Horses for Courses: Corales Puntacana Championship
March 22, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time best shots from Corales Puntacana
The PGATOUR Fantasy Game follows stroke play back to the Caribbean this week as the Corales Golf Course in Punta Cana Dominican Republic hosts the 120 pros not qualified for the World Golf Championships - Dell Match Play.
This will be the seventh consecutive year that Tom Fazio's Corales Golf Course will be used across both the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours. The massive coastal layout stretches to almost 7,700 yards and will play to Par-72. Supreme Paspalum covers the property and so does 50 acres of accepting fairway cut to navigate the Caribbean breezes. Supreme Paspalum greens also provide ample targets, 6,000 square feet on average, as Mother Nature isn't always accommodating in paradise. She'll have her say on the "Devil's Elbow", the final three holes that hang off the cliffs over the Caribbean and are exposed to the elements.
The 2020 edition was moved to late September when she didn't cooperate. When Mother Nature cooperates, 18-under is a very popular winning score. Three of the four PGATOUR winners have posted that number. The two Korn Ferry Winners posted 20-under and 24-under in the first two editions.
A chance of a shower on Thursday is about the extent of the weather this week. Sunshine is prevalent as so are easterly breezes as scoring should return to its normal range.
The field of 120 is playing for a prize pool of $3.7 million with the winner taking home $666,000 plus 300 FedExCup points. The top 65 and ties will play the final two rounds.
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
Recent Winners entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2021: Joel Dahmen (3/3) 1 3 +2000; +200; -110 2020: Hudson Swafford (2/3) 2 2 +4000; +400; +190 2019: Graeme McDowell (2/4) 2 2 +3500; +400; +190 2018: Brice Garnett (4/4) 2 2 +3300; +350; +170 KFT 2017: Nate Lashley (3/4) 1 1 +3000; +300; +140 KFT 2016: Dominic Bozzelli (2/3) 0 0 +50000; +4000; +1600 Veteran Presence entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Rafael Campos (1/4) 1 1 +15000; +1200; +550 Emiliano Grillo (3/3) 1 2 +4000; +400; +175 Kelly Kraft (3/4) 2 3 +10000; +1000; +150 Jonathan Byrd (4/4) 1 1 +12500; +900; +375 Aaron Baddeley (2/3) 1 1 +15000; +1200; +550 DJ Trahan (4/4) 1 1 +15000; +1400; +650 Gaining Traction entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Michael Gligic (1/2) 1 1 +12500; +1100; +500 Danny Willett (1/1) 1 1 +5000; +450; +200 Greyson Sigg (1/1) 1 1 +4000; +350; +165 Chesson Hadley (1/1) 0 1 +12500; +1200; +550 Ben Martin (2/2) 1 1 +20000; +1600; +750 Cam Percy (2/2) 1 1 +6600; +650; +300 Kramer Hickok (2/2) 1 2 +3300; +333; +160 Alex Smalley (2/2) 0 2 +3300; +300; +150 Peter Uihlein (2/3) 0 2 +4000; +350; +165
Odds sourced on Tuesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Recent Event Winner Stats
Season 2021 2020 2019 2018 Winner Joel Dahmen Hudson Swafford Graeme McDowell Brice Garnett Score 276 (-12) 270 (-18) 270 (-18) 270 (-18) MOV 1 1 1 4 Cut 1-over 3-under 2-under Age 33 33 39 34 Weather Issues Warm, GUSTY 25-30mph Warm, light winds Warm, light winds Warm, light winds Pre Tournament Odds +4000 +20000 +3000 +5000 Driving Distance 17th 13 53 51 Accuracy T40 T14 T31 T20 GIR T10 T26 T16 T24 Ball-Striking 18 9 T33 29 Putting: BOB% 3 10 1 1 Scrambling 4 T21 T47 15 Overall Putting Average T3 5 4 2 3-Putt Avoidance T12 (1) T1 (0) T1 (0) T5 (1) Par-3 Scoring T20 T2 T3 1 Par-4 Scoring T1 T15 T6 T9 Par-5 Scoring T5 T2 T10 T2 Birdies 19 (T1) 21 (T5) 27 (1st) 23 (1st) Eagles 0 2 (T1) 0 0 Bogey Avoidance T4 (6) T6 (6) T24 (8) T9 (7)
Extra Credit (players entered this week only)
2021
Winner Joel Dahmen (33 years old) became the fifth consecutive 30-something to win on this track across both TOURS. ... Rafael Campos (T2) shared the 36 and 54 hole leads and led the field in bogey avoidance (3 bogeys). ... Michael Gligic (T4) played the middle 36 holes without a bogey picking up his only top 10 on TOUR. ... 2019 champion Graeme McDowell (T4) bogeyed his last two holes to miss forcing a playoff. ... Emiliano Grillo (T6) posted the low round of the week with 65 and reinforced his love for Paspalum (see Puerto Rico results). ... 2020 winner Hudson Swafford (T6) was T5 GIR and T12 fairways in a stern defense. ... 2016 Masters winner Danny Willett (8th) played in the penultimate group with Gligic before posting 73. ... 2018 winner Brice Garnett (T9) made it three past champions from three events in the top 10 and was bogey free in the first and last rounds. ... Ben Martin (T9) finished T4 Fairways and T7 Putting. ... Greyson Sigg (T9) picked up his first PGA TOUR top 10 in just his third start as he was T2 GIR. ... Chesson Hadley (T13) and David Hearn (T13) tied Dahmen for the most birdies with 19. ... Scoring average was 72.484, the highest ever. ... 15 bogey free rounds for the week.
