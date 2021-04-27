-
-
Horses for Courses: Valspar Championship
-
-
April 27, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas will be one to watch this week as a key stat leader. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Painting fairways and greens this week will be the key as the TOUR returns to Florida at Innisbrook Resort for the Valspar Championship. The Copperhead Course annually rates as one of the most popular on TOUR amongst the pros as Larry Packard's 1971 design (Par-71, 7,340 yards) has stood the test of modern technology, fitness and power. With the 2020 event cancelled due to COVID-19, the 2021 spot on the calendar is brand-new at the end of April.
RELATED: Power Rankings | Expert Picks
Set in the rolling hills just north of Tampa in Palm Harbor, the Copperhead Course also ranks annually in the top 10 of most difficult courses on TOUR. It has only ranked outside the top 10 once in the last seven years and it tests all fourteen clubs in the bag. Unlike most Florida tracks, pine trees frame the multiple doglegs and elevation changes are pronounced. Imagine Riviera in the panhandle state.
With a late April start, instead of early-mid March, the TifEagle greens (running up to 12 feet) and Celebration rough (three inches) will still be over-seeded but the fairways will not. Working the golf ball both ways off the tee will bring in 74 bunkers and there are water penalty areas on half of the holes. The biggest test will be the final three holes known as "The Snake Pit". The closing three-hole stretch has been in the top three ON TOUR since 2003 in difficulty trailing only "The Green Mile" next week at Wells Fargo and the conclusion at Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Village Golf Club. The winner has been even or 1-over on this stretch dating back to 2013.
There's a reason why the tournament scoring record since the move to spring hasn't exceeded 14-under: It's fair and difficult. Players haven't seen this kind of rough since Torrey Pines. The green complexes are complex and birdies aren't easy to come by. Grinding GIR and making pars while taking advantage of the great shots is the formula here. Four Par-5 holes help but there are also five Par-3 holes to keep the concentration on point. The lowest rounds the last two editions are 65 and 66 so par is a very solid score this week.
Two-time defending champion Paul Casey looks to add his name to a VERY short list this week. Only Tiger Woods and Steve Stricker in recent memory have won an event three consecutive times. The field of 156 will be chasing Padraig Harrington's course record of 61 set in 2012 and the post-2015 renovation score of 14-under set by Adam Hadwin in 2017. A purse of $6.9 million will pay the winner $1.242 million plus 500 FedExCup points. Top 65 and ties will play the weekend.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2020 2019 2018 2017 Winner No Event Paul Casey Paul Casey Adam Hadwin Score Covid- 19 8-under 10-under 14-under MOV 1 1 1 Cut 1-over 3-over Even Age 41 40 29 Disantance - All Drives 16 22 33 Driving Accuarcy 9 T68 T27 GIR T5 T30 T5 Ball-Striking 1 38 T15 Proximity 65 T22 5 Putting: Birdie or Better % 2 14 1 SG: Off-the-Tee 6 50 47 SG: Approach-the-Green 7 7 2 SG: Around-the-Green 9 3 25 SG: Putting 43 15 4 SG: Tee-to-Green 1 6 5 Scrambling 47 3 7 Bogey Avoidance T31 T1 T3 Par-3 Scoring T24 T5 1 Par-4 Scoring T55 T12 8 Par-5 Scoring 1 T5 19
Recent Winners and Notables
2019: Paul Casey (-8, 276)
Closed with 1-over par 72 to win by a shot. ... First winner to defend at this event. ... First champion to post an over-par score in Round 4. ... Led the field in Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green. ... Top 10 in every Strokes-Gained category minus putting. ... First winner in four outside the top seven in Par-3 scoring. ... Played the Par-5 holes 15-under, five shots better than anyone. ... Third multiple winner at Valspar. ... Played in the final group (-9) with Dustin Johnson (-8). ... Co-led 36 hole leader (-6). ... Trailed by four after opening with 70. ... Picks up his third TOUR win at 41 years. ... Third straight international winner. ... Piping-hot form (T3 WGC, 2nd Pebble Beach and T2 Singapore) entering minus MC at THE PLAYERS the week before.
