Penny Hardaway’s custom clubs make appearance at FedEx St. Jude Championship

Superstar basketball player Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway played 14 years in the NBA, was a four-time All-Star and has been the University of Memphis men’s basketball coach for the last four years. Hardaway himself played for the Memphis Tigers from 1991-1993, before playing for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Miami Heat in the NBA, retiring in 2007.

He also played in Wednesday’s pro-am at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a bag full of awesome custom clubs.