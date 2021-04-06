-
Horses for Courses: Masters Tournament
-
April 06, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- April 06, 2021
- Patrick Reed has seen plenty of success at Augusta National Golf Club. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
A tradition unlike any other returns to its traditional spot on the April calendar for the 85th edition.
The Masters Tournament will be the third major of the season but the second consecutive one hosted by Augusta National Golf Club. For the first time in history the Masters will be played twice in five months.
So we have that going for us. Which is nice.
The return to spring will also return the course conditions to its traditional playability.
A-1 Penn Bentgrass greens, measuring almost 6,500 square feet on average, will be in peak condition and conditioned to run at the famous "tournament speed". Ryegrass fairways and the second cut will meander up and down the hilly terrain providing lies of all sorts, except those that are perfectly level. Experienced players know which shots to take on and which shots to take their medicine.
Only 44 sand bunkers impede tee to green but only a few are for decoration only. The six water hazards lend their watery mystique to the proceedings on the back nine and will affect shot-making on holes Nos. 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16. As the saying goes, the tournament usually begins on the back nine on Sunday because of chances to score and also the chance of danger looming on those five holes if shots are not properly execute under stressful conditions.
Dr. Alistair MacKenzie, with help from Bobby Jones and more recently Tom Fazio, converted Fruitland Nurseries into this playing paradise in 1932. The Masters has been played every year since 1934 with the exception of the pause of World War II from 1943-1945. The most recent modification was the addition of a new tee box, and 40 more yards, to Hole No. 5 for the 2019 event.
Augusta National has four Par-5 holes, four Par-3 holes and plays to Par-72 at 7,475 yards. Nick Price (1986) and Greg Norman (1996) share the course record of 63. Neither player won.
As we return to spring, the field will consist of 88 players still pursuing the famous green jacket, trophy and 600 FedExCup points for the winner. Looking back to fall, the prize pool, yet to be announced, was $11.5 million with winner Dustin Johnson taking home $2.07 million for his first victory at Augusta National Golf Club.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2020 2019 2018 Player Dustin Johnson Tiger Woods Patrick Reed Score 20-under 13-under 15-under MOV 4 1 1 Runner-Up(s) Sungjae Im, Cameron Smith Johnson, Koepka, Schauffele Rickie Fowler Age 36 43 27 Driving Distance (two measured holes) T6 44 6 Driving Accuracy T13 T47 T13 Greens in Regulation 1 1 T21 Ball-Striking 1 T23 T10 Putts per GIR 8 14 1 Putting: Birdie-or-Better Percentage 13 10 1 Bogey Avoidance 1 T10 T14 Par-3 Scoring T1 T2 T43 Par-4 Scoring 1 T7 1 Par-5 Scoring T6 T27 1
Recent Winners and Notables
2020: Dustin Johnson (-20, 268)
Picked up his first green jacket in his 10th start. ... Set the new tournament record by two shots. ... Won by five. ... Led or co-led after every round. ... Tied the 54-hole record (-16). ... Converted his first 54-hole lead in a major. ... Posted two, bogey-free rounds. ... Signed for the co-lowest round of the week, 65, TWICE. ... Record streak of 11 consecutive rounds (and counting) under par. ... Only the eighth player in history to finish second the year before (T2) and win the following year. ... Fifth consecutive top 10. ... Became the first No. 1 player in the world to win here since Tiger Woods (2002). ... Second major championship and 24th TOUR victory. ... Entered the week on fire with six consecutive top 10 finishes.
Notables
First time player Sungjae Im (T2) co-led the field in birdies with 24 and became the third-youngest finisher in the top five in history. ... Cameron Smith (T2) also made history as he became the first and only player in history to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Justin Thomas (4th) picks up his first top 10 in five starts. ... Dylan Frittelli (T5) picked up his first top 10 in any major championship and co-led after Round 1 (65). ... Rory McIlroy (T5) opened with 75 but played the final 54 holes 14-under. ... Brooks Koepka (T7) has a streak of 10 consecutive rounds in red figures. ... Debutant CT Pan (T7) posted a bogey-free 66 in Round 2. ... Jon Rahm (T7) was one of five co-leaders after 36 holes, tying a record. ... 2018 champion Patrick Reed (T10) also circled 24 birdies. ... Corey Conners (T10) matched the round of the week with 65 in Round 2. ... Webb Simpson (T10) picked up his second consecutive top 10 finish. ... Marc Leishman (T13) led the field in Par-5 scoring on 15-under. ... Defending champion Tiger Woods (not entered, injured) was T38. ... The top nine players were 10-under or better. ... Only 11 bogey-free rounds. ... Only top 50 and ties played the weekend (no 10 shot rule anymore). ... Cut was 144 (E). ... Course played UNDER par for the week (71.752). ... Top 12 and ties return this week.
