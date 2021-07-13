Horses for Courses: The Open Championship

Recent Winners - Royal St George's

2011 - Darren Clarke (-5, 275)

Defeated Dustin Johnson (T2) and Phil Mickelson (T2) by three shots. ... Led Johnson by one after 54 holes. ... Co-led with Lucas Glover (T12) after 36 holes on 4-under. ... Trailed by three after opening with 68. ... Only player to post all four rounds at par or better. ... One of two players to post three rounds in the 60s. ... Circled 14 birdies and two eagles against 11 bogeys and one double. ... T2 GIR but only T56 Fairways. ... T5 Putts per GIR. ... Only found four bunkers for the week. ... Won his first major in his 20th attempt, breaking the previous record of 16 tries. ... Became the second oldest Open Champion at age 42. ... Won nine weeks prior at the Iberdrola Open and cashed four of five before The Open. ... T59 in 2003 and T39 in the 1993 editions at Royal St George's.

Notables in the field this week:

Dustin Johnson (T2) was sixth in GIR, third Putts per GIR and picked up his best finish to date in the event. ... Phil Mickelson (T2) went out in 30 and birdied No. 10 on Sunday to get to six-under but bogeyed half of his final eight holes to share second, his best result to that point in his career. ... Rickie Fowler (T5) was in the penultimate group, three back entering Sunday before he posted 72. ... Sergio Garcia (T9) closed with 68, just one of six rounds in the 60s on Sunday. ... Lucas Glover (T12) played the weekend 7-over after sharing the 36-hole lead. ... Martin Kaymer (T12) sat one off the 36 hole lead before playing the weekend 6-over. ... Webb Simpson (T16) opened with 66, one off the 18-hole lead, but his only round at par or better. ... Rory McIlroy (T25) and Adam Scott (T25) didn't break 73 on the weekend. ... Ryan Moore (T28) opened and closed with 69. ... Only four players broke par and seven were Even or better. ... Only nine rounds in the 60s on the weekend. ... Cut was 143 (+3).

Others:

T30 - Gary Woodland, Ryan Palmer, Jason Day

T44 - Justin Rose

T54 - Paul Casey, Louis Oosthuizen

T63 - Joost Luiten

68 - Henrik Stenson

MC:

Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett, Alex Noren, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Streelman, Charley Hoffman, Ian Poulter, Ernie Els, Francesco Molinari, Brad Kennedy and Matt Kuchar.

2003 - Ben Curtis (1-under, 283)

Won by a shot to become the first Open winner since Tom Watson (1975) to win on debut. ... Age 26. ... Ranked 11th in Fairways, T16 GIR and T8 Putts per GIR. ... Only found four bunkers on the week (1/4 Sand Saves). ... First TOUR victory. ... Ranked 396th in the OWGR before the week started. ... MC in the 2011 edition.

Notables in the field this week:

Sergio Garcia (T10) finished five back. ... Ernie Els (T18) fired 68 after opening with 78 to make the cut. ... Padraig Harrington (T22) posted one of 12 rounds in the 60s in Round 4. ... Stewart Cink (T34) posted a final round 68, co-low of the day and second best of the week. ... Ian Poulter (T46). ... Darren Clarke (T59), Phil Mickelson (T59). ... MC: Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Adam Scott and Justin Rose. ... Cut was 8-over, 150. ... Only three players were level par or better.

Last Open Champion - 2019 - Shane Lowry (-15, 269)

Irishman won his first major at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland by six shots. ... At age 32 became just the fourth player under 35 to win since 2007. ... Fired 63 in Round 3, the low round of the week and led by four after 54 holes on 16-under. ... Lowry did not close his four shot lead at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont. ... Co-led after 36 holes on 8-under. ... Posted 67 in Round 1 to trail by one. ... Led the field with 23 birdies. ... Entered the week on five straight paydays including three in the top 10. ... Cashed T8 at the PGA Championship and T28 at the US Open earlier in the season after MC at Masters.

Notables in the field this week:

Tommy Fleetwood (2nd) matched his best major championship finish. ... Tony Finau (3rd) backed up his T9 in 2018 at Carnoustie. ... Brooks Koepka (T4) cashed in the top 10 for the third time in four tries. ... Lee Westwood (T4) picks up his 11th top five in majors. ... Rickie Fowler (T6) was T12 Fairways, T5 GIR and T2 Putts per GIR. ... Tyrrell Hatton (T6) was one of four players to post all four rounds par or better. ... Robert MacIntyre (T6) cashed a top 10 on debut. ... Danny Willett (T6) picked up his first top 10 in a major since his victory at Augusta National. ... Patrick Reed (10th) also played all four rounds at par or better. ... Defending champion Francesco Molinari (T11) closed with 66, the round of the day on Sunday. ... Cut was 1-over 143. ... First time hosting the event since 1951. ... First event outside Scotland or England since 1951.

Key stat leaders

