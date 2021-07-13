-
Horses for Courses: The Open Championship
July 13, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Patrick Cantlay is one to watch at the Open Championship. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The 149th Open Championship returns to England and Royal St George's for the 15th time to identify the Champion Golfer of the Year.
No other English track has hosted more Open Championships as the Sandwich, Kent, seaside links will host for the first time since 2011 when Darren Clarke lifted the Claret Jug. The Par-70 layout will twist and wind 7,189 yards thru the seaside dunes on southeast coast of England. Rain, wind, humps, bumps, bunkers and massive greens are the hallmarks of Open Championships and this week won't be any different.
Royal St George's was the first English venue used in the championship in 1894. Dr. Laidlaw Purves supervised the design in 1887 and much of it, minus additional tee boxes, remains intact today. It will play 22 yards shorter than 2011, the last time it hosted the championship.
The formula this week will involve patience, persistence and plenty of skill. Every club in the bag and every ounce of experience in links conditions will be relied upon to navigate the fourth and final major of 2020-21.
Playing the ball on the ground out of the wind, navigating bunkers and fescue off the tee and judging putts on massive greens will determine this week's champion. So will mental toughness as bad bounces, bad forecasts and bad breaks can play quite the role this week in determining the winner. Grinding out pars, accepting the cards dealt and moving on will be a requirement for contenders. So will a bit of good fortune!
The prize pool will consist of $11.5 million USD with the winner taking home taking home $2.070 million USD. Along with 600 FedExCup points, the victor will claim the Claret Jug, a gold medal, title of Champion Golfer of the Year and an exemption in the event until the age of 60. Not to mention five years of exemption on the PGA and European Tours and entry into the majors for that time span as well.
Shane Lowry will look to join Tiger Woods (2005-06) and Padraig Harrington (2007-08) as back-to-back champions this century. The top 70 and ties will play the final two rounds. In the event of a tie after 72 holes, a three-hole aggregate playoff will determine the winner. If not, sudden death from that point forward will determine the winner.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Stats 2019 2018 2017 Winner Shane Lowry Franceso Molinari Jordan Spieth Course Royal Portrush Carnoustie Royal Birkdale Score 15-under 8-under 12-under Par 71 71 70 Yardage 7,344 7,402 7,156 All Drives 12 T37 44 Accuracy T22 T74 59 GIR 1 T23 T3 Ball-Striking 3 50 32 Putting: BOB% 2 T7 2 Scrambling 3 5 4 3-Putt Avoidance T65 (4) T12 (1) T62 (3) Bogey Avoidance 4 T4 T2 Par-3 Scoring T1 T9 T4 Par-4 Scoring 1 T9 3 Par-5 Scoring T31 T7 T1
Recent Winners - Royal St George's
2011 - Darren Clarke (-5, 275)
Defeated Dustin Johnson (T2) and Phil Mickelson (T2) by three shots. ... Led Johnson by one after 54 holes. ... Co-led with Lucas Glover (T12) after 36 holes on 4-under. ... Trailed by three after opening with 68. ... Only player to post all four rounds at par or better. ... One of two players to post three rounds in the 60s. ... Circled 14 birdies and two eagles against 11 bogeys and one double. ... T2 GIR but only T56 Fairways. ... T5 Putts per GIR. ... Only found four bunkers for the week. ... Won his first major in his 20th attempt, breaking the previous record of 16 tries. ... Became the second oldest Open Champion at age 42. ... Won nine weeks prior at the Iberdrola Open and cashed four of five before The Open. ... T59 in 2003 and T39 in the 1993 editions at Royal St George's.
Notables in the field this week:
Dustin Johnson (T2) was sixth in GIR, third Putts per GIR and picked up his best finish to date in the event. ... Phil Mickelson (T2) went out in 30 and birdied No. 10 on Sunday to get to six-under but bogeyed half of his final eight holes to share second, his best result to that point in his career. ... Rickie Fowler (T5) was in the penultimate group, three back entering Sunday before he posted 72. ... Sergio Garcia (T9) closed with 68, just one of six rounds in the 60s on Sunday. ... Lucas Glover (T12) played the weekend 7-over after sharing the 36-hole lead. ... Martin Kaymer (T12) sat one off the 36 hole lead before playing the weekend 6-over. ... Webb Simpson (T16) opened with 66, one off the 18-hole lead, but his only round at par or better. ... Rory McIlroy (T25) and Adam Scott (T25) didn't break 73 on the weekend. ... Ryan Moore (T28) opened and closed with 69. ... Only four players broke par and seven were Even or better. ... Only nine rounds in the 60s on the weekend. ... Cut was 143 (+3).
