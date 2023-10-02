How to watch: Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Finals wraps this week with the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, the final event of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the 26th tournament on the 26-event schedule. Thirty PGA TOUR cards will be finalized after this week's 72-hole, no-cut event at Victoria National Golf Club outside Evansville, Indiana.
The reimagined Korn Ferry Tour Finals system, in place for the first time this season, features a progressive reduction in field sizes – with players qualifying via their standing on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List – as players compete for increased purses and points allocations. The four events are:
• Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (Aug. 24-27): 156 players; winner: Chan Kim
• Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation (Sept. 14-17): 144 players; winner: Grayson Murray
• Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship (Sept. 21-24): 120 players; winner: Norman Xiong
• Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance (Oct. 5-8): top 75 players are eligible (no 36-hole cut); Note: This week's field features 73 players, as Grayson Murray and Nicholas Lindheim will not compete.
The top 75 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List after the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship have secured fully exempt 2024 Korn Ferry Tour status and qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. The top 30 on the Points List after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship will earn 2024 PGA TOUR membership.
HOW TO WATCH (all times ET)
Thursday, Oct. 5, Round 1: 2-4 p.m., Golf Channel
Friday, Oct. 6, Round 2: Noon-2 p.m., Golf Channel; 2-4 p.m., Peacock
Saturday, Oct. 7, Round 3: Noon-2 p.m., Golf Channel; 2-4 p.m., Peacock
Sunday, Oct. 8, Round 4: 1-4 p.m., Golf Channel