Taylor Montgomery’s ‘biggest idiot’ scenario no longer a possibility

The question was underlined by an inherent trade-off, with no better case study than Taylor Montgomery. The Las Vegas native played in the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines and made the cut, finishing T57 with his dad Monte on the bag. By competing at the U.S. Open, he sacrificed the chance to earn Korn Ferry Tour points at that week’s Wichita Open, and he eventually fell one spot shy of a TOUR card on the season-long standings. It’s revisionist history, but a solo 39th in Wichita would have made up that gap.