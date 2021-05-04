Horses for Courses: Wells Fargo Championship

Recent Winners and Notables

2019: Max Homa (-15, 269)

Closed with 67, co-low round of the day, to win by three shots. ... All four rounds 70 or better including three in the 60s. ... First TOUR win at age 28. ... Fifth, first-time winner here since 2003 and first since 2013. ... Second in birdies with 20. ... Only made five bogeys (1st). ... Slept on first co-54-hole lead. ... Posted bogey-free 63 in Round 2, co-low round of the week, to sit one back. ... Career best finish entering the week was T6. ... Only had one top 10 in nine events prior on the season. ... MDF his first appearance in 2016. ... Entered the week ranked No. 417 in the OWGR.

Notables

Joel Dahmen (T2) opened with 66 to share the lead first round lead with McIlroy. ... Jason Dufner (T4) opened 68-63 and led after 36 plus played from the final group. ... Rickie Fowler (T4) secured his fourth top 10 in eight starts, never missing the cut. ... Rory McIlroy (T8) began Sunday just two off the lead but couldn't find his third title as he limped in with 73. ... Keith Mitchell (T8) picked up his first top 10 in just his second start. ... Pat Perez (T8) played from the penultimate group but fired 74. ... Kyle Stanley (T8) backed up his T13 from 2018 with all four rounds par or better. ... Jhonattan Vegas (T8) cashed his best check in making his fourth cut in a row. ... Jason Day (T24) did not become the first player to defend the title. ... Only eight bogey-free rounds on the week. ... Only three players were 10-under or better. ... Cut was 1-over. ... 71.762 scoring average (8th-most difficult on TOUR).

2018: Jason Day (-12, 272)

Led by two after 54 holes, won by two after firing 69 Sunday. ... First winner since Lucas Glover (2011) to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Won in his fourth attempt at Quail Hollow, including 2017 PGA Championship (T9). ... 12th TOUR victory at age 30. ... One of three players 10-under or better. ... Played "The Green Mile" 3-under, best ever. ... Made 53-53 inside five feet. ... Only needed 101 putts. ... Only made three bogeys before four in the final round (T2). ... T9 2012 and T22 on debut in 2010. ... MC at Zurich the week before but won at Torrey and was T2 at Pebble leading up.

Notables

Aaron Wise (T2) posted all four rounds in the red on his debut and co-led the field with 19 birdies. ... Bryson DeChambeau (4th) played his final 54 holes 12-under after opening with 75. ... Phil Mickelson (T5) posted 64-69 on the weekend to add to his record of top 10s here. ... Patrick Reed (8th) has never missed the weekend in six tries. ... Emiliano Grillo (T9) picked up his first top 10 in his second start. ... Luke List (T9) T9 GIR. ... Charl Schwartzel (T9) matched Wise in the birdie count. ... PGA Champion from 2017 Justin Thomas (T21) and 2016 event winner James Hahn (MC) didn't factor. ... Peter Malnati (T34) led by one after 36 holes. ... Only 13 bogey-free rounds for the week. ... Cut was 3-over. ... Scoring average 72.132 (5th-most difficult on TOUR).

2017: Justin Thomas PGA Championship (-8, 276)

First major championship at Quail Hollow Club. See below for top finishes of the players entered in this year's event.

2016: James Hahn (-9, 279)

Final year of Par-72 before the PGA Championship. ... Won on the second playoff hole and picks up his second TOUR win (Riviera). ... Trailed by two after 54 holes. ... Bogeyed the last hole but parred it to win the playoff. ... Entered the week on EIGHT consecutive MCs. ... Only eight players made less than 10 bogeys for the week.

Notables

Rickie Fowler (T4) played from the final group and posted 74. ... 2015 winner Rory McIlroy (T6) and Phil Mickelson (T6) both closed with 66 to kick in the back door for top 10s. ... 2011 winner Lucas Glover (8th) was one of four to post all four rounds at par or better. ... Danny Lee (T9) backed up his T13 from 2015. ... Cut was 1-over. ... Scoring average 72.953 (9th-most difficult on TOUR).

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.