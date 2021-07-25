×
Statistics » Scoring » 11-25 Final Round Performance

11-25 Final Round Performance

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 43.8

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS # TIMES IMPROVED # OPPORTUNITIES
T1 T1 Juan Pablo Luna 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Toni Hakula 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Rafael Echenique 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Rowin Caron 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Edward Figueroa 5 100.0 1
T1 T1 Ricardo Celia 6 100.0 2
T1 T1 Joaquin Lolas 5 100.0 1
T1 Rodrigo Lee 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Rodolfo Cazaubòn 8 100.0 4
T1 T1 Juan Jose Guerra 7 100.0 1
T1 T1 MJ Maguire 8 100.0 2
T1 T1 Conner Godsey 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Manav Shah 7 100.0 1
T1 T1 Raul Pereda 8 100.0 2
T1 T1 Joseph Winslow 7 100.0 1
T1 T1 Gonzalo Rubio 5 100.0 1
T1 T1 Ryann Ree 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Jason Thresher 5 100.0 1
T1 T1 Ben Cook 4 100.0 1
T1 T1 Josh Radcliff 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Joshua Lee 8 100.0 1
T1 T1 Sam Stevens 7 100.0 3
T1 T1 Hunter Richardson 7 100.0 1
T1 T1 Thomas Walsh 7 100.0 3
T1 Andy Spencer 3 100.0 1
T1 T1 Garrett May 8 100.0 2
T1 T1 Austin Squires 5 100.0 1
T28 T27 Juan Carlos Benitez 8 66.7 2
T28 26 Leandro Marelli 8 66.7 2
T30 T27 Patrick Newcomb 8 50.0 1
T30 T27 Tano Goya 8 50.0 1
T30 T27 Tommy Cocha 8 50.0 1
T30 T42 Rafael Becker 8 50.0 1
T30 T27 Hugo Bernard 7 50.0 1
T30 T42 Mitchell Meissner 8 50.0 1
T30 T27 Jordan Gumberg 5 50.0 1
T30 T27 Trevor Sluman 7 50.0 1
T30 T27 Scott Wolfes 7 50.0 1
T30 T27 Andres Gallegos 8 50.0 1
T30 T27 Brendon Doyle 8 50.0 1
T41 T42 Myles Creighton 7 33.3 1
T41 T38 Brandon Matthews 7 33.3 1
T41 T27 Alex Weiss 8 33.3 1
T41 T42 Luke Kwon 5 33.3 1
T41 T38 Anthony Paolucci 8 33.3 1
T41 T42 Piri Borja 8 33.3 1
T47 T38 José Toledo 7 25.0 1
T47 41 Jeremy Gandon 8 25.0 1
T49 Alvaro Ortiz 7 .0 0
T49 T42 Aaron Terrazas 8 .0 0
T49 T42 Mario Galiano 5 .0 0
T49 T42 Cristobal Del Solar 8 .0 0
T49 T42 Andreas Halvorsen 8 .0 0
T49 T42 Matias Simaski 4 .0 0
T49 T42 Alexandre Rocha 8 .0 0
T49 T42 Steven Fox 3 .0 0
T49 T42 Jaime Lopez Rivarola 8 .0 0
T49 T42 Willy Pumarol 7 .0 0
T49 T42 Michael Buttacavoli 4 .0 0
T49 T42 Facundo Villanueva 6 .0 0
T49 T42 Paul Imondi 7 .0 0
T49 Domenico Geminiani 4 .0 0
T49 T42 Camilo Aguado 8 .0 0
T49 T42 John Somers 2 .0 0
T49 T42 Chris Korte 7 .0 0
T49 T42 Roland Massimino 8 .0 0
T49 T42 Linus Lilliedahl 7 .0 0
T49 T42 Joey Lane 6 .0 0
T49 T42 Jacob Bergeron 7 .0 0
T49 T42 A.J. Crouch 8 .0 0
T49 T42 Mario Beltran 6 .0 0
T49 T42 Matt Hutchins 8 .0 0
T49 T42 Carson Jacobs 7 .0 0
T49 T42 Sean Busch 6 .0 0
T49 T42 Chris Nido 4 .0 0
T49 Alistair Docherty 3 .0 0
T49 T42 Danny List 6 .0 0
T49 T42 Sulman Raza 7 .0 0
T49 T42 Dalan Refioglu 5 .0 0
T49 T42 Neil Gannaway 5 .0 0
T49 T42 Jake Marriott 5 .0 0
T49 T42 Matt Gilchrest 8 .0 0
T49 T42 Joshua Rackley 8 .0 0
T49 T42 Kyler Tate 8 .0 0
T49 T42 Michael Perras 7 .0 0

The percent of time a player's finish position improves or remains unchanged in the final round when starting between 11th and 25th position in that round. (310)