EQUIPMENT
Penny Hardaway’s custom clubs make appearance at FedEx St. Jude Championship
August 11, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Penny Hardaway's Memphis-inspired putter. (Courtesy of GolfWRX)
Superstar basketball player Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway played 14 years in the NBA, was a four-time All-Star and has been the University of Memphis men’s basketball coach for the last four years. Hardaway himself played for the Memphis Tigers from 1991-1993, before playing for the Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Miami Heat in the NBA, retiring in 2007.
He also played in Wednesday’s pro-am at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a bag full of awesome custom clubs.
Of course, Hardaway is no stranger to having cool custom gear; he wore and popularized multiple lines of sneakers during his NBA playing career. He even had his own “Lil Penny” character – famously voiced by comedian Chris Rock – that appeared in various Nike ads.
At TPC Southwind on Wednesday, Hardaway showed up with a stunning custom set, including a Sub 70 putter, irons and wedges with the Memphis Tigers logo. Hardaway’s personal logo was lasered into the clubs, as well. The custom work was done by @wedge_fx on Instagram. Sub 70 is an Illinois-based equipment company founded by Jason Hiland that specializes in CNC milled golf clubs.
Hardaway filled out his custom-made Sub 70 bag with a TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver, Sub 70 fairways and hybrids, a Mizuno gap wedge, and custom headcovers.
Check out Hardaway’s full bag of clubs below!
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: LA Golf
3-wood: Sub 70 Pro Tour
Shaft: KBS TD 70
Hybrid: Sub 70 949X Pro
Shaft: KBS TD 70 Category 4
Irons: Sub 70 659 TC (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS $-Taper 125
Wedges: Mizuno T22 (52 degrees), Sub 70 JB Forged (56 and 60 degrees)
Putter: Sub 70 Sycamore 004