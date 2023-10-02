What's at stake: Korn Ferry Tour Championship

60: Nos. 31-60 on the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn direct access to Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry . The top five finishers (and ties) at Final Stage of Q-School will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership. The remainder of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship field (Nos. 61-75 on the Points List) will begin Q-School at the Second Stage unless otherwise exempt to Final Stage via an alternate category.