2019: Tiger Woods (-13, 275)
First time ever winning a major championship when trailing after 54 holes. ... Fifth green jacket and 15th major championship. ... Second oldest winner (43). ... Seventh champion 40 years or older. ... Largest gap between wins (2005, 2019). ... 81st victory on TOUR. ... Won The TOUR Championship previous fall; beaten in the round of eight at Match Play in previous start. ... Broke a four year streak at Augusta of first time major champions.
Notables
Dustin Johnson (T2) picked up his first podium in his ninth start. ... Brooks Koepka (T2) co-led after 18 and 36 holes plus co-led in Par-5 scoring (-13). ... In his second start Xander Schauffele (T2) led the field with 25 birdies. ... Jason Day (T5) has hit the top 10 in half of his eight weekend visits. ... Tony Finau (T5) shared the low round of the week with 64 in Round 3 and shared honors in Par-5 scoring (-13). ... Francesco Molinari (T5) led by two after 54 and 63 holes and led the field in overall putting. ... Webb Simpson (T5) also shot 64 and picked up his best payday in his eight start. ... Patrick Cantlay (T9) signed for 64 as he hit the top 10 for the first time in three visits. ... Jon Rahm (T9) backed up his solo fourth from 2018. ... Defending champion Patrick Reed (T36) closed with 69. ... Co-first round leader Bryson DeChambeau (T29) has never hit the top 10 in four tries. ... All five players tied for the 36-hole lead were major champions. ... 17 players were 10-under or better. ... Cut was 147 (+3). ... Only seven bogey-free rounds and zero in Round 4. ... Scoring average was UNDER par (71.865).
2018: Patrick Reed (-15, 273)
Fourth consecutive first-time major champion here. ... At 27 becomes the first winner in 20s since Jordan Spieth (2015). ... Led by three after 54 holes. ... Led by two after 36 holes on 9-under, 14 shots better than the cut! ... 104 putts were the fewest for the week. ... Led the field in birdies (22) and Par-5 scoring (-13). ... Won in his fifth visit. ... Sixth TOUR win. ... Ripping form as he entered T2, T7 and T9 in his last three on TOUR.
Notables
First round leader Jordan Spieth (3rd) opened with 66 and closed with 64 to pick up another podium finish. ... Debutant Jon Rahm (4th) closed 14-under the final 54 holes. ... Rory McIlroy (T5) played in the final group, three shots back, and posted 74. ... Cameron Smith (T5) closed with 66 for his first top 10 in his second visit. ... In his 13th start Henrik Stenson (T5) finally cashed in the top 10. ... 2012 and 2014 winner Bubba Watson (T5) claimed his third top 10. ... Marc Leishman (9th) sat two off the 36-hole lead in second place but played the weekend in just 1-under. ... Tony Finau (T10) hit the top 10 on debut. ... Dustin Johnson (T10) makes it three straight in the top 10 at the time. ... 2017 winner Sergio Garcia (MC) only beat two players. ... Hole No. 5 debuted the new tee box adding 40 yards. ... Cut was 149 (+5). ... Only four bogey-free rounds and they were all during Round 3. ... Spieth's 64 was the lowest of the week. ... Scoring average over par (72.929).
