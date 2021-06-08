Horses for Courses: Palmetto Championship at Congaree

It has been a spring of high visibility in the Lowcountry as the PGA TOUR returns for the third time in three months to the state of South Carolina.

As we saw last week with Jon Rahm's positive COVID-19 test, the pandemic is not fully behind us. This week provides another reminder as Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina, will be the one-time replacement host for the RBC Canadian Open. Canadian authorities cancelled the event and the TOUR pivoted to Congaree to play host the week before the US Open at Torrey Pines.



Tom Fazio's 2017 design stretches 7,655 yards (Par-71; 36-35) on the former 3,000 acre rice plantation. The course has been described as homage to the great Australian Sand Belt tracks.

After 24 acres of fairway at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, there's plenty of room to swing it off the tee this week as 58 acres of fairway are available. Errant shots can be penalized with oaks and pines shaping the holes plus 130 acres of sandy areas. Sharp edges and the absence of rough won't stop balls from finding those areas so keeping the golf ball under control is paramount. With excellent drainage conditions it should be able to play firm and fast this week so the yardage on the card won't seem as daunting.

The track is wall-to-wall Bermuda and Champion Bermuda is the choice on the greens. Averaging just over 6,000 square feet in size, the greens entering year four should be mature enough to handle any speed asked for this week. There's no need for over-seeding this time of year either so those surfaces should be slick and true. Perched above the fairways, hitting them will be a premium this week. Less than accurate shots will fall off or run through and then scrambling becomes the next challenge.

Tom Fazio has already had plenty of time in the spotlight this spring. His work at Augusta National is well documented and so is his work at Quail Hollow Club. Stretching back to the fall, Shadow Creek in Las Vegas was "seen" for the first time by many as the one-time host of THE CJ CUP AT SHADOW CREEK. Although all courses are different, the design elements can translate.

This season we have also had five brand-new tracks added or being used as one-time replacements. I'll also point out that most major championships are on tracks where the pros don't get too many reps so I'm looking in that direction this week as well. I'll have the top finishers from those events below instead of course data and history that we don't have.

It's not a perfect solution but it's angle to explore this week!

On the line this week is a $7.3 million prize pool with $1.34 million and 500 FedExCup points for the winner.