2020
Tournament was moved from March to late September, making it the first of TWO events on the TOUR calendar for 2020-21. Winner Hudson Swafford didn't mind the shift as he claimed his second TOUR victory at age 33. He's the only player to post four rounds in the 60s in this event. ... 2017 KFT winner on this track Nate Lashley (4th) made only one bogey over the last 36 holes. ... Noted Aussie ball-striker Cam Percy (T8) was T4 GIR. ... Patrick Rodgers (T11) finished T73 fairways but T4 GIR. ... Defending champion Graeme McDowell (MC) posted 70-73. ... KFT member Alex Smalley (T14) and Jonathan Byrd (T28) only squared four bogeys each for the week. ... Scoring average was 71.118. ... 31 bogey free rounds. ... Top 20 players 10-under par or better.
2019
Winner Graeme McDowell chewed up 7,670 yards with 27 birdies to lead the field at age 39. ... Jonathan Byrd (4th) only squared three bogeys and a double to co-lead the field. ... Aaron Baddeley (T7) led the field in total putts with 102. ... Kramer Hickok (T10) picked up his first top 10 in his 18th start on TOUR and backed it with T21 in 2021. ... Veteran DJ Trahan (T10) hasn't missed in four trips career and co-led the field in Fairways hit. ... Joel Dahmen (T12) opened with 66 and closed with 67. ... Seth Reeves (T18) only made four bogeys on the week to tie Byrd. ... Defending champions Brice Garnett (T39) posted all four rounds in the red. ... Scoring average 70.933. ... 23 bogey free rounds. ... Top 25 players 10-under or better.
Notes:
• Return to Paspalum for the first time since those who played Grand Reserve Puerto Rico Open.
• All six past champions across both TOURS are entered.
• McDowell is the only international winner.
• Dominic Bozzelli posted 24-under in the inaugural event on the KFT and is the only winner in the 20s at 24.
• Tournament scoring record is 62 set three times in 2016.
• PGATOUR Tournament scoring record is 63 twice, once by Brice Garnett in 2018.
• Last playoff: None. The margin of victory has been one shot four times and four shots twice.
• David Hearn and Adam Schenk don't have any top 10 paydays in four starts each but they've collected on every visit.
• Thomas Detry is perfect from three visits with T13 the best of the bunch.
• Alex Smalley cashed T22-T14 the last two events.
• Peter Uihlein lost in a playoff last week on KFT and has cashed T22-MC-T22 in his last three here.
• Kelly Kraft is the only non-winner entered this week with a pair of top 10 paychecks. The Texan was T5 in 2019 and third in 2018.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week; Select players with top 10 finishes since 2017.
Rounds in the 60s Rank Player 15 Emiliano Grillo 18 Brian Stuard 32 Mark Hubbard 35 Brice Garnett 40 Adam Schenk 45 Jhonattan Vegas 56 Hank Lebioda 56 Roger Sloan Par-5 Scoring Rank Player 28 Hank Lebioda 30 Vince Whaley 35 Kevin Tway 51 Bill Haas 51 Patrick Rodgers 51 Hudson Swafford 51 Jhonattan Vegas 63 Bo Hoag 63 Ben Martin 63 Sean O'Hair 63 Adam Schenk 63 Roger Sloan 63 Danny Willett Strokes-Gained: Putting Rank Player 11 Chesson Hadley 27 Hank Lebioda 31 Brice Garnett 34 Michael Gligic 39 Ryan Armour 45 Rafa Cabrera Bello 46 Aaron Baddeley 48 Austin Cook 49 Vaughn Taylor 52 Mark Hubbard 54 Martin Trainer 58 David Hearn 59 Brian Stuard
