Horses for Courses: Wells Fargo Championship
May 04, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas has seen success at Quail Hollow. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The Queen City of Charlotte returns to its normal residence on the PGA TOUR schedule this year as the Wells Fargo Championship pulls in to the Quail Hollow Club. The full field of 156 players will battle the 7,521-yard Par-71 for the first time since 2019.
After navigating "The Snake Pit" last week at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook, the best on TOUR will be faced with the most difficult closing three-hole stretch in golf this week with "The Green Mile."
Quail Hollow Club has had a truncated schedule the last few years and plenty of course modifications to go with it.
The course ditched Bentgrass greens after the 2013 edition to add Bermuda. In 2016 the Mini-Verde was changed out for the tougher Champion strain to get ready for the 2017 PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas. The first few holes were re-arranged and par was shortened from 72 to 71 after Tom Fazio put the finishing touches on the final routing for the 2017 major.
While all of that was happening, the WFC moved to Fazio's Eagle Point in Wilmington for the 2017 event, so those results won't interest gamers this week. After events at Quail Hollow Club in 2018 and 2019, COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 edition. Next year's tournament will move to TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Maryland as the club and course prepares to host the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Got all that?
Only Torrey Pines (South Course) and Corales Golf Course play longer on the card but the test will be even sterner this week as Charlotte has been soaked by severe weather and rain. Fairways and greens that are usually difficult to hit will expand as shots won't run out. The over-seeded rough is just two inches of ryegrass so that will also help. The greens are over-seeded to help the look nice and run smooth yet are difficult to consistently hit even though they average over 6,500 square feet. The last three editions have had exactly six players break 10-under for the week. It's not easy.
The list of winners here suggests power plays so that never hurts. Plenty of Torrey winners/contenders too. And Riviera.
Max Homa is the reigning champion from 2019 and will defend for the first time. The field of 156 will be chasing Rory McIlroy's course record of 61 set in 2015 en route to his second win here. They will also be chasing his unbelievable tournament record of 21-under set in 2015. A purse of $7.9 million will pay the winner $1.442 million plus 500 FedExCup points. Top 65 and ties will play the weekend.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 No Event Max Homa Jason Day Justin Thomas James Hahn Score Covid- 19 15-under 12-under 8-under 9-under Notes Par-71 Par-71 PGA Championship Par-71 Par-72 MOV 3 2 2 Playoff Cut 1-over 1-over Age 28 30 26 Disantance - All Drives 23 9 1 26 Driving Accuarcy T45 T49 T62 T20 GIR T17 T69 T17 T13 Ball-Striking 15 55 T17 8 Proximity 16 59 T29 T13 Putting: Birdie or Better % 3 T1 T3 T7 SG: Off-the-Tee 18 19 22 11 SG: Approach-the-Green 12 50 16 42 SG: Around-the-Green 41 1 22 20 SG: Putting 1 2 4 8 SG: Tee-to-Green 12 9 11 10 Scrambling 2 2 T30 53 Bogey Avoidance 1 T2 T13 T17 Par-3 Scoring T18 T13 T19 T74 Par-4 Scoring 1 T4 T1 T1 Par-5 Scoring T2 T2 T11 T5
Recent Winners and Notables
2019: Max Homa (-15, 269)
Closed with 67, co-low round of the day, to win by three shots. ... All four rounds 70 or better including three in the 60s. ... First TOUR win at age 28. ... Fifth, first-time winner here since 2003 and first since 2013. ... Second in birdies with 20. ... Only made five bogeys (1st). ... Slept on first co-54-hole lead. ... Posted bogey-free 63 in Round 2, co-low round of the week, to sit one back. ... Career best finish entering the week was T6. ... Only had one top 10 in nine events prior on the season. ... MDF his first appearance in 2016. ... Entered the week ranked No. 417 in the OWGR.
Notables
Joel Dahmen (T2) opened with 66 to share the lead first round lead with McIlroy. ... Jason Dufner (T4) opened 68-63 and led after 36 plus played from the final group. ... Rickie Fowler (T4) secured his fourth top 10 in eight starts, never missing the cut. ... Rory McIlroy (T8) began Sunday just two off the lead but couldn't find his third title as he limped in with 73. ... Keith Mitchell (T8) picked up his first top 10 in just his second start. ... Pat Perez (T8) played from the penultimate group but fired 74. ... Kyle Stanley (T8) backed up his T13 from 2018 with all four rounds par or better. ... Jhonattan Vegas (T8) cashed his best check in making his fourth cut in a row. ... Jason Day (T24) did not become the first player to defend the title. ... Only eight bogey-free rounds on the week. ... Only three players were 10-under or better. ... Cut was 1-over. ... 71.762 scoring average (8th-most difficult on TOUR).
2018: Jason Day (-12, 272)
Led by two after 54 holes, won by two after firing 69 Sunday. ... First winner since Lucas Glover (2011) to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Won in his fourth attempt at Quail Hollow, including 2017 PGA Championship (T9). ... 12th TOUR victory at age 30. ... One of three players 10-under or better. ... Played "The Green Mile" 3-under, best ever. ... Made 53-53 inside five feet. ... Only needed 101 putts. ... Only made three bogeys before four in the final round (T2). ... T9 2012 and T22 on debut in 2010. ... MC at Zurich the week before but won at Torrey and was T2 at Pebble leading up.
Notables
Aaron Wise (T2) posted all four rounds in the red on his debut and co-led the field with 19 birdies. ... Bryson DeChambeau (4th) played his final 54 holes 12-under after opening with 75. ... Phil Mickelson (T5) posted 64-69 on the weekend to add to his record of top 10s here. ... Patrick Reed (8th) has never missed the weekend in six tries. ... Emiliano Grillo (T9) picked up his first top 10 in his second start. ... Luke List (T9) T9 GIR. ... Charl Schwartzel (T9) matched Wise in the birdie count. ... PGA Champion from 2017 Justin Thomas (T21) and 2016 event winner James Hahn (MC) didn't factor. ... Peter Malnati (T34) led by one after 36 holes. ... Only 13 bogey-free rounds for the week. ... Cut was 3-over. ... Scoring average 72.132 (5th-most difficult on TOUR).
2017: Justin Thomas PGA Championship (-8, 276)
First major championship at Quail Hollow Club. See below for top finishes of the players entered in this year's event.
2016: James Hahn (-9, 279)
Final year of Par-72 before the PGA Championship. ... Won on the second playoff hole and picks up his second TOUR win (Riviera). ... Trailed by two after 54 holes. ... Bogeyed the last hole but parred it to win the playoff. ... Entered the week on EIGHT consecutive MCs. ... Only eight players made less than 10 bogeys for the week.
Notables
Rickie Fowler (T4) played from the final group and posted 74. ... 2015 winner Rory McIlroy (T6) and Phil Mickelson (T6) both closed with 66 to kick in the back door for top 10s. ... 2011 winner Lucas Glover (8th) was one of four to post all four rounds at par or better. ... Danny Lee (T9) backed up his T13 from 2015. ... Cut was 1-over. ... Scoring average 72.953 (9th-most difficult on TOUR).
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes-Gained: Putting Golfer Rank *Top 10 since 2015 or previous winner 2 Justin Suh (7 rounds) 3 *Patrick Reed 4 JT Poston 5 Brendon Todd 6 Chesson Hadley 8 Ian Poulter 10 Zach Johnson 11 Xander Schauffele 14 Kris Ventura 15 Mackenzie Hughes 17 Peter Malnati 18 *Webb Simpson 19 *Brian Harman 21 Patton Kizzire 23 Austin Cook 25 Denny McCarthy 26 Joaquin Niemann 27 Lanto Griffin 28 Brice Garnett 29 Jimmy Walker 30 Cameron Tringale Strokes-Gained: Approach Golfer Rank *Top 10 since 2015 or previous winner 2 Justin Suh (7 rounds) 3 *Justin Thomas 4 Will Zalatoris 5 Matt Wallace 6 Russell Henley 7 Keegan Bradley 8 Matthew NeSmith 9 Tony Finau 10 Corey Conners 14 Jon Rahm 15 Bryson DeChambeau 19 Chez Reavie 20 Scott Stallings 24 Tom Hoge 26 Xander Schauffele 28 Stewart Cink 29 Lanto Griffin 30 Viktor Hovland Bogey Avoidance Golfer Rank *Top 10 since 2015 or previous winner 1 *Webb Simpson 2 Russell Henley 3 *Emiliano Grillo 5 Abraham Ancer 6 Cameron Tringale 7 Patrick Cantlay 8 Stewart Cink 10 *James Hahn 12 Andrew Putnam 15 Joaquin Niemann 16 Brice Garnett 17 Corey Conners 18 Scott Stallings 19 Carlos Ortiz 20 Matt Jones 21 Russell Knox 21 *Justin Thomas 21 Harris English 21 Sungjae Im 26 *Brian Harman 27 Charles Howell III 28 Roger Sloan 29 Bo Hoag 30 *Kyle Stanley 33 Will Zalatoris 2017 PGA Championship Top Finishers entered this week 1 Justin Thomas 2 Patrick Reed 2 Francesco Molinari 5 Rickie Fowler 9 Jason Day 13 Scott Brown 13 James Hahn 13 Ryan Moore 22 Rory McIlroy 22 Ian Poulter 22 Robert Streb 22 Chez Reavie 22 Gary Woodland
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/Cuts made)
Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent
Recent Others Max Homa (2/2) 1 1 Win (2019) Posted 3 rounds in the 60s, 63 in Round 2 Joel Dahmen (2/3) 1 2 2 (2019) T16 2018; 7 of last 8 in the red Jason Dufner (3/6) 2 2 T4 (2019) T5 2009; did not play again until 2018 (T42) Rickie Fowler (8/8) 4 6 T4 (2019) 2012 winner; T4 2016, 6th debut 2010 Rory McIlroy (8/9) 7 8 T8 (2019) 2015, 2010 winner; 7 straight with T16 the WORST Pat Perez (8/13) 2 5 T8 (2019) 14th visit; 6th 2011 Kyle Stanley (5/7) 2 3 T8 (2019) T13 2018, T6 2013; 3 of last 5 visits T13 or better Jhonattan Vegas (4/7) 1 1 T8 (2019) Cashed in 4 straight, all better than the previous Keith Mitchell (2/2) 1 1 T8 (2019) Of 8 rounds 5 are in the 60s; other 3 are 74 or worse Jason Day (4/4) 2 4 Win (2018) Of 16 rounds 13 are par or better Aaron Wise (2/2) 1 2 T2 (2018) 15-under aggregate with all 8 round par or better Bryson DeChambeau (1/2) 1 1 4 (2018) 12-under last 54 Phil Mickelson (14/15) 10 12 T5 (2018) 8 top fives including 3 of last 4 Patrick Reed (6/6) 1 1 8 (2018) T28 before, T28 after Luke List (3/4) 1 2 T9 (2018) T16 debut 2013 Emiliano Grillo (2/2) 1 1 T9 (2018) T61 debut 2016 Charl Schwartzel (1/2) 1 1 T9 (2018) Co-led the field in birdies with Wise (19) James Hahn (3/5) 1 1 Win (2016) T50 is next best on debut Lucas Glover (11/15) 5 6 8 (2016) 2011 winner, T2 2009; T31 or better if he makes the cut Danny Lee (4/7) 1 2 T9 (2016) T13 before, MC two after Patrick Rodgers (2/3) 1 1 T2 (2015) T34 2018 Webb Simpson (6/10) 2 4 T2 (2015) T18 2019; lost by SEVEN to McIlroy Gary Woodland (7/8) 1 3 T4 (2015) T24 2016 capped six straight; WD-MC last 2 Robert Streb (4/6) 1 2 T4 (2015) T23 before, T28 after Kevin Streelman (4/9) 2 3 T9 (2015) T6 2013, T14 2014 Brendan Steele (6/9) 1 2 T9 (2015) T14 2016 Others Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent
Recent Others JB Holmes (7/12) 2 3 Win (2014) T9 2011; T36 is the best since winning Brian Harman (6/7) 1 2 T10 (2013) Won this event at Eagle Point in 2017; T24 2019 Stewart Cink (9/12) 3 6 T9 (2011) Of his last five, four are T23 or better Sean O'Hair (6/11) 1 3 Win (2009) Cashed last three visits Seamus Power (2/2) T13-T27 last two years for Charlotte resident who qualified Monday
