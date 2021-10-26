Horses for Courses: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Recent Winners

Last year - Brian Gay (-15, 269)

Birdied the first playoff hole to win. ... Birdied the 72nd hole to reach a playoff. ... Closed with 64, T2 round of the day. ... Trailed by as many as four shots on the back nine. ... Posted all four rounds 70 or better. ... T3 2019. ... 44 birdies in 144 holes over two years. ... Picks up his fifth TOUR win at age 48. ... First win since 2013 American Express. ... Entered the week on four consecutive MC.

Notables in the field this week:

Denny McCarthy (T4) co-led the field with 21 birdies and posted the low round on Sunday with 63. ... Ryan Armour (T8) matched his 2019 result as he shared the 36 hole lead. ... David Hearn (T8) matched his 2019 result as he closed 67-66. ... Kramer Hickok (T8) posted all four rounds in the 60s and was T1 GIR. ... Kiradech Aphibarnrat (T11) was T4 Fairways and T4 Putts. ... Michael Gligic (T11) only made seven bogeys (T2). ... Anirban Lahiri (T11) co-led the field with 21 birdies. ... Peter Malnati (T21) led after 18 holes with 63. ... Defending champ Brendon Todd missed the cut. ... The top 11 players were 10-under or better. ... The cut was 1-over par.

2019 - Brendon Todd (24-under, 260 - not entered)

Tied the course record with 62 on Sunday to win by four. ... Made birdie on holes 2 thru 8 and went out in 29. ... Began Round 4 two shots off the lead. ... Posted 63 in Round 2. ... 17-under on the front nine for the week. ... Hit it great and made everything (check table). ... Picks up his second TOUR victory in 177th start at age 34. ... Won the following week at Mayakoba. ... T28 Houston previous outing.

Notables in the field this week:

Brian Gay (T3) circled 24 birdies (T4). ... Hank Lebioda (T4) fired 63 on Sunday. ... Fabian Gomez (7th) closed 66-65 and was T2 GIR. ... Ryan Armour (T8) posted 25 birdies and was 9th Putting. ... David Hearn (T8) led the field with 41 Fairways. ... Bo Hoag (T11) posted two rounds of 64. ... Russell Knox (T11) only squared four bogeys and was T2 GIR. ... Beau Hossler (T24) T2 Birdies with 26 and No. 1 in Putting. ... Weather was perfect. ... Cut was 2-under. ... There was only TWO rounds OVER par in the top 23. ... 22 bogey-free rounds. ... Scoring average 69.656.

KEY STAT LEADERS

