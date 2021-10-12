Horses for Courses: THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT

Instead of a 13 hour flight to Korea it will be a 10 mile drive south for those who played last week at TPC Summerlin in week two of the Las Vegas Daily Double. The invitational field of 78 will tee it up at The Summit Club for the first time as they take on Tom Fazio's 7,431 yard (Par-71) track perched above The Strip west of downtown.

The Summit Club will debut with a defense of elevation changes and perched greens. Water is in play on seven holes and there are 62 bunkers to avoid. Bermuda rough is over seeded with ryegrass and will play three inches and upward. Players will enjoy a ton of room to swing it off the tee (44 acres of fairway) and will have plenty of targets to aim for as the Dominator bentgrass greens are almost 6,600 square feet on average. The Par-72 is standard with four Par-5 holes and should be open for business in the scoring department. Bentgrass greens also mean plenty of true, aggressive putts to the hole.

This is the second consecutive CJ CUP in Las Vegas, thanks pandemic, and the second consecutive season on a Fazio track. Shadow Creek was the scene last year as Jason Kokrak, a frequent Las Vegas player, used his course knowledge to pick up his first TOUR win. He's back to defend and according to reports he's played The Summit Club more than once. On the line is a purse of $9.75 million with the winner taking home $1.755 million plus 500 FedExCup points.

Horses for Courses will be quite literal this week as The Summit Club is making its debut on TOUR. Instead I'll look back at the recent Tom Fazio tracks, plural, used on TOUR recently and over time to try and find clues and angles for the players entered this week. We saw THREE Fazio courses in use for the first time on TOUR last season and can always default to his major redesigns such as Quail Hollow Club, or even Augusta National.