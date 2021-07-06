Horses for Courses: John Deere Classic

Recent Winners

2020: No Event - COVID-19

2019 - Dylan Frittelli (-21, 263)

Played the weekend bogey-free 65-64 to win by two. ... Began Sunday two back. ... Trailed by four after 18 and five after 36. ... Circled 22 birdies against just one bogey for the week. ... First debut winner since 2005 (Sean O'Hair). ... First TOUR win in 33rd start at age 29. ... Third consecutive first-time winner. ... Only the second international winner since 2006. ... Won twice previously on the European Tour and Challenge Tour. ... Entered the week with nothing better than T45 in his previous five starts including a pair of MC.

Notables in the field this week:

Russell Henley (2nd) posted 28 birdies (1st) and set the tournament record for lowest final round score 61, but was two off the event record of 59 set by Paul Goydos in 2010. ... Andrew Landry (3rd) shared the 54 hole lead on 16-under but finished three back after 69. ... Charles Howell III (T6) closed 65-65 for his fifth consecutive pay day here. ... Adam Schenk (T6) was T2 GIR. ... Vaughn Taylor (T6) circled 24 birdies. ... Lucas Glover (T10) picked up his first top 10 in his 11th start. ... Bill Haas (T10) joined Henley as the only two players in the top 15 to post a round in the 70s for the week. ... Roger Sloan (T10) backed up his T18 debut from 2015. ... Defending champion Michael Kim MC. ... Jhonattan Vegas (T37) shot 62 to lead after 36 holes. ... Henley entered the week on a streak of four straight MC. ... Top 46 players were 10-under or better. ... 38 bogey-free rounds for the week. ... Scoring average 69.510. ... Cut was 3-under.

2018 - Michael Kim (-27, 257)

Set the new tournament scoring record and margin of victory (8 shots). ... Missed the Par-71 TOUR scoring record by one. ... Led by five after 54 holes (-22). ... Trailed by one after opening with 63; led by three after 36 holes. ... Circled 30 birdies (1st) against just three bogeys. ... First TOUR win in 84th start two days after turning 25. ... Cashed for the third straight year here. ... MC in five of six events entering the week.

Notables in the field this week:

Bronson Burgoon (T2) posted 62 in Round 2 for the co-low round of the week. ... Debutant Sam Ryder (T2) made two doubles on the week and still posted 19-under. ... Harold Varner III (6th) cashed his only top 10 in three starts. ... John Huh (T7) picked up his first top 50 here in six tries. He enters this week on six straight MC... Keith Mitchell (T7) circled 24 birdies on debut. ... Andres Romero (T7) posted 64 in Rounds 1 and 3. ... Kevin Streelman (T7) picked up his third top 10 in his eighth start. ... Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau WD after 15 holes with a shoulder injury. ... Steve Stricker (2010) owns the tournament record with 31 birdies. ... Preferred lies were used in Round 3. ... Top 49 players were 10-under or better. ... 36 bogey-free rounds. ... Scoring average 69.375. ... Cut 4-under. ... Played as the sixth easiest course on TOUR in 2018 season.

2017 - Bryson DeChambeau (-18, 266)

Closed with 65 to win by one. ... Trailed by four after 54 holes. ... Birdied seven of his final 11 holes and came home in 30. ... First TOUR win at age 24 in 40th start. ... Highest winning total since 2008. ... Trailed by two after 36 holes before posting 70 in Round 3. ... 24 birdies against six bogeys. ... Made 15 putts of 10 feet or greater to lead the field. ... MC in his first attempt in 2015. ... Entered the week trending T26-T17-T14 after MC in his seven previous starts.

Notables in the field this week:

Patrick Rodgers (2nd) led after 36 and 54 holes. ... Daniel Berger (T5) signed for 63 in Round 3 to trail by two after 54 holes. ... 2007 winner Jonathan Byrd (T5) picked up his only top 20 since his victory. ... 2012 winner Zach Johnson (T5) ran his streak of T5 or better to seven of nine years. ... 3-time victor Steve Stricker (T5) picked up his eight and last top 10. ... Scott Stallings (T5) has only made four cuts in eight starts but they're all T25 or better. ... 2014 champ Brian Harman (T10) added his second top 10 in four years. ... Defending champion Ryan Moore MC. ... Charles Howell III (T19) co-led after 18 holes with 63. ... Top 43 players were 10-under or better. ... Scoring average 69.753. ... Cut was 2-under.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.