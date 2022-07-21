How a longer putter helped Sahith Theegala have success

Fan favorite Sahith Theegala has notched two top-5 finishes in his five starts since the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in early June, and he sits at 38th in the FedExCup standings as he seeks a TOUR Championship bid in his first full TOUR season.

While his strong recent form isn’t completely out of nowhere – he’s notched five top-5 finishes in total during the season – Theegala did make a recent switch to his putter that’s allowed him more comfort on the greens.

After the Charles Schwab Challenge, Theegala, who stands 6-foot-3, began experimenting with longer putter lengths at the advice of his coach, Rick Hunter. He also changed his putter grip, too.

“The putter was ordered through his coach Rick Hunter after Charles Schwab,” Ping putter ep Dylan Goodwin told GolfWRX.com. “Sahith first used it at (the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday) where he turned his putting around. Sahith was struggling on the greens and he’s such a feel player, Rick wanted to throw something completely different at him. The length allowed him to stand taller at address, which was a plus, and the putter grip was purely to mix up feels.”

While stock retail putters typically run somewhere between 33-36 inches, Theegala’s new Ping Anser 2 putter measures 37 inches, and it now has a SuperStroke Flatso 1.0 grip on it. After trying out a handful of options ahead of the Memorial Tournament, Theegala found the right fit in the new 37-inch Anser 2. He quickly made the change, and he’s stuck with it since.