Horses for Courses: Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

Recent Winners and Notables

2020: Jon Rahm (-9, 279)

Led by four after 54 holes and won easily by three shots. ... Final round 75 in 96 degree heat with 30 mph wind gusts. ... One of seven players to break 70 in Round 1. ... One of two players to break 70 in Round 3 (69, T-best). ... Only third player to win by three shots or more in 16 years. ... Picks up his fourth tour win at age 25. ... Moved to No. 1 OWGR after the victory. ... Fourth consecutive season on TOUR with a victory. ... Wins in just his second start here (MC, 2017). ... Entered the week with nothing better than T27 after the restart in June.

Notables in the field this week:

Matt Fitzpatrick (3rd) shot 68 on Sunday, one of the THREE ROUNDS in the 60s for the entire weekend. ... Columbus native Jason Day (T4) was one of seven who posted 66, tying the low round of the week. ... Matt Wallace (T4) posted all four rounds at par or better and was the only member of that club. ... Mackenzie Hughes (T6) ranked T4 in total putting. ... Henrik Norlander (T6) hit the top 10 in his first visit. ... Tony Finau (8th) led after 18 holes and co-led after 36 holes before 73-78 on the weekend. ... Luke List (T10) picked up his best paycheck in his fourth consecutive start. ... Xinjun Zhang (T10) was one of just 12 players to post Even or better. ... Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (T32) opened 70-70 but stumbled on the weekend when the conditions deteriorated. ... 75.959 final round average was the highest non-major scoring in four years on TOUR. ... Cut was 3-over. ... Field was 132 (COVID-19). ... Only five bogey-free rounds for the week. ... Only three players made LESS THAN 10 bogeys. ... 74.007 average for the week.

2019: Patrick Cantlay (-19, 269)

Signed for a bogey-free 64 on Sunday to win by two shots. ... Lowest winning score by a champion at MVGC. ... Missed tying Tom Lehman's tournament record by a shot as he posted all four rounds in the 60s. ... Trailed by four entering Sunday. ... Best round of the day by two. ... Last bogey-free round by a winner was 2016 (William McGirt). ... Second win on TOUR at age 27. ... Won in his third start at MVGC and followed up solo fourth in 2018. ... 70.13 scoring average here. ... Did not lead at any point prior to Sunday. ... T11 or better in most every major stat category. ... T3 PGA Championship previous start; T3 RBC and T9 Masters two event before PGA Championship.

Notables in the field this week:

Adam Scott (2nd) played in the final group, shot 68 and lost by two. ... Kevin Streelman (4th) closed with 66, tied for the second best round of the day. ... Marc Leishman (5th) cashed his biggest check and is currently on a streak of 10 straight here entering 2021. ... Only debut winner outside of the inaugural event, 2014 champion Hideki Matsuyama (6th), cashed his third top 10 in six starts. ... 2017 victor Jason Dufner (T7) picked up his second top 10 in his last three starts here. ... Jordan Spieth (T7) opened with 66 to trail by one after 18 holes. ... Emiliano Grillo (T9) made 415 feet of putts to lead the field. ... Billy Horschel (T9) only made six bogeys and was T4 GIR. ... Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (T22) stormed home with 66. ... KH Lee (T37) and Troy Merritt (T17) shared the 36-hole lead. ... Cut was 1-over. ... Only five rounds ABOVE par for the top 21 players. ... 11 bogey-free rounds. ... 72.081 scoring average.

2018: Bryson DeChambeau (-15, 273)

Won the first ever three-man playoff in event history. ... Kyle Stanley (not entered) was knocked out on the first playoff hole. ... Defeated Byeong-Hun An on the third playoff hole with birdie. ... Became the third youngest winner at age 24 at the event. ... Playoff was forced after he three putted the final hole for 71. ... Led by one after 54 holes, his first 54-hole lead on TOUR. ... Three back after 36 and T16 after 18. ... Won in his second attempt after T38 on debut. ... Entered the week T42 Colonial and T37 Masters were his last two events.

Notables in the field this week:

Byeong-Hun An (P2) was the only player to post four rounds in the 60s. ... Patrick Cantlay (4th) played in the final group and shot 71 and missed the playoff by a shot. ... Joaquin Niemann (T6) made a splash on debut as he co-led the field with Hideki Matsuyama (T13) after 18 holes and Kyle Stanley after 36. ... Rickie Fowler (T8) backed up T2 in 2017 and added T14 in 2019 before MC last year. ... Rory McIlroy (T8) used the low round of the week, 64, on Saturday to jump into contention. ... Patrick Rodgers (T8) led the field with over 410 feet of putts made. ... Defending champion Jason Dufner (MC) didn't see the weekend. ... Only Tiger Woods and Hideki Matsuyama are younger winners here. ... Cut was Even. ... 14 bogey-free rounds. ... Gusty, windy Sunday. ... 71.366 average.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.