Others:
T30 - Gary Woodland, Ryan Palmer, Jason Day
T44 - Justin Rose
T54 - Paul Casey, Louis Oosthuizen
T63 - Joost Luiten
68 - Henrik Stenson
MC:
Padraig Harrington, Lee Westwood, Danny Willett, Alex Noren, Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Streelman, Charley Hoffman, Ian Poulter, Ernie Els, Francesco Molinari, Brad Kennedy and Matt Kuchar.
2003 - Ben Curtis (1-under, 283)
Won by a shot to become the first Open winner since Tom Watson (1975) to win on debut. ... Age 26. ... Ranked 11th in Fairways, T16 GIR and T8 Putts per GIR. ... Only found four bunkers on the week (1/4 Sand Saves). ... First TOUR victory. ... Ranked 396th in the OWGR before the week started. ... MC in the 2011 edition.
Notables in the field this week:
Sergio Garcia (T10) finished five back. ... Ernie Els (T18) fired 68 after opening with 78 to make the cut. ... Padraig Harrington (T22) posted one of 12 rounds in the 60s in Round 4. ... Stewart Cink (T34) posted a final round 68, co-low of the day and second best of the week. ... Ian Poulter (T46). ... Darren Clarke (T59), Phil Mickelson (T59). ... MC: Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Adam Scott and Justin Rose. ... Cut was 8-over, 150. ... Only three players were level par or better.
Last Open Champion - 2019 - Shane Lowry (-15, 269)
Irishman won his first major at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland by six shots. ... At age 32 became just the fourth player under 35 to win since 2007. ... Fired 63 in Round 3, the low round of the week and led by four after 54 holes on 16-under. ... Lowry did not close his four shot lead at the 2016 US Open at Oakmont. ... Co-led after 36 holes on 8-under. ... Posted 67 in Round 1 to trail by one. ... Led the field with 23 birdies. ... Entered the week on five straight paydays including three in the top 10. ... Cashed T8 at the PGA Championship and T28 at the US Open earlier in the season after MC at Masters.
Notables in the field this week:
Tommy Fleetwood (2nd) matched his best major championship finish. ... Tony Finau (3rd) backed up his T9 in 2018 at Carnoustie. ... Brooks Koepka (T4) cashed in the top 10 for the third time in four tries. ... Lee Westwood (T4) picks up his 11th top five in majors. ... Rickie Fowler (T6) was T12 Fairways, T5 GIR and T2 Putts per GIR. ... Tyrrell Hatton (T6) was one of four players to post all four rounds par or better. ... Robert MacIntyre (T6) cashed a top 10 on debut. ... Danny Willett (T6) picked up his first top 10 in a major since his victory at Augusta National. ... Patrick Reed (10th) also played all four rounds at par or better. ... Defending champion Francesco Molinari (T11) closed with 66, the round of the day on Sunday. ... Cut was 1-over 143. ... First time hosting the event since 1951. ... First event outside Scotland or England since 1951.