Notables:
Jason Kokrak (T2) was one of just four players to post all four rounds at par or better for the week. ... Louis Oosthuizen (T2) picks up his second top 10 in three visits with 66-69 weekend. ... Rookie Sungjae Im (T4) sat one of the 36-hole lead. ... Bubba Watson (T4) played for just the second time since 2011. ... Ryan Armour (T6) T10 in fairways and T3 approach. ... Dustin Johnson (T6) shot 74 from the final group with 15 pars and three bogeys. ... Austin Cook (T9) shared the 36-hole lead but closed 72-72. ... Luke Donald (T9) owns five top 10s here, tied for the most. ... Scott Stallings (T9) hit the podium, T3, on his debut here in 2011. ... Denny McCarthy (T9) posted three rounds in the 60s in his first visit. ... Tyler Duncan (MC) shared the co-low round of the week with Casey, Kokrak and Oosthuizen with 66. ... Only five bogey-free rounds on the week and none on the weekend. ... Cut was 1-over and the 36 hole lead was just 6-under. ... Ranked third-hardest NON-MAJOR. ... Followed THE PLAYERS Championship in 2019.
2018: Paul Casey (-10, 274)
Closed with 65 Sunday to win by a shot. ... Secures second win on TOUR at age 40. ... Joins Luke Donald as the only other Englishman to win. ... Second consecutive international winner. ... Only player 2018 or 2019 to hit 10-under par at the conclusion of play. ... Only needed a career best 21 putts in Round 4. ... Sat five shots off the 54-hole lead. ... Finished when the leaders were on No. 12. ... Sat just two back after 36 holes. ... Was three back after 18 holes. ... Wins in his fifth start here. ... Next best was T37. ... T12 previous week at WGC-Mexico Championship, his third T12 or better in four starts.
Notables:
Tiger Woods (T2; not entered) was the only player to post all four rounds under par. ... Patrick Reed (T2) bogeyed the 72nd hole to miss the playoff by a shot. ... Justin Rose (T5) sat one back after 54 holes. ... Rory Sabbatini (T5) backed it up with T18 in 2019. ... Branden Grace (T8) was T68 in both Fairways and GIR but was T1 Putts per GIR. ... Jason Kokrak (T8) signed for a 67 and 68. ... Adam Hadwin (T12) posted all four rounds par or better. ... Canadian Corey Conners (T16), trying to follow in the footsteps of countryman Hadwin, slept on his first 54-hole lead and shot 77. ... Brandt Snedeker (T31) was one back after 54 and posted 78. ... Scott Stallings (T31) matched Casey for the low round of the week with 65. ... Cut was 3-over, tying the record. ... Played as the sixth most difficult track on TOUR.
2017: Adam Hadwin (-14, 270)
Posted even-par 71 to win by one. ... First PGATOUR victory at age 29. ... Wins in his third start here. ... Only winner in the last four to lead the field in Par-3 scoring. ... Joined Casey and Charl Schwartzel as recent winners to hit the top three in Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage. ... Middle of three straight international winners (Schwartzel 2016, Casey 2018). ... Posted 64 in Round 2 to lead by a shot after 36 holes. ... Tied the 54-hole record by posting 14-under (led by four). ... Sat six back after Round 1. ... Cashed 71st in his first visit, MC in his second. ... Hot entering as he cashed in five straight including a one shot defeat at The American Express.
Notables:
Jim Herman (T3) missed tying the course record as he opened with 62 and trailed by just one after 36. ... Charl Schwartzel (6th) picked up the best result in defending before Casey's victory. ... Wesley Bryan (T7) cashed T4 at Honda and Riviera prior. ... Henrik Stenson (T7) opened with 64 and closed with 67. ... Russell Henley (T9) opened with 64 and closed with 67. ... John Huh (T9) worst round was 70. ... Top five players were double digits under-par. ... Cut was Even. ... Event followed WGC-Mexico Championships. ... Easiest scoring conditions since 2012.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