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week. * - Top 10 here since 2015 or past champion
Par-5 Scoring Golfer Rank *Top 10 since 2015 1 *Cameron Smith 1 Bryson DeChambeau 3 *Sergio Garcia 5 Ryan Palmer 6 *Xander Schauffele 7 Max Homa 7 *Jon Rahm 9 Will Zalatoris 10 *Webb Simpson 10 Carlos Ortiz 12 Matt Wallace 12 Brian Harman 12 Brendon Todd 12 Harris English 16 Louis Oosthiuzen 16 Joaquin Niemman 16 *Brooks Koepka 16 *Justin Thomas 16 Daniel Berger 21 *Patrick Reed 23 Viktor Hovland 23 *Tony Finau 23 *Hideki Matsuyama 23 *Sungjae Im 23 Mackenzie Hughes Strokes Gained: Golfer Approach the Green *Top 10 since 2015 Rank 1 Collin Morikawa 3 *Justin Thomas 4 Matt Wallace 5 Wil Zalatoris 10 Tyrrell Hatton 11 *Dustin Johnson 12 *Tony Finau 13 *Corey Conners 14 *Jon Rahm 15 Bryson DeChambeau 17 *Paul Casey 18 Matthew Wolff 21 Lanto Griffin 23 *Jordan Spieth 25 *Brooks Koepka 26 *Xander Schauffele 27 *Hideki Matsuyama Scrambling Golfer Rank *Top 10 since 2015 2 *Webb Simpson 3 *Patrick Cantlay 5 Harris English 7 Ian Poulter 11 Si Woo Kim 13 *Paul Casey 14 Matt Jones 15 *Sergio Garcia 16 *Francesco Molinari 17 *CT Pan 23 Ryan Palmer 24 Brian Harman 27 *Cameron Smith 28 Abraham Ancer Player (Rounds) Stroke Average *minimum 25 rounds Phil Mickelson (98) 71.3 Jason Day (29) 71.55 Rory McIlroy (38) 71.61 Jusitn Rose (52) 71.73 Dustin Johnson (30) 71.83 Hideki Matsuyama (26) 72 Bubba Watson (38) 72.11 Matt Kuchar (46) 72.13 Charl Schwarzel (28) 72.25 Adam Scott (64) 72.39 Lee Westwood (66) 72.42 Ian Poulter (50) 72.56 Sergio Garcia (66) 72.74
Horses for Courses
Player Top Top Most Recent Others (Starts/Cuts Made) 10s 25 Recent Dustin Johnson (9/10) 5 6 Win (2020) 5 straight top 10s; T2 2019; best two are last two Sungjae Im (1/1) 1 1 T2 (2020) Worst round was 70 once Cameron Smith (4/4) 2 2 T2 (2020) T5 2018 Justin Thomas (5/5) 1 4 4 (2020) Trending here: T39-T22-T17-T11-4 Rory McIlroy (11/12) 6 10 T5 (2020) Last six of seven T10 or better; Career Grand Slam if he wins Dylan Frittelli (1/2) 1 1 T5 (2020) Rounds of 65 and 67 in November Brooks Koepka (5/5) 2 4 T7 (2020) T2 2019 CT Pan (1/1) 1 1 T7 (2020) Posted 10-under for the week with 74 in Round 3 Jon Rahm (4/4) 3 3 T7 (2020) Solo fourth on debut in 2018, T9 2019 Corey Conners (2/3) 1 1 T10 (2020) 9-under in 2 trips as pro Webb Simpson (6/9) 2 3 T10 (2020) Last 3 are his best 3 (T18, T5, T10) Xander Schauffele (3/3) 1 2 T2 (2019) T17 fall is best other Francesco Molinari (6/9) 1 3 T5 (2019) 54 hole leader; co-36-hole leader Jason Day (8/10) 4 7 T5 (2019) T2 debut 2011; MC Fall Tony Finau (3/3) 2 2 T5 (2019) T10 debut 2018 Patrick Cantlay (3/4) 1 2 T9 (2019) T17 fall is best other Patrick Reed (5/7) 2 3 Win (2018) T10 2021 best 2 in last 3 Jordan Spieth (7/7) 4 6 3 (2018) First five visits resulted in four T3 or better; last 2 are worst 2 Henrik Stenson (10/15) 1 7 T5 (2018) Only top 10 in 15 starts Bubba Watson (11/12) 3 5 T5 (2018) 2012, 2014 champ Marc Leishman (5/8) 2 3 9 (2018) T4 2013; 4 straight to date Sergio Garcia (14/21) 4 6 Win (2017) MC next two; Covid DNS fall Justin Rose (14/15) 5 12 2 (2017) MC 2019; T23 fall Charl Schwartzel (7/11) 2 4 3 (2017) 2011 champ Matt Kuchar (12/14) 4 8 T4 (2017) Streak of 10 straight ended in the fall Paul Casey (10/14) 5 8 6 (2017) 2017 concluded a run of T6 or better over Adam Scott (17/19) 5 10 T9 (2017) First and only top 10 since 2013 Danny Willett (3/6) 1 2 Win (2016) T21 fall next best Lee Westwood (16/19) 6 10 T2 (2016) 2nd 2010; T3 2012 Hideki Matsuyama (8/9) 2 5 T7 (2016) 6 straight all T32 or better Matthew Fitzpatrick (5/6) 1 2 T7 (2016) T21 2019; T46 Fall Daniel Berger (3/3) 1 1 T10 (2016) T32, T27 in 2018, 2017 Others Top Top Most Recent Others 10s 25 Recent Bryson DeChambeau (4/4) 0 1 T21 (2016) Best finish is as amateur Abraham Ancer (1/1) 0 1 T13 (2020) 12-under thru 54 on debut before 76 Round 4 Louis Oosthuizen (8/12) 1 6 2 (2012) 6 consecutive weekends Ian Poulter (14/15) 3 9 T6 (2015) 6 consecutive weekends Jimmy Walker (6/6) 1 3 6 consecutive weekends Bernd Wiesberger (5/5) 2 5 consecutive weekends
