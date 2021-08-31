Horses for Courses: TOUR Championship

Recent Winners

2020 - Dustin Johnson (-21 net, -11 gross)

Fired a final round 68 to win by three. ... Won his sixth FedExCup Playoff event and first FedExCup championship. ... First No. 1 seed to win since Tiger Woods in 2009. ... Led by five, an event record, after posting 64 in Round 3. ... Final group off Round 3 after leading by one after 36 holes. ... Opened with 67 to share the first round lead. ... Would have finished T3 without Starting Strokes. ... 17th win in start No. 274. ... His six wins in the FedExCup Playoffs are the most in history. ... Picked up his third win in his 10th tournament since the restart. ... 64 tied the low round of the week (four others listed below). ...

Notables in the field this week:

2017 FedExCup Playoff EVENT champion Xander Schauffele (2nd) posted the lowest 72 hole total since Bermuda was introduced in 2008. ... 2017 FedExCup Playoff champion Justin Thomas (T2) picked up his fifth top 10 in his fifth visit. ... Jon Rahm (4th) posted the second WORST round of the week with 74 in Round 2. ... Debutant Scottie Scheffler (5th) posted 12-under (gross), second best on the week. ... Debutant Collin Morikawa (6th) co-led the field with Schauffele with 21 birdies. ... 2019 champion Rory McIlroy (T8) also posted 64 (Rd 1) but only made four birdies thru the middle two rounds. ... Patrick Reed (T8) picked up his best finish in his seventh attempt as he led the field in Fairways and Pars. ... Sungjae Im (11th) opened 68-64 to trail Johnson by one after 36 holes. ... Harris English (T12) ranked third in Putts. ... Daniel Berger (T14) joined the party with 64 in Round 3. ... Abraham Ancer (T18) opened his second visit with 64 before cooling. ... Viktor Hovland (T20) led the field in GIR. ... Scoring average was 68.917. ... Only five bogey-free rounds and Reed had 40 percent of them.

2019 - Rory McIlroy (18-under net, 13-under gross )

2016 winner posted a final round 66 to become just the second player to win the FedExCup Playoffs and Event twice. ... Began the final round one shot back of Brooks Koepka. ... Only player to post all four rounds in the 60s as he won by four shots. ... Posted 13-under gross, three better than Schauffele, for the best total of the week. ... Led the field with 20 birdies. ... Co-led the field in Bogey Avoidance. ... Becomes the only winner to also win THE PLAYERS in the same season. ... Third win of the season along with the RBC Canadian Open. ... Hits the top 10 for the sixth time in seven visits. ... 17th TOUR victory in start No. 268.

Notables in the field this week:

Xander Schauffele (T2) opened with the co-low round of the week, 64, posted 10-under (gross) and co-led the field in Bogey Avoidance. ... Brooks Koepka (T3) tried to go wire to wire but his final round 72 saw him fall short. ... 2017 FedExCup Playoff Champion Justin Thomas (T3) entered the week as the No. 1 seed. ... Tony Finau (7th) posted all four rounds 70 or better. ... Hideki Matsuyama (T9) matched McIlroy with two rounds of 66. ... Patrick Reed (T9) cashed his first top 10 in six appearances. ... Just eight players posted rounds of 60 on Sunday. ... Scoring average 70.003. ... Only three bogey free rounds for the week.

2018 - Tiger Woods (11-under, 259)

Did not qualify this season (injury). ... Woods won the Event but Justin Rose (did not qualify) won the FedExCup Playoff Championship. ... Final edition before Starting Strokes. ... Only player double digits under par. ... Led by three after 54 holes. ... Shared the 36 hole lead with Rose. ... Opened with 65, co-low round of the week, to share the lead. ... Becomes first player to win the FedExCup Playoff Event twice. ... 80th win in 346th start. ... First appearance since 2013.

Notables in the field this week:

2014 champion Billy Horschel (2nd) led the field in Fairways and GIR. ... Dustin Johnson (T3) picked up his best finish in his 10th appearance. ... Hideki Matsuyama (T4) ranked T3 in Fairways, 3rd GIR and signed for the only bogey free round of the week. ... Rory McIlroy (T7) played in the final group and co-led the field with 19 birdies. ... 2017 champion Xander Schauffele (T7) picks up his only finish outside of the top two. ... Justin Thomas (T7) was one of four players who posted all four rounds at 70 or better. ... Jon Rahm (T11) joined McIlroy with 19 birdies. ... 69.617 scoring average.