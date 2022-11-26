-
-
Inside the Field: Hero World Challenge
-
November 26, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- November 26, 2022
- Justin Thomas is teeing it up at this week's Hero World Challenge. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
The 2022 Hero World Challenge field features defending champion Viktor Hovland along with six major winners who have won a total of 10 major championships. Since moving to Albany in 2015, only Jon Rahm (2018) and Hovland (2021) have won the event in their tournament debut.
Scroll below for the Hero World Challenge field list as of Saturday, Nov. 28th at 12 p.m. ET.
Scottie Scheffler (1), USA
Billy Horschel (15), USA
Xander Schauffele (5), USA
Cameron Young (17), USA
Jon Rahm (6), Spain
Sungjae Im (18), South Korea
Justin Thomas (7), USA
Max Homa (20), USA
Collin Morikawa (8), USA
Tom Kim (21), South Korea
Matt Fitzpatrick (10), England
Shane Lowry (23), Ireland
Viktor Hovland (11), Norway
Corey Conners (25), Canada
Sam Burns (12), USA
Tiger Woods, Tournament Host
Jordan Spieth (13), USA
Kevin Kisner, Tournament exemption
Tony Finau (14), USA
Tommy Fleetwood, Tournament exemption
-
-