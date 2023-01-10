Horses for Courses: Sony Open in Hawaii

Pipped at the Post

Chris Kirk (Win: +8000; Top 5: +1400; Top 10: +650; Top 20: +300): 32-under last two years. Runner up by a shot in 2021 (20-under). Of last eight rounds seven are 66 or better. Of eight paydays, seven are T30 or better including another runner up in 2014. All paydays are T38 or better.

Patton Kizzire (Win: +8000; Top 5: +1400; Top 10: +650; Top 20: +333): The 2018 champ went T13 in defense. Cashed T7 2021 with three rounds of 65 or better. Opened with 63 (T42) last year.

Corey Conners (Win: +2200; Top 5: +450; Top 10: +220; Top 20: +100): Never missed in four tries. T3 in 2019 is best. Last three T12 or better. Scoring average 67.06 thru 16 rounds including four rounds of 64.

Russell Knox (Win: +8000; Top 5: +1400; Top 10: +650; Top 20: +320): Closed 64-65 last year for T7. Cashed six of his last eight. T13 or better in four of those six. Appearing for 12th consecutive season.

Keith Mitchell (Win: +3300; Top 5: +600; Top 10: +300; Top 20: +150): Only MC from five was 2020 (weather issues). Four event run of 270, 268, 264 and 263 so #Trending. T7 last season included 65-63 finish. T14 in 2021 had 62-63 Friday/Saturday. 67.22 scoring average.

Bookies Bonus

Adam Svensson: 2/2 (Win: +6600; Top 5: +1100; Top 10: +500; Top 20: +240): Posted 61 on debut in 2019 and opened with 64 last year (T7). First round leader option.

Jordan Spieth: 2/4 (Win: +1600; Top 5: +333; Top 10: +160; Top 20: -125): Hasn't played since 2019 (MC) but was third in 2017.

Sungjae Im: 3/4 (Win: +1200; Top 5: +250; Top 10: +125; Top 20: -165): MC-T56 last two. T16 best on debut.

Gary Woodland: 5/7 (Win: +5000; Top 5: +800; Top 10: +350; Top 20: +188): Four straight T13 or better ended with MDF in 2019, his last visit.

Kramer Hickok: 3/4 (Win: +25,000; Top 5: +4000; Top 10: +1800; Top 20: +800): T20 last year and T19 in 2021. Cashed last three.

Jimmy Walker: 10/16 (Win: +40,000; Top 5: +5000; Top 10: +2200; Top 20: +1000): Best is T45 in the last six visits.

Of the last four winners, three have needed eight or more previous visits to finally break through and lift the trophy. That's not a huge surprise knowing that 20-under is usually the target and birdie fests open the doors to all.

It's also not a huge surprise because of the layout and the lack of yardage. At barely 7,000 yards everyone believes they're in with a shout this week each year.

Veterans and class players do well here because they can keep it out of the rough and find the proper levels on the putting surfaces. Knowing that birdies are available on most holes means not having to take the chances with every tee shot or approach.

The only debutant winner here this century was Russell Henley in 2013. On top of that he did so in his first event with a TOUR card! He ran riot posting the tournament record (-24) while racking up three rounds of 63. Patton Kizzire took care of business in just his second start in 2018. Everyone else in recent memory has needed eight or more rounds to figure it out.

Jimmy Walker is the only multiple winner since 2004 and is in the field this week. Past champions entered this week also include Zach Johnson (2009) and KJ Choi (2008).

On the line is 500 FedExCup points plus $1.422 million of the $7.9 million purse for the first winner of 2023 in a full field event.