Korn Ferry Tour members eligible to earn points from U.S. Open finishes beginning in 2023

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA TOUR Policy Board and Korn Ferry Tour Player Advisory Council formally approved a policy which will enable Korn Ferry Tour members who earn FedExCup points at the U.S. Open to have those points count toward their total on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

The U.S. Open traditionally crosses over with the Korn Ferry Tour’s Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, meaning members who qualified for previous U.S. Opens sacrificed an opportunity to improve their standing on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. Monday’s announcement eliminates this difficult choice for Korn Ferry Tour members.

Starting with the 2023 U.S. Open, scheduled for June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club, Korn Ferry Tour members (i.e. – active members at the time the U.S. Open is played) who make the 36-hole cut will have the FedExCup points they earn added to their season-long total on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List.

"We have immense pride in the talent level of our Korn Ferry Tour members, and it's always thrilling to see them compete - and contend - in major championships," said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. "This policy change is something we've been exploring with our membership and our Player Advisory Council for a few years, and we look forward to cheering on our members as they compete in the U.S. Open this season and beyond.”

Twenty Korn Ferry Tour members qualified for the 2022 U.S. Open, including Class of 2022 graduates and current PGA TOUR members Erik Barnes, MJ Daffue, Harry Hall, David Lingmerth, Brandon Matthews, Taylor Montgomery, and Sam Stevens. Nine Korn Ferry Tour members made the cut and would have earned points on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List under the new policy.