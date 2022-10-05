Here’s what PGA TOUR players are saying about Ping’s new G430 driver

Day hasn’t committed to playing the G430 LST in competition this week just yet, but based on looks, sound and performance, Day seems objectively impressed.

“In the past, they’ve had to add more hot melt into the 410 or 425 just because the sound wasn’t right,” Day said. “These have a lot less hot melt, and these have a lot of head [weight], so it feels easier to me to transition into the G430, because I typically like a lot of head weight in my driver…

“The good thing is, I don’t get paid from anyone, so I can be completely honest and tell you if the driver’s crap; and right now, the way that it’s coming off, it’s really nice compared to my G410. Typically, in the past, with the 410, I put a little bit too much spin on it. I think a lot of guys struggle with spin with Ping, and I play a softer ball now, so it’s obviously adding to the spin. But they said that this is a lot less spin than the previous drivers. That might fit me perfect.”

Mito Pereira, a Ping staffer who’s currently No. 49 in the Official World Golf Ranking, is also considering switching into the new G430 LST driver at the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open. Pereira was previously using Ping’s latest G425 Max driver, which released to retail in January 2021, but early G430 testing showed positive gains to both performance and sound.

Here’s what Pereira told GolfWRX.com on Tuesday in Las Vegas following a G430 testing session:

“I was using the G425 Max before, and I will tell you, that one was slower,” Pereira said. “I went for the G430 LST, I mean, it’s pretty fast, probably 2-3 mph more ball speed…I’ve been trying it for two days now. It feels good and looks good…my [G425] Max driver was sounding not good, but this one (the new G430 LST) sounds really good. Way better. It’s a more compact sound, and it sounds better. For now, I think I’m going to give it a try this week.”