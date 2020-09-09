-
EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: Safeway Open
September 09, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 09, 2020
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Safeway Open in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: SAFEWAY OPEN
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
FINAL 2019-2020 SEASON RESULTS
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 53rd 25,352 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 424th 24,695 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 839th 24,215 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,494th 23,388 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel)
8,424th 3,714
FINAL 2019-2020 SEGMENT RESULTS
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 188th
5,067
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,134th
4,858
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,315th
4,831
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 1,656th
4,778
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 7,000th
1,486
