Horses for Courses: Corales Puntacana Championship

2021

Winner Joel Dahmen (33 years old) became the fifth consecutive 30-something to win on this track across both TOURS. ... Rafael Campos (T2) shared the 36 and 54 hole leads and led the field in bogey avoidance (3 bogeys). ... Michael Gligic (T4) played the middle 36 holes without a bogey picking up his only top 10 on TOUR. ... 2019 champion Graeme McDowell (T4) bogeyed his last two holes to miss forcing a playoff. ... Emiliano Grillo (T6) posted the low round of the week with 65 and reinforced his love for Paspalum (see Puerto Rico results). ... 2020 winner Hudson Swafford (T6) was T5 GIR and T12 fairways in a stern defense. ... 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett (8th) played in the penultimate group with Gligic before posting 73. ... 2018 winner Brice Garnett (T9) made it three past champions from three events in the top 10 and was bogey free in the first and last rounds. ... Ben Martin (T9) finished T4 Fairways and T7 Putting. ... Greyson Sigg (T9) picked up his first PGA TOUR top 10 in just his third start as he was T2 GIR. ... Chesson Hadley (T13) and David Hearn (T13) tied Dahmen for the most birdies with 19. ... Scoring average was 72.484, the highest ever. ... 15 bogey free rounds for the week.

2020

Tournament was moved from March to late September, making it the first of TWO events on the TOUR calendar for 2020-21. Winner Hudson Swafford didn't mind the shift as he claimed his second TOUR victory at age 33. He's the only player to post four rounds in the 60s in this event. ... 2017 KFT winner on this track Nate Lashley (4th) made only one bogey over the last 36 holes. ... Noted Aussie ball-striker Cam Percy (T8) was T4 GIR. ... Patrick Rodgers (T11) finished T73 fairways but T4 GIR. ... Defending champion Graeme McDowell (MC) posted 70-73. ... KFT member Alex Smalley (T14) and Jonathan Byrd (T28) only squared four bogeys each for the week. ... Scoring average was 71.118. ... 31 bogey free rounds. ... Top 20 players 10-under par or better.

2019

Winner Graeme McDowell chewed up 7,670 yards with 27 birdies to lead the field at age 39. ... Jonathan Byrd (4th) only squared three bogeys and a double to co-lead the field. ... Aaron Baddeley (T7) led the field in total putts with 102. ... Kramer Hickok (T10) picked up his first top 10 in his 18th start on TOUR and backed it with T21 in 2021. ... Veteran DJ Trahan (T10) hasn't missed in four trips career and co-led the field in Fairways hit. ... Joel Dahmen (T12) opened with 66 and closed with 67. ... Seth Reeves (T18) only made four bogeys on the week to tie Byrd. ... Defending champions Brice Garnett (T39) posted all four rounds in the red. ... Scoring average 70.933. ... 23 bogey free rounds. ... Top 25 players 10-under or better.

Notes:

• Return to Paspalum for the first time since those who played Grand Reserve Puerto Rico Open.

• All six past champions across both TOURS are entered.

• McDowell is the only international winner.

• Dominic Bozzelli posted 24-under in the inaugural event on the KFT and is the only winner in the 20s at 24.

• Tournament scoring record is 62 set three times in 2016.

• PGATOUR Tournament scoring record is 63 twice, once by Brice Garnett in 2018.

• Last playoff: None. The margin of victory has been one shot four times and four shots twice.

• David Hearn and Adam Schenk don't have any top 10 paydays in four starts each but they've collected on every visit.

• Thomas Detry is perfect from three visits with T13 the best of the bunch.

• Alex Smalley cashed T22-T14 the last two events.

• Peter Uihlein lost in a playoff last week on KFT and has cashed T22-MC-T22 in his last three here.

• Kelly Kraft is the only non-winner entered this week with a pair of top 10 paychecks. The Texan was T5 in 2019 and third in 2018.