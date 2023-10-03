Korn Ferry TourLeaderboardWatchNewsPoints ListSchedulePlayersStatsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Korn Ferry Tour Championship: A look at scenarios for players to secure PGA TOUR cards

Check out the minimum finish players need to have a chance at a top-30 spot

    NEWBURGH, Indiana – It’s time for the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where 30 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at week’s end.

    The top 16 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List heading into the week have cemented their top-30 positioning, while 14 TOUR cards are still to be determined at Victoria National Golf Club.

    There are 73 players in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship’s starting field. The top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List are eligible for the season finale; Grayson Murray and Nicholas Lindheim will not compete this week.

    The top-30 bubble is tightly contested as the week begins. No. 26 Carter Jenkins and No. 33 Trace Crowe are separated by just 28.849 points. (For context, a two-way T31 earns 29.183 points.) Chances are that the final few TOUR cards will be determined in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon.

    The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is a 72-hole, no-cut event. All players who finish the event will receive points. (A solo 73rd earns 3.06 points.)

    All players in the field have a mathematical chance to move inside the top 30 and earn a PGA TOUR card. Here’s a look at the minimum finish a player needs for a chance to move inside the top 30.

    RankPlayerMinimum finish for a chance
    31Sloan, RogerSolo 48th
    32Furr, WilsonSolo 43rd
    33Crowe, TraceSolo 42nd
    34Teater, JoshTwo-way T21
    35Meissner, MacSolo 21st
    36Gibson, RheinSolo 21st
    37McCarty, MattSolo 21st
    38Blick, CodySolo 20th
    39Drewitt, BrettSolo 17th
    40McAllister, LoganTwo-way T15
    41VanDerLaan, JohnSolo 15th
    42Andersen, MasonSolo 13th
    43Dickson, TaylorSolo 13th
    44Petefish, ChrisSolo ninth
    45Barjon, PaulSolo sixth
    46Levin, SpencerTwo-way T4
    47Luck, CurtisSolo fourth
    48Del Solar, CristobalSolo fourth
    49Widing, TimThree-way T3
    50Capan, Frankie IIIThree-way T3
    51Kocher, DavidSolo third
    52Castillo, RickySolo third
    53Diaz, RobertoTwo-way T2
    54Walsh, ThomasSolo second
    55Phillips, TrentSolo second
    56Cummins, QuadeSolo second
    57Paul, JeremySolo second
    58Saunders, SamSolo second
    59Peterson, PeterSolo second
    60Cover, PatrickSolo second
    61Hopfinger, BradWin
    62Chatfield, DavisWin
    63Fisk, StevenWin
    64Bateman, WilWin
    65Rosenmueller, ThomasWin
    66Solomon, JacobWin
    67Papadatos, DimiWin
    68Garber, JoeyWin
    69Nyholm, PontusWin
    70Lovemark, JamieWin
    71Gomez, FabianWin
    72Harkins, BrandonWin
    73Augenstein, JohnWin
    74Welch, PatrickWin
    75Campbell, BrianWin

    The No. 1 player on the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn fully exempt PGA TOUR status for the 2024 season and will qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open and THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Ben Kohles holds the No. 1 spot into the week. Five other players have a mathematical chance to move into the No. 1 spot this week. Here’s a look at their minimum finish needed for a chance to take the No. 1 spot.

    Rank PlayerMinimum finish for a chance
    2Kim, ChanTwo-way T2
    3Hoey, RicoTwo-way T2
    4Silverman, BenSolo second
    5Tosti, AlejandroWin
    6Coody, PiercesonWin