*Top 10 since 2015 or previous winner
Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green Golfer Rank 4 *Justin Thomas 6 Dustin Johnson 8 Viktor Hovland 9 Corey Conners 10 Keegan Bradley 11 *Russell Henley 14 Joaquin Niemann 14 *Bubba Watson 16 Charley Hoffman 18 Doug Ghim 21 *John Huh 23 Tyrrell Hatton 24 *Paul Casey 27 *Louis Oosthuizen 29 Ryan Palmer 29 Matthew NeSmth 32 Chris Kirk 34 Emiliano Grillo Bogey Avoidance Golfer Rank 1 *Russell Henley 3 Emiliano Grillo 5 Abraham Ancer 10 Corey Conners 12 *Charles Howell III 14 *Justin Thomas 15 Joaquin Niemann 16 Andrew Putnam 18 Chris Kirk 18 *Sungjae im 20 Chase Seiffert 22 Roger Sloan 25 Charley Hoffman 27 James Hahn 29 Cameron Tringale 31 Patton Kizzire 34 Russell Knox 36 Zach Johnson Par-3 Scoring Golfer Rank 1 *Justin Rose 4 Pat Perez 8 Cameron Percy 8 Charley Hoffman 8 *Justin Thomas 14 Tom Lewis 22 Tyrrell Hatton 22 Joaquin Niemann 22 Chris Kirk 22 Keegan Bradley 22 *John Huh 22 Scott Piercy 22 Kelly Kraft 22 *Sungjae Im 22 Sam Ryder 22 *Kevin Streelman 36 Bronson Burgoon 36 Wyndham Clark 36 Kyle Stanley 36 *Bubba Watson 36 *Jason Kokrak 36 Alex Noren 36 Cameron Tringale 36 KJ Choi 36 Max Homa 36 Doug Ghim
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/Cuts Made) Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent Recent Others Paul Casey (4/6) 2 2 Win (2019) 18-under includes 4 rounds of 68 or better in last 8 Jason Kokrak (5/9) 3 4 T2 (2019) T8 2018, T7 2015; 4 of last 6 T14 or better Louis Oosthuizen (4/7) 2 4 T2 (2019) T7 2016, T16 2018 Bubba Watson (4/7) 2 3 T4 (2019) MC 2017 only 2 visits since '11; 3rd 2010 Sungjae Im (1/1) 1 1 T4 (2019) all four rounds 71 or better Ryan Armour (4/5) 1 2 T6 (2019) Of his last 8 rounds, 4 are in the red Dustin Johnson (1/3) 1 1 T6 (2019) First visit since 2010 Austin Cook (2/2) 1 1 T9 (2019) T40 2018 Scott Stallings (4/9) 2 2 T9 (2019) T31, T68 previous two Luke Donald (8/9) 5 6 T9 (2019) WIN 2012; 5 top 10s are tied for the most Denny McCarthy (1/1) 1 1 T9 (2019) Posted 3 of 4 rounds in the 60s Patrick Reed (3/6) 3 3 T2 (2018) P2 2015, T7 2016 Justin Rose (6/7) 3 5 T5 (2018) Of 6 made cuts, 5 are T14 or better Rory Sabbatini (8/10) 1 3 T5 (2018) T18 2019; last two best two Branden Grace (2/4) 1 1 T8 (2018) MC 2019 Adam Hadwin (3/5) 1 2 Win (2017) T12 defense Jim Herman (1/4) 1 1 T3 (2017) Other 3 visits hasn't broke 72 Charl Schwartzel (3/5) 2 2 6 (2017) WIN 2016; MC-T49 last two Henrik Stenson (4/5) 2 4 T7 (2017) 4th 2015; T11 2016 Wesley Bryan (1/1) 1 1 T7 (2017) Posted 3 rounds of 68 John Huh (3/7) 1 2 T9 (2017) T22 2016, MC 2018 in last visit Russell Henley (2/3) 1 1 T9 (2017) T42 last visit '19 Ryan Moore (7/12) 3 5 3rd (2016) 5th 2015, T18 2017; MC last 2 Charles Howell III (9/10) 4 5 T5 (2016) 5 straight paydays last five visits; 5 top 10s Steve Stricker (5/8) 3 5 T7 (2016) MC-T12-MC since Scott Brown (3/8) 1 1 T7 (2016) Only 2 rounds in the 60s from 22 Sean O'Hair (7/14) 3 4 T2 (2015) WIN 2008; T12 last visit 2018 Danny Lee (4/6) 1 2 T7 (2015) 13-over last two years Troy Merritt (1/6) 1 1 6 (2015) MC all others Kevin Na (7/10) 3 4 T10 (2015) 2nd 2014 Justin Thomas (2/3) 1 2 T10 (2015) T18 2016 Others Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent Recent Others Kevin Streelman (6/10) 2 3 Win (2013) T10 2012 Gary Woodland (5/9) 2 2 Win (2011) T8 2014 KJ Choi 4 5 2 (2010) 2002, 2006 WIN (fall editions for both) Nick Watney (11/11) 11 straight MC on TOUR on his own ball Lucas Glover (11/16) T13, T74, T18 last 3 Jason Dufner (9/12) T28 or better in 9 straight before MC last 2 Brandt Snedeker (9/10) 2 2 Cashed last seven visits T30, T31 L2Y
-
-