Horses for Courses: Masters Tournament

Recent Winners and Notables

2020: Dustin Johnson (-20, 268)

Picked up his first green jacket in his 10th start. ... Set the new tournament record by two shots. ... Won by five. ... Led or co-led after every round. ... Tied the 54-hole record (-16). ... Converted his first 54-hole lead in a major. ... Posted two, bogey-free rounds. ... Signed for the co-lowest round of the week, 65, TWICE. ... Record streak of 11 consecutive rounds (and counting) under par. ... Only the eighth player in history to finish second the year before (T2) and win the following year. ... Fifth consecutive top 10. ... Became the first No. 1 player in the world to win here since Tiger Woods (2002). ... Second major championship and 24th TOUR victory. ... Entered the week on fire with six consecutive top 10 finishes.

Notables

First time player Sungjae Im (T2) co-led the field in birdies with 24 and became the third-youngest finisher in the top five in history. ... Cameron Smith (T2) also made history as he became the first and only player in history to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Justin Thomas (4th) picks up his first top 10 in five starts. ... Dylan Frittelli (T5) picked up his first top 10 in any major championship and co-led after Round 1 (65). ... Rory McIlroy (T5) opened with 75 but played the final 54 holes 14-under. ... Brooks Koepka (T7) has a streak of 10 consecutive rounds in red figures. ... Debutant CT Pan (T7) posted a bogey-free 66 in Round 2. ... Jon Rahm (T7) was one of five co-leaders after 36 holes, tying a record. ... 2018 champion Patrick Reed (T10) also circled 24 birdies. ... Corey Conners (T10) matched the round of the week with 65 in Round 2. ... Webb Simpson (T10) picked up his second consecutive top 10 finish. ... Marc Leishman (T13) led the field in Par-5 scoring on 15-under. ... Defending champion Tiger Woods (not entered, injured) was T38. ... The top nine players were 10-under or better. ... Only 11 bogey-free rounds. ... Only top 50 and ties played the weekend (no 10 shot rule anymore). ... Cut was 144 (E). ... Course played UNDER par for the week (71.752). ... Top 12 and ties return this week.

2019: Tiger Woods (-13, 275)

First time ever winning a major championship when trailing after 54 holes. ... Fifth green jacket and 15th major championship. ... Second oldest winner (43). ... Seventh champion 40 years or older. ... Largest gap between wins (2005, 2019). ... 81st victory on TOUR. ... Won The TOUR Championship previous fall; beaten in the round of eight at Match Play in previous start. ... Broke a four year streak at Augusta of first time major champions.

Notables

Dustin Johnson (T2) picked up his first podium in his ninth start. ... Brooks Koepka (T2) co-led after 18 and 36 holes plus co-led in Par-5 scoring (-13). ... In his second start Xander Schauffele (T2) led the field with 25 birdies. ... Jason Day (T5) has hit the top 10 in half of his eight weekend visits. ... Tony Finau (T5) shared the low round of the week with 64 in Round 3 and shared honors in Par-5 scoring (-13). ... Francesco Molinari (T5) led by two after 54 and 63 holes and led the field in overall putting. ... Webb Simpson (T5) also shot 64 and picked up his best payday in his eight start. ... Patrick Cantlay (T9) signed for 64 as he hit the top 10 for the first time in three visits. ... Jon Rahm (T9) backed up his solo fourth from 2018. ... Defending champion Patrick Reed (T36) closed with 69. ... Co-first round leader Bryson DeChambeau (T29) has never hit the top 10 in four tries. ... All five players tied for the 36-hole lead were major champions. ... 17 players were 10-under or better. ... Cut was 147 (+3). ... Only seven bogey-free rounds and zero in Round 4. ... Scoring average was UNDER par (71.865).

2018: Patrick Reed (-15, 273)

Fourth consecutive first-time major champion here. ... At 27 becomes the first winner in 20s since Jordan Spieth (2015). ... Led by three after 54 holes. ... Led by two after 36 holes on 9-under, 14 shots better than the cut! ... 104 putts were the fewest for the week. ... Led the field in birdies (22) and Par-5 scoring (-13). ... Won in his fifth visit. ... Sixth TOUR win. ... Ripping form as he entered T2, T7 and T9 in his last three on TOUR.

Notables

First round leader Jordan Spieth (3rd) opened with 66 and closed with 64 to pick up another podium finish. ... Debutant Jon Rahm (4th) closed 14-under the final 54 holes. ... Rory McIlroy (T5) played in the final group, three shots back, and posted 74. ... Cameron Smith (T5) closed with 66 for his first top 10 in his second visit. ... In his 13th start Henrik Stenson (T5) finally cashed in the top 10. ... 2012 and 2014 winner Bubba Watson (T5) claimed his third top 10. ... Marc Leishman (9th) sat two off the 36-hole lead in second place but played the weekend in just 1-under. ... Tony Finau (T10) hit the top 10 on debut. ... Dustin Johnson (T10) makes it three straight in the top 10 at the time. ... 2017 winner Sergio Garcia (MC) only beat two players. ... Hole No. 5 debuted the new tee box adding 40 yards. ... Cut was 149 (+5). ... Only four bogey-free rounds and they were all during Round 3. ... Spieth's 64 was the lowest of the week. ... Scoring average over par (72.929).

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week. * - Top 10 here since 2015 or past champion