Horses for Courses: THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT
October 12, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
October 12, 2021
Instead of a 13 hour flight to Korea it will be a 10 mile drive south for those who played last week at TPC Summerlin in week two of the Las Vegas Daily Double. The invitational field of 78 will tee it up at The Summit Club for the first time as they take on Tom Fazio's 7,431 yard (Par-71) track perched above The Strip west of downtown.
The Summit Club will debut with a defense of elevation changes and perched greens. Water is in play on seven holes and there are 62 bunkers to avoid. Bermuda rough is over seeded with ryegrass and will play three inches and upward. Players will enjoy a ton of room to swing it off the tee (44 acres of fairway) and will have plenty of targets to aim for as the Dominator bentgrass greens are almost 6,600 square feet on average. The Par-72 is standard with four Par-5 holes and should be open for business in the scoring department. Bentgrass greens also mean plenty of true, aggressive putts to the hole.
This is the second consecutive CJ CUP in Las Vegas, thanks pandemic, and the second consecutive season on a Fazio track. Shadow Creek was the scene last year as Jason Kokrak, a frequent Las Vegas player, used his course knowledge to pick up his first TOUR win. He's back to defend and according to reports he's played The Summit Club more than once. On the line is a purse of $9.75 million with the winner taking home $1.755 million plus 500 FedExCup points.
Horses for Courses will be quite literal this week as The Summit Club is making its debut on TOUR. Instead I'll look back at the recent Tom Fazio tracks, plural, used on TOUR recently and over time to try and find clues and angles for the players entered this week. We saw THREE Fazio courses in use for the first time on TOUR last season and can always default to his major redesigns such as Quail Hollow Club, or even Augusta National.
Recent Event Winners on Tom Fazio tracks
2020 Shadow Creek (Las Vegas)
CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK 7,527 yards - Par 72 NO CUT EVENT - Limited Field Player Place Score Notes Jason Kokrak Win -20 Led field with 26 Birdies; T1 GIR (55/72) Xander Schauffele 2nd -18 Led by 3 after 36 holes (Hatton); Only need 102 putts Tyrrell Hatton T3 -17 First Round Leader (65); T1 GIR Russell Henley T3 -17 54 hole leader by 3 (-15); Top 10 Fwy/GIR/Putts Talor Gooch 5th -16 Only made 3 bogeys, 1 double Joaquin Niemann 6th -13 T1 GIR Sebastian Munoz 9th -11 Only Gooch made less total bogeys Harris English 10th -10 Posted 10-under, 12 back Cameron Smith 11th -9 Closed 68-68 Matt Fitzpatrick T12 -8 Top 10 Fwy/GIR but T41 Putts Viktor Hovland T12 -8 T66 Fairways Collin Morikawa T12 -8 Round 2 65 only round in the 60s Ian Poulter T12 -8 T10 Fairways Justin Thomas T12 -8 T47 Putting Lowest Rounds Jaosn Kokrak 64 Round 4 Xander Shauffele 64 Round 3 Tyrrell Hatton 65 Round 1 & Round 4 Talor Gooch 65 Round 2 Collin Morikawa 65 Round 2 2021 Congaree Golf Club (Ridgeland, South Carolina)
