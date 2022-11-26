Inside the Field: Hero World Challenge

The 2022 Hero World Challenge field features defending champion Viktor Hovland along with six major winners who have won a total of 10 major championships. Since moving to Albany in 2015, only Jon Rahm (2018) and Hovland (2021) have won the event in their tournament debut.

Scottie Scheffler (1), USA

Billy Horschel (15), USA

Xander Schauffele (5), USA

Cameron Young (17), USA

Jon Rahm (6), Spain

Sungjae Im (18), South Korea

Justin Thomas (7), USA

Max Homa (20), USA

Collin Morikawa (8), USA

Tom Kim (21), South Korea

Matt Fitzpatrick (10), England

Shane Lowry (23), Ireland

Viktor Hovland (11), Norway

Corey Conners (25), Canada

Sam Burns (12), USA

Tiger Woods, Tournament Host

Jordan Spieth (13), USA

Kevin Kisner, Tournament exemption

Tony Finau (14), USA

Tommy Fleetwood, Tournament exemption