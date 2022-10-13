Inside Hideki Matsuyama’s bag

Hideki Matsuyama has won eight times on the PGA TOUR, including last year’s ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan.

He’s defending that five-shot win in his home country this week, so we thought it was an appropriate time to take a closer look inside the bag of the most prolific PGA TOUR player to ever come out of Japan.

Back in April, when he was defending the Masters title that made him the first men’s major winner in Japan’s history, we wrote an in-depth piece on Matsuyama’s propensity to test and tinker with his equipment . While he doesn’t make many changes to his 14-club setup from week-to-week, he constantly tests different head and shaft combinations to ensure he’s dialed in with exactly what he wants.

At the recent Fortinet Championship, however, Matsuyama did upgrade into a new Srixon ZX5 MKII LS prototype driver, which remains unreleased to the public . It seems that the switch went well, because Matsuyama continued using the new driver at the Presidents Cup, and he had it in the bag during the first round of the ZOZO, as well.

Below, GolfWRX takes a look at Matsuyama’s setup for this week’s ZOZO.