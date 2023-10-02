What's at stake: Korn Ferry Tour Championship
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @KornFerryTour
This week's Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, marks the final event of the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season. Thirty PGA TOUR cards will be finalized after this week's 72-hole, no-cut event at Victoria National Golf Club outside Evansville, Indiana.
The top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List are eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. This week's field will feature 73 players, as Grayson Murray and Nicholas Lindheim will not compete.
There are three key numbers in play this week: 1, 30 and 60. Here's what's at stake at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
1: The No. 1 player on the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn fully exempt PGA TOUR status for the 2024 season and will qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open and THE PLAYERS Championship.
30: The top 30 players on the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership (Nos. 2-30 will begin the 2024 season in a Korn Ferry Tour graduates category, which is subject to reshuffle). The remainder of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship field (Nos. 31-75 on the Points List) will be fully exempt on the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour.
60: Nos. 31-60 on the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn direct access to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. The top five finishers (and ties) at Final Stage of Q-School will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership. The remainder of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship field (Nos. 61-75 on the Points List) will begin Q-School at the Second Stage unless otherwise exempt to Final Stage via an alternate category.