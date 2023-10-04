Korn Ferry Tour Championship brings 'once-in-a-lifetime' chance at a PGA TOUR card

“It’s going to be a stressful week, nerve-wracking week, but I’m here for it,” Campos said. “Hopefully come Sunday, we’ll be celebrating instead of thinking about things we could’ve done differently throughout the year … I’ve been nervous before, I’ve had pressure before, but this year means a lot more to me than it has the last 10 years. It’s been a really hard year travel-wise, and I’m really happy that all these changes have allowed me to play a full season without getting injured. I’m really happy to be here. It’s going to be a stressful week with a lot of pressure, but I’m not the only one that has the pressure.”