Palmetto Championship at Congaree 7,655 yards - Par 71 Full Field event - Cut 1-Over Par Player Place Score Notes Garrick Higgo WIN -11 Not entered; 3rd GIR Hudson Swafford T2 -10 3rd Fairways; T4 GIR Tyrrell Hatton T2 -10 Made 3 Eagles in Round 3 Matt Fitzpatrick T10 -8 Played final 27 holes Bogey-free Dustin Johnson T10 -8 Trailed by 2 after 36 holes; 20 birdies T4 Erik van Rooyen T10 -8 Round 1 65 personal best of the week Harris English T14 -7 2nd after 54 holes on 10-under Ian Poulter T25 -5 T6 Fairways Tommy Fleetwood T35 -3 T14 Fairways; T18 GIR Sungjae Im T35 -3 Made the cut on the number Byeong Hun An T52 E Opened 67, closed 68 Lowest Rounds Wes Roach 64 Not entered; Round 1 Ryan Armour 64 Not entered; Round 4 Will Gordon 64 Not entered; Round 4 Dustin Johnson 65 Round 1 Erik van Rooyen 65 Round 1 2021 Caves Valley (Owings Mills, Maryland)
BMW Championship 7,542 yards - Par 72 FedExCup Event No. 2 - Limited Field - No Cut Player Place Score Patrick Cantlay Win -27 Not entered; 31 Birdies led the event; T2 GIR Bryson DeChambeau P2 -27 Not entered; 4 EAGLES and T2 Putts per GIR Sungae Im 3rd -23 T2 Fairways; T3 Putts; Worst round 67 Rory McIlroy 4th -22 Only player in the top 5 with a round of 70 or worse Erik van Rooyen 5th -21 Made 1 Bogey Sergio Garcia T6 -20 T4 Fairways; T2 GIR Dustin Johnson T6 -20 T2 27 Birdies Sam Burns 8th -19 Shared First Round lead with 64 Abraham Ancer T9 -18 Led field in Proximity Alex Noren T9 -18 T2 GIR Jon Rahm T9 -18 T45 Fairways; T36 GIR KH Lee T12 -17 4th Strokes-Gained: Approach the Green Webb Simpson T12 -17 3rd Strokes-Gained: Approach the Green Harold Varner III T12 -17 Led field GIR Tony Finau T15 -16 Only took 106 putts Jason Kokrak T15 -16 Tied best weekend total (131) Lowest Rounds Bryson DeChambeau 60 Not entered; Round 2 Patrick Cantlay 63 Not entered; Round 2 Tony Finau 63 Round 4 Rory McIlroy 64 Round 1 Sam Burns 64 Round 1 Jon Rahm 64 Round 1 Louis Oosthuizen 64 Round 3
KEY STAT LEADERS
Top golfers in each statistic on the PGA TOUR (thru 2021 season) are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green Rank Player 2 Collin Morikawa (member here) 3 Justin Thomas 6 Keegan Bradley 7 Paul Casey 8 Viktor Hovland 10 Rory McIlroy 11 Brooks Koepka 13 Sergio Garcia 15 Hideki Matsuyama 16 Tony Finau 17 Xander Schauffele 18 Tyrrell Hatton 19 Shane Lowry 20 Russell Henley 21 Scottie Scheffler 24 Charley Hoffman 25 Aaron Wise 27 Louis Oosthiuzen 28 Abraham Ancer 29 Dustin Johnson 30 Webb Simpson Strokes-Gained: Putting Rank Player 1 Louis Oosthuizen 3 Ian Poulter 4 Patrick Reed 6 Jason Kokrak 9 Sam Burns 10 Cameron Smith 12 Harris English 13 Alex Noren 15 Mackenzie Hughes 16 Xander Schauffele 18 Adam Scott 22 Webb Simpson 25 Brian Harman 25 Patton Kizzire 28 Dustin Johnson 29 Abraham Ancer 32 Kevin Kisner 33 Jordan Spieth 36 Justin Rose 38 Matt Fitzpatrick Par-5 Scoring Average Rank Player 1 Cameron Smith 3 Xander Schauffele 5 Harris English 6 Webb Simpson 7 Brooks Koepka 7 Sergio Garcia 11 Sam Burns 13 Louis Oosthuizen 13 Dustin Johnson 13 Max Homa 13 Viktor Hovland 13 Brian Harman 21 Collin Morikawa 21 Scottie Scheffler 21 Carlos Ortiz 21 Jordan Spieth 21 Jason Kokrak 28 Justin Thomas 30 Sungjae Im 30 Paul Casey 30 Patton Kizzire 30 Keegan Bradley 35 Talor Gooch 35 Tony Finau 35 Patrick Reed 35 Rory McIlroy 35 Cameron Tringale
Horses for Courses - SUMMIT HFC FAZIO CLASSICS
Quail Hollow Club (Charlotte)
Wells Fargo Championship 7,521 yards - Par 71 Full field event Player (Cuts made/Starts) Top 10s Most recent Notes Rory McIlroy (9/10) 8 Win (2021) 3x winner; Posted rounds of 61 and 62 Abraham Ancer (1/2) 1 2nd (2021) MC 2018 Keith Mitchell (3/3) 2 T3 (2021) T8 2019; T34 2018 Viktor Hovland (1/1) 1 T3 (2021) 3 Rounds in the 60s Gary Woodland (8/9) 2 5 (2021) T4 2015 Patrick Reed (7/7) 2 T6 (2021) 8th 2018; T32 or better 6 of 7 Max Homa (2/4) 1 Win (2019) MC, MC and T76 others Justin Rose (6/8) 3 3rd (2019) 3rd previous visit 2016; 5th previous to 2016 Rickie Fowler (8/9) 4 T4 (2019) 2012 winner Sergio Garcia (8/9) 2 T4 (2019) First visit since 2013; T2 2005 Paul Casey (3/5) 2 T4 (2019) T5 2018; best 2 are last 2 Jhonattan Vegas (5/8) 1 T8 (2019) Cashed his last 5 Jason Day (4/5) 2 Win (2018) T9 2012 Aaron Wise (3/3) 2 T2 (2018) T9 2020, T18 2019 Emiliano Grillo (4/4) 1 T9 (2018) T14 2021 Charl Schwartzel (2/3) 1 T9 (2018) T14 2021 Lucas Glover (12/17) 5 8th (2016) 2011 winner; T2 2009 Webb Simpson (7/11) 2 T2 (2015) 4th 2012 Justin Thomas (3/4) 1 T7 (2015) Won 2017 PGA Championship here Kevin Streelman (4/10) 2 T9 (2015) T6 2013, T14 2014; no top 25 last 4 Stewart Cink (10/13) 3 T9 (2011) Cashed in his last six trips (T37 2020) Eagle Point Golf Club (Wilmington, N.C.)
2017 Wells Fargo Championship 7,396 yards - Par 72 One-time host for WFC (PGA prep at Quail) Selected Players Place Score Brian Harman Win -10 Dustin Johnson T2 -9 Byeong Hun An T8 -6 Paul Casey T12 -5 Patrick Reed T12 -5 Xander Schauffele T24 -3 Robert Streb T24 -3 Shane Lowry T24 -3 Conway Farms Golf Club (Lake Forest, IL)
BMW Championship 7,396 yards - Par 72 Host 2017, 2015 and 2013 Select Players Entered This Week 2017 Place Score Marc Leishman Win -23 Rickie Fowler T2 -18 Justin Rose T2 -18 Jason Day 4th -16 Jordan Spieth T7 -13 Tony Finau T7 -13 Webb Simpson T9 -12 Sergio Garcia T12 -11 Brooks Koepka T12 -11 Lucas Glover T12 -11 Cameron Smith T12 -11 Xander Schauffele T20 -10 2015 Place Score Jason Day Win -22 Rickie Fowler T4 -14 Rory McIlroy T4 -14 Dustin Johnson T7 -13 Hideki Matsuyama T7 -13 Cameron Tringale T7 -13 Kevin Na T10 -12 Justin Rose T13 -11 Jordan Spieth T13 -11 Justin Thomas T13 -11 Harris English T19 -10 Louis Oosthuizen T19 -10 2013 Place Score Zach Johnson Win -16 Jason Day T4 -11 Matt Jones T8 -10 Charl Schwartzel T8 10 Keegan Bradley T16 -7 Jordan Spieth T16 -7 Sergio Garcia T18 -5 Gary Woodland T18 -5
