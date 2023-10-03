Korn Ferry Tour Championship: A look at scenarios for players to secure PGA TOUR cards
NEWBURGH, Indiana – It’s time for the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where 30 PGA TOUR cards will be awarded at week’s end.
The top 16 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List heading into the week have cemented their top-30 positioning, while 14 TOUR cards are still to be determined at Victoria National Golf Club.
There are 73 players in the Korn Ferry Tour Championship’s starting field. The top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List are eligible for the season finale; Grayson Murray and Nicholas Lindheim will not compete this week.
The top-30 bubble is tightly contested as the week begins. No. 26 Carter Jenkins and No. 33 Trace Crowe are separated by just 28.849 points. (For context, a two-way T31 earns 29.183 points.) Chances are that the final few TOUR cards will be determined in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon.
The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is a 72-hole, no-cut event. All players who finish the event will receive points. (A solo 73rd earns 3.06 points.)
All players in the field have a mathematical chance to move inside the top 30 and earn a PGA TOUR card. Here’s a look at the minimum finish a player needs for a chance to move inside the top 30.
|Rank
|Player
|Minimum finish for a chance
|31
|Sloan, Roger
|Solo 48th
|32
|Furr, Wilson
|Solo 43rd
|33
|Crowe, Trace
|Solo 42nd
|34
|Teater, Josh
|Two-way T21
|35
|Meissner, Mac
|Solo 21st
|36
|Gibson, Rhein
|Solo 21st
|37
|McCarty, Matt
|Solo 21st
|38
|Blick, Cody
|Solo 20th
|39
|Drewitt, Brett
|Solo 17th
|40
|McAllister, Logan
|Two-way T15
|41
|VanDerLaan, John
|Solo 15th
|42
|Andersen, Mason
|Solo 13th
|43
|Dickson, Taylor
|Solo 13th
|44
|Petefish, Chris
|Solo ninth
|45
|Barjon, Paul
|Solo sixth
|46
|Levin, Spencer
|Two-way T4
|47
|Luck, Curtis
|Solo fourth
|48
|Del Solar, Cristobal
|Solo fourth
|49
|Widing, Tim
|Three-way T3
|50
|Capan, Frankie III
|Three-way T3
|51
|Kocher, David
|Solo third
|52
|Castillo, Ricky
|Solo third
|53
|Diaz, Roberto
|Two-way T2
|54
|Walsh, Thomas
|Solo second
|55
|Phillips, Trent
|Solo second
|56
|Cummins, Quade
|Solo second
|57
|Paul, Jeremy
|Solo second
|58
|Saunders, Sam
|Solo second
|59
|Peterson, Peter
|Solo second
|60
|Cover, Patrick
|Solo second
|61
|Hopfinger, Brad
|Win
|62
|Chatfield, Davis
|Win
|63
|Fisk, Steven
|Win
|64
|Bateman, Wil
|Win
|65
|Rosenmueller, Thomas
|Win
|66
|Solomon, Jacob
|Win
|67
|Papadatos, Dimi
|Win
|68
|Garber, Joey
|Win
|69
|Nyholm, Pontus
|Win
|70
|Lovemark, Jamie
|Win
|71
|Gomez, Fabian
|Win
|72
|Harkins, Brandon
|Win
|73
|Augenstein, John
|Win
|74
|Welch, Patrick
|Win
|75
|Campbell, Brian
|Win
The No. 1 player on the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn fully exempt PGA TOUR status for the 2024 season and will qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open and THE PLAYERS Championship.
Ben Kohles holds the No. 1 spot into the week. Five other players have a mathematical chance to move into the No. 1 spot this week. Here’s a look at their minimum finish needed for a chance to take the No. 1 spot.
|Rank
|Player
|Minimum finish for a chance
|2
|Kim, Chan
|Two-way T2
|3
|Hoey, Rico
|Two-way T2
|4
|Silverman, Ben
|Solo second
|5
|Tosti, Alejandro
|Win
|6
|Coody, Pierceson
|Win