Horses for Courses: Valspar Championship

Recent Winners and Notables

2019: Paul Casey (-8, 276)

Closed with 1-over par 72 to win by a shot. ... First winner to defend at this event. ... First champion to post an over-par score in Round 4. ... Led the field in Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green. ... Top 10 in every Strokes-Gained category minus putting. ... First winner in four outside the top seven in Par-3 scoring. ... Played the Par-5 holes 15-under, five shots better than anyone. ... Third multiple winner at Valspar. ... Played in the final group (-9) with Dustin Johnson (-8). ... Co-led 36 hole leader (-6). ... Trailed by four after opening with 70. ... Picks up his third TOUR win at 41 years. ... Third straight international winner. ... Piping-hot form (T3 WGC, 2nd Pebble Beach and T2 Singapore) entering minus MC at THE PLAYERS the week before.

Notables:

Jason Kokrak (T2) was one of just four players to post all four rounds at par or better for the week. ... Louis Oosthuizen (T2) picks up his second top 10 in three visits with 66-69 weekend. ... Rookie Sungjae Im (T4) sat one of the 36-hole lead. ... Bubba Watson (T4) played for just the second time since 2011. ... Ryan Armour (T6) T10 in fairways and T3 approach. ... Dustin Johnson (T6) shot 74 from the final group with 15 pars and three bogeys. ... Austin Cook (T9) shared the 36-hole lead but closed 72-72. ... Luke Donald (T9) owns five top 10s here, tied for the most. ... Scott Stallings (T9) hit the podium, T3, on his debut here in 2011. ... Denny McCarthy (T9) posted three rounds in the 60s in his first visit. ... Tyler Duncan (MC) shared the co-low round of the week with Casey, Kokrak and Oosthuizen with 66. ... Only five bogey-free rounds on the week and none on the weekend. ... Cut was 1-over and the 36 hole lead was just 6-under. ... Ranked third-hardest NON-MAJOR. ... Followed THE PLAYERS Championship in 2019.

2018: Paul Casey (-10, 274)

Closed with 65 Sunday to win by a shot. ... Secures second win on TOUR at age 40. ... Joins Luke Donald as the only other Englishman to win. ... Second consecutive international winner. ... Only player 2018 or 2019 to hit 10-under par at the conclusion of play. ... Only needed a career best 21 putts in Round 4. ... Sat five shots off the 54-hole lead. ... Finished when the leaders were on No. 12. ... Sat just two back after 36 holes. ... Was three back after 18 holes. ... Wins in his fifth start here. ... Next best was T37. ... T12 previous week at WGC-Mexico Championship, his third T12 or better in four starts.

Notables:

Tiger Woods (T2; not entered) was the only player to post all four rounds under par. ... Patrick Reed (T2) bogeyed the 72nd hole to miss the playoff by a shot. ... Justin Rose (T5) sat one back after 54 holes. ... Rory Sabbatini (T5) backed it up with T18 in 2019. ... Branden Grace (T8) was T68 in both Fairways and GIR but was T1 Putts per GIR. ... Jason Kokrak (T8) signed for a 67 and 68. ... Adam Hadwin (T12) posted all four rounds par or better. ... Canadian Corey Conners (T16), trying to follow in the footsteps of countryman Hadwin, slept on his first 54-hole lead and shot 77. ... Brandt Snedeker (T31) was one back after 54 and posted 78. ... Scott Stallings (T31) matched Casey for the low round of the week with 65. ... Cut was 3-over, tying the record. ... Played as the sixth most difficult track on TOUR.

2017: Adam Hadwin (-14, 270)

Posted even-par 71 to win by one. ... First PGATOUR victory at age 29. ... Wins in his third start here. ... Only winner in the last four to lead the field in Par-3 scoring. ... Joined Casey and Charl Schwartzel as recent winners to hit the top three in Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage. ... Middle of three straight international winners (Schwartzel 2016, Casey 2018). ... Posted 64 in Round 2 to lead by a shot after 36 holes. ... Tied the 54-hole record by posting 14-under (led by four). ... Sat six back after Round 1. ... Cashed 71st in his first visit, MC in his second. ... Hot entering as he cashed in five straight including a one shot defeat at The American Express.

Notables:

Jim Herman (T3) missed tying the course record as he opened with 62 and trailed by just one after 36. ... Charl Schwartzel (6th) picked up the best result in defending before Casey's victory. ... Wesley Bryan (T7) cashed T4 at Honda and Riviera prior. ... Henrik Stenson (T7) opened with 64 and closed with 67. ... Russell Henley (T9) opened with 64 and closed with 67. ... John Huh (T9) worst round was 70. ... Top five players were double digits under-par. ... Cut was Even. ... Event followed WGC-Mexico Championships. ... Easiest scoring conditions since 2012.

Key stat leaders

