T124 T124 John Clare 3
T124 T124 Tom Nettles 3
T124 T124 Fernando Lopez Butron 3
T124 T124 JD Hughes 3
T124 T124 Jacob Huizinga 3
T124 T124 Joshua Rackley 3
T157 T157 Chandler Eaton 2
T157 T157 Jordan Hahn 2
T157 T157 Billy Tom Sargent 2
T157 T157 Joshua Goldenberg 2
T157 T157 Facundo Delapenna 2
T157 T157 Triston Elston 2
T157 T157 Jose Cristobal Islas 2
T157 T157 Nicolas Quintero 2
T157 T157 Patrick Cover 2
T157 T157 Patricio Guerra 2
T157 T157 Carlos Trevino 2
T157 T157 Bryson Nimmer 2
T157 T157 Jake Shuman 2
T157 T157 Daniel Hudson 2
T157 T157 Philip Knowles 2
T157 T157 Claudio Correa 2
T157 T157 Callum McNeill 2
T157 T157 Garland Smith 2
T157 T157 Michael VanDeventer 2
T157 T157 Zander Lozano 2
T157 T157 William Mansfield 2
T157 T157 Domenic Mancinelli 2
T157 T157 Ben Griffin 2
T157 T157 Kyle Kmiecik 2
T157 T157 Luis Felipe Torres 2
T157 T157 Alistair Docherty 2
T157 T157 Exequiel Lopez 2
T157 T157 Martin Contini 2
T157 T157 Cristian Romero 2
T157 T157 Luis Gerardo Garza 2
T157 T157 Eric Hallberg 2
T157 T157 Matias Lezcano 2
T157 T157 Colin Monagle 2
T157 T157 Shad Tuten 2
T157 T157 Casey Fernandez 2
T157 T157 Jonathan Garrick 2
T157 T157 Oscar Patino 2
T157 T157 Maximiliano Godoy 2
T157 T157 Jaime Clavijo 2
T157 T157 Oscar Fraustro 2
T157 T157 Derek Gillespie 2
T157 T157 Alan Wagner 2
T157 T157 Michael Weaver 2
T157 T157 Oreste Focaccia 2
T157 T157 Rafael Guerrero Lauria 2
T157 T157 JD Fernandez 2
T157 T157 Ryan Linton 2
T157 T157 Armando Favela 2
T157 T157 Gustavo Silva 2
T157 T157 Juan Moncayo 2
T157 T157 Will Grimmer 2
T157 T157 Chris Gilman 2
T157 T157 Jeff Berkshire 2

This is the year-to-date best number of consecutive par or better rounds that the player currently has. (NOTE: This may have carried over from the prior year) (482)