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green Rank Player 1 Collin Morikawa 2 Jon Rahm 3 Brooks Koepka 4 Patrick Cantlay 5 Justin Thomas 6 Keegan Bradley 7 Paul Casey 8 Bryson DeChambeau 9 Viktor Hovland 10 Tony Finau 11 Rory McIlroy 12 Xander Schauffele 13 Corey Conners 14 Will Zalatoris 15 Tyrrell Hatton 16 Dustin Johnson 18 Sergio Garcia 19 Jordan Spieth 20 Shane Lowry 21 Russell Henley 22 Matt Wallace 24 Charley Hoffman 25 Joaquin Niemann 26 Daniel Berger 27 Patrick Reed Scrambling Rank Player 1 Webb Simpson 2 Patrick Cantlay 6 Brian Harman 9 Russell Henley 9 Harris English 11 Cameron Tringale 13 Ian Poulter 14 Louis Oosthuizen 17 Abraham Ancer 19 Chris Kirk 20 Matt Jones 22 Jason Day 23 Talor Gooch 24 Patrick Reed 37 Justin Thomas 39 Charley Hoffman 48 Cameron Smith 49 Tyrrell Hatton Strokes-Gained: Putting Rank Player 1 Louis Oosthuizen 2 Brendon Todd 3 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 Jason Kokrak 5 Ian Poulter 9 Patrick Reed 11 Xander Schauffele 12 Kevin Kisner 13 Cameron Smith 16 Brian Harman 17 Adam Scott 21 Webb Simpson 22 Harris English 23 Cameron Tringale 24 Matt Fitzpatrick 25 Joaquin Niemann 28 Mackenzie Hughes 29 Sam Burns 29 Adam Hadwin 31 Daniel Berger 32 Justin Rose 34 Jordan Spieth 35 Bryson DeChambeau 37 Alex Noren
Horses for Courses
Top golfers over the last five US Opens entered this week and other exceptions
Player (Starts/Cuts Made) Top 10s Top 25 Most Recent Recent Others Shane Lowry (4/8) 2 2 Win (2019) T9 2014; MC from 2015-2018 Tommy Fleetwood (3/6) 1 2 2nd (2019) T12, 2018; T27 2017; Last 3 best 3 Tony Finau (4/4) 2 3 3rd (2019) T9 2018l; T27 2017 is the worst Lee Westwood (19/25) 6 8 T4 (2019) Cashed 5 straight; T27 or better in 3 Brooks Koepka (5/6) 3 3 T4 (2019) 3 of the last 4 T10 or better Rickie Fowler (9/10) 3 5 T6 (2019) T2 2014; T5 2011; 6 straight Danny Willett (6/8) 2 4 T6 (2019) T6 2015 Tyrrell Hatton (3/8) 2 2 T6 (2019) T5 2016 Robert MacIntyre (1/1) 1 1 T6 (2019) Bookend 68s in 1st Open Patrick Reed (4/6) 1 3 10 (2019) All four T28 or better Francesco Molinari (8/12) 2 5 Win (2018) T11 defense Rory McIlroy (9/11) 5 6 T2 (2018) T5 or better in 4 straight before MC 2019 Justin Rose (13/18) 3 9 T2 (2018) T6 2015; 6 straight Xander Schauffele (3/3) 1 2 T2 (2018) Posted 6 of 12 rounds in the 60s Kevin Kisner (4/5) 1 1 T2 (2018) Last 2 are the best 2 but 4 straight overall Matt Kuchar (9/15) 3 4 T9 (2018) 2nd 2017; 8 straight and 9 of 10 Jordan Spieth (7/7) 3 4 Win (2017) T9 defense; T20 2019; 16 of 28 rounds in the red Haotong Li (2/3) 1 1 3rd (2017) T39 2018, MC 2019; 63 Sunday at Birkdale Rafa Cabrera Bello (6/8) 1 2 T4 (2017) MC-74 last 2 years Alex Noren (6/9) 2 5 T6 (2017) Cashed 4 straight; only 1 worse than T19 Marc Leishman (6/9) 3 3 T6 (2017) P2 2015, T5 2014 Branden Grace (8/9) 1 2 T6 (2017) Only MC 2018; Major record 62 at Birkdale 2017 Henrik Stenson (13/15) 4 7 Win (2016) T20 or better 3 of last 4; 11 straight Phil Mickelson (19/24) 4 11 2nd (2016) 2013 winner; T2 2011 here Sergio Garcia (18/23) 10 12 T5 (2016) T6 2015, T2 2014; Last 3 T37-MC-T67 Dustin Johnson (9/11) 3 5 T9 (2016) T2 2011 best to date; T51-MC-T54 last 3 Louis Oosthuizen (7/13) 2 4 P2 (2015) 2010 winner; T20, T28 last two Jason Day (8/9) 1 3 T4 (2015) 2019 broke 8 straight and 4 consecutive T25 or better Adam Scott (15/20) 5 9 T10 (2015) 2019 broke 9 straight Notables Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent Recent Others Padraig Harrington (14/23) 4 8 Win (2008) Win 2007 Darren Clarke (16/24) 4 8 Win (2011) T21 best since Stewart Cink (15/21) 2 6 Win (2009) T20-T24-T20 in 3